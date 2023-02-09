Read full article on original website
kyma.com
Tracking rain, wind, and colder temperatures for the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A lower pressure system moves in tonight-tomorrow, which is expected to bring potential rain, gusty winds, and chillier to possible freezing temperatures. We have have a 20-30% chances for rain showers later tonight and will linger into tomorrow morning for both Yuma and Imperial counties.
KOLD-TV
SILVER ALERT issued for missing Yuma Woman
YUMA, Ariz. (13 News) - The Yuma Police Department is looking for 66-year-old Elvia Avila. Police said she went missing from her residence located in the 300 block of West Yellowstone Drive. Avila is described as a Hispanic female, 5′6″, 207 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater and jeans.
realestatedaily-news.com
Panattoni To Build 1+ Million SF Industrial Park in Yuma
Developer Sees Demand for Distribution of Mexico-Produced Goods Through Arizona. PHOENIX, Feb. 9, 2023 – Leading U.S. industrial space developer Panattoni Development has land at 36th Street and South Avenue 4E in Yuma, AZ for development of a 1+ million square foot industrial park. Panattoni sees an opportunity for US and international companies to utilize Yuma as a distribution point for both the US and Mexico markets.
YPD responds to late night crash, resulting in one death
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to reports of a car crash in the area near County 14th Street and Avenue A. The post YPD responds to late night crash, resulting in one death appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial County sends open letter to Governor Newsom
An open letter was sent out to Governor Gavin Newsom (D-California) from concerned citizens of Imperial County. The post Imperial County sends open letter to Governor Newsom appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Semi-truck parking at homes in San Luis have caught police attention
SAN LUIS -- Police in San Luis have been informing the community about maintaining safety throughout the city. Officials for the police department took to social media to address the different issues that have been complained about by citizens, which include semi-trucks parking in residential areas. According to San Luis...
Man robbed and broke into preschool
A man broke into a preschool and stole several items from inside, the suspect was arrested on Friday. The post Man robbed and broke into preschool appeared first on KYMA.
SPECIAL REPORT: Fentanyl on the rise
An Imperial Valley mother speaking out after fentanyl claimed the life of her son, what she wishes she knew then, and a powerful message for our community The post SPECIAL REPORT: Fentanyl on the rise appeared first on KYMA.
Man dies in trailer fire
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out this morning at a mobile home in El Centro claiming the life of one man and two dogs. The fire broke out at the Country Life RV Park in El Centro, California. The Imperial County Fire Department said the fire started around 6 a.m. in The post Man dies in trailer fire appeared first on KYMA.
KPBS
Imperial County’s largest hospital is running out of cash
Imperial County’s largest hospital is in turmoil. Prompted by what officials called “financial challenges,” the El Centro Regional Medical Center has seen most of its governing board and CEO ousted. Its obstetrics and pediatrics department has since shut down. And healthcare consultants who were hired to run the hospital following the shakeup have already resigned less than three months after signing a contract.
Suspect arrested for shooting on Vaughn Ave
Yuma County Deputies say a 24-year-old man is now behind bars, accused of trying to murder someone last month. The post Suspect arrested for shooting on Vaughn Ave appeared first on KYMA.
Body found in canal, identified as missing person out of San Luis
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has identified the body, found in the canal on Monday, as the missing person out of San Luis, Arizona. The post Body found in canal, identified as missing person out of San Luis appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
American Sheriff Alliance Calls for eradication of Mexican Cartels, YCSO shares
(Washington, DC) – Deputies in Yuma have been informing the community about new updated information from the American Sheriffs Alliance. The American Sheriff Alliance met in Washington, DC, last week to discuss the continued rise in overdose deaths and violence plaguing their jurisdictions in all areas of the country. These troubling patterns can all be traced to two main drivers of illicit narcotics into the United States – the Mexican Sinaloa and the Jalisco New Generation Cartels, both Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) which are headquartered south of the United States border with Mexico.
Brawley PD responds to vandalism, officer injured
The Brawley Police Department (BPD) responded to a call of someone behaving erratically and vandalizing a home. The post Brawley PD responds to vandalism, officer injured appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Police warn locals about scam calls and money fraud
SAN LUIS -- Police in San Luis have been receiving reports of scam calls involving Facebook. Local's have been getting their accounts hacked where money has been requested to their Facebook friends. Police have been asking residents to verify all requests involving monetary support before sending money to anyone. If...
