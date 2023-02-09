PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — A bill that would have provided free lunches to all public-school students was debated Monday morning by the South Dakota House Education Committee. House Bill 1221 was sponsored by Representative Kaydn Wittman of Sioux Falls, who called charging for school lunches “exploitative” since students are obligated to be at school. State Education Department Secretary Joe Graves opposed the bill because of its cost. The Committee voted fourteen to one to send the bill to the forty first day, which tellingly kills it.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO