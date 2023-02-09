Parsons, Prescott, Ware, Woodson among Cowboys awaiting NFL Honors

Sunday will be all about the Super Bowl representatives from the NFC and AFC, but Thursday night is for the best of the best from all 32 teams. The annual NFL Honors special will be broadcast live on NBC and NFL Network beginning at 9 p.m. ET from downtown Phoenix, with award-winning recording artist Kelly Clarkson hosting.

Among the many awards which will be handed out are the Associated Press accolades for Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year, Coach and Assistant Coach of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, and the league’s MVP award.

Other must-see moments will include the Salute to Service Award, awards for Fan of the Year and the best touchdown celebration of the year, the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, and the highly-anticipated unveiling of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

The Cowboys have several players- past and present- who will be waiting to see if their name is called for some of the evening’s biggest honors.

Micah Parsons, Defensive Player of the Year

Sep 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Parsons is up for the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year Award. In just his second season, he is one of three finalists- alongside San Francisco’s Nick Bosa and Kansas City’s Chris Jones. The former first-round draft pick was named the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Year last season.

Dak Prescott, Walter Payton Man of the Year

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys runs off the field at halftime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Prescott is the Cowboys’ nominee for the league’s most prestigious award, given to recognize philanthropy and community service as well as excellence on the football field. It’s the third time in the last five years Prescott has been up for the award. All 32 teams have a player in the running.

DeMarcus Ware, Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

ARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 01: Jay Cutler #6 of the Chicago Bears fumbles the ball as he is sacked by DeMarcus Ware #94 of the Dallas Cowboys in the third quarter at Cowboys Stadium on October 1, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Ware is a finalist for Canton for the second straight year; he was passed over in 2022, his first year of eligibility. Over nine seasons in Dallas, he made seven straight Pro Bowl appearances and earned four first-team All-Pro nods. He left as the Cowboys’ all-time sack leader but went on to play four more years and earn a Super Bowl ring with Denver.

Darren Woodson, Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

(Stephen Dunn /Allsport)

Woodson has had a long wait, having been a semifinalist on six previous occasions; this is his first time as a finalist for the Hall. He won three Super Bowl rings with the Cowboys dynasty teams of the 1990s, made five Pro Bowls, was a four-time first-team All-Pro, is the franchise’s all-time leading tackler, and is already in the Cowboys Ring of Honor.

Zach Thomas, Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

DALLAS – AUGUST 22: Linebacker Zach Thomas #55 of the Dallas Cowboys during a preseason game against the Houston Texans at Texas Stadium on August 22, 2008 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The longtime Dolphins linebacker spent the 2008 season in a Cowboys uniform, a homecoming of sorts for the former Texas Tech star. Over 13 seasons as a pro, Thomas went to seven Pro Bowls, was a five-time first-team All-Pro, and is listed as having the NFL’s fifth-highest tackles total.

Chuck Howley, Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 (Senior Category)

Howley played 13 seasons in Dallas and helped lead the Cowboys to their first two Super Bowl appearances. They won one of them, and Howley was named the MVP in the other; he is the only Super Bowl MVP to have played for the losing side. He made six Pro Bowls and was a five-team All-Pro, and he is a member of the Cowboys Ring of Honor.