kelo.com
Strong no on free student lunches for South Dakota public schools
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — A bill that would have provided free lunches to all public-school students was debated Monday morning by the South Dakota House Education Committee. House Bill 1221 was sponsored by Representative Kaydn Wittman of Sioux Falls, who called charging for school lunches “exploitative” since students are obligated to be at school. State Education Department Secretary Joe Graves opposed the bill because of its cost. The Committee voted fourteen to one to send the bill to the forty first day, which tellingly kills it.
sdpb.org
Social studies standards proposal largely rejected by South Dakota educators
Rapid City was host to the state Board of Education Standards meeting Friday, the third of four meetings discussing new proposed social studies standards. Dozens of educators, administrators and parents made their voices heard in person, with hundreds of public comments submitted online. The turbulent, hours-long meeting was held at...
dakotanewsnow.com
National 2-1-1 Day appreciating Helpline Center staff
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - February 11 is National 2-1-1 Day. The Helpline Center launched 2-1-1 in 2001 and achieved statewide coverage of South Dakota in 2020. The line provides support to individuals for disaster relief including food or financial difficulties and can also be used to provide transportation, shelter and mental health needs.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanford Health & Fairview write to MN legislators explaining merger & funding
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to SiouxFalls.Business, Sanford CEO Bill Gassen and Fairview Health Services CEO James Hereford sent a letter to Minnesota Legislators regarding the proposed merger of the two healthcare facilities. The letter disclosed that Denny Sanford, who has already donated nearly $1.5 billion to...
KEVN
LGBTQ+ supporters protest House Bill 1080
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota House Bill 1080 would restrict doctors from prescribing hormonal medication and performing gender-affirming surgery to minors. The state Senate passed this bill in a vote of 30 to four, sending it to the House for debate. “How is this protecting our youth, this...
dakotanewsnow.com
Transformation Project files federal suit against South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Transformation Project us filing a lawsuit against against South Dakota. This is in response to the termination of a contract for a community health worker position. The lawsuit argues that the termination of the contract in late December was abrupt, unconstitutional and...
KELOLAND TV
1742nd Transportation Company welcomed home after southern border deployment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Army National Guard’s 1742nd Transportation Company was welcomed home Sunday in Sioux Falls after a 13-month deployment to the southern border near Tuscon, Arizona. The 125 soldiers members of the company actually returned about three months ago, but had officially...
kotatv.com
Trial proceedings began today for Oglala Sioux Tribe versus the United States
dakotafreepress.com
HB 1200: Require Citizens to Collect 1,000 Signatures from Each Legislative District to Put Constitutional Amendments to Statewide Vote
The South Dakota Republican Party’ latest attack on direct democracy is House Bill 1200, which would impose a geographical quota on petition signatures to place citizen-sponsored constitutional amendments on the ballot. HB 1200, prime-sponsored by Representative Liz May (R-27/Kyle) appends her geographical quota to SDCL 2-1-1, which currently deals...
dakotanewsnow.com
See inside South Dakota’s only cannabis testing lab
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When we first introduced you to Jared Nieuwenhuis in 2020, he had just launched a soil testing company for farmers. Since then, his lab has changed. First, Nieuwenhuis changed to testing cannabis for a South Dakota tribe. “An independent testing laboratory for the Flandreau...
sdpb.org
Transformation Project sues Noem over contract termination
A South Dakota nonprofit that supports transgender youth is suing Gov. Kristi Noem over a recent contract termination. The Transformation Project had a contract through the Department of Health to hire a community health worker. Noem canceled the deal shortly after a conservative news outlet reported on the contract. Her...
KELOLAND TV
Most popular girl names in the ’00s in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in South Dakota from 2000 to 2009. Note: The Social Security...
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota Bankers Association talks impact with SB41
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- While mortgage lending has slowed across the state due to rising interest rates, a state program may provide a kick. South Dakota Bankers Association President Karl Adam says the two hundred million dollar housing bill passed by the legislature will make a difference. Adam says the funding will...
newscenter1.tv
How does homelessness in South Dakota compare to the rest of the U.S.?
An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota women getting abortion meds from other states
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The border between Republican-led South Dakota and Democratic-controlled Minnesota has become a firing line in the national clash over abortion rights, with online doctor visits and mail-order prescriptions blurring the lines of state sovereignty and the reach of law enforcement. On one side...
KELOLAND TV
Trans teen, advocates react to HB 1080 advancing to Gov. desk
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The transgender community of South Dakota and their advocates are waiting as House Bill 1080 is sent to Governor Kristi Noem’s desk for her signature — Republican lawmakers have said she supports the bill. HB 1080, which prohibits gender-affirming health care for...
dakotanewsnow.com
Medical cannabis company in Wessington finding success in South Dakota
WESSINGTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s medical cannabis industry is still navigating hurdles set in front of them by regulations, and learning more about the market they’re in. But a family run operation in central South Dakota said it’s finding success across the state. What...
hubcityradio.com
Attorney General Marty Jackley release draft language on proposed Constitutional amendment to prevent sales taxes on items human consume
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has released draft language for a proposed Constitutional amendment and initiative that would prohibit sales taxes on anything sold for human consumption. Jackley says the amendment would severely limit the abilities of future legislatures and Governors to make tax changes. Jackley says...
rtands.com
South Dakota Rail Project Receives Governor’s Support
Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. South Dakota’s Senate Transportation Committee on Feb. 8 unanimously voted to endorse legislation that would provide $6.25 million to the Sisseton Millbank Railroad Company (SMRC) from the state government’s general fund to rebuild a railroad in northeastern South Dakota, according to a SiouxlandProud.com report.
Yahoo Sports
Ag pollution efforts get annual lip service
Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) Secretary Hunter Roberts confirmed what long has been known about South Dakota during a Jan. 19 in a briefing before a legislative committee. South Dakota gives only lip service to controlling agricultural pollution. In a broad discussion, Roberts told the House Ag and...
