Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Parsons, Prescott, Ware, Woodson among Cowboys awaiting NFL Honors

By Todd Brock,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24uGVy_0kiAPf1R00

Sunday will be all about the Super Bowl representatives from the NFC and AFC, but Thursday night is for the best of the best from all 32 teams. The annual NFL Honors special will be broadcast live on NBC and NFL Network beginning at 9 p.m. ET from downtown Phoenix, with award-winning recording artist Kelly Clarkson hosting.

Among the many awards which will be handed out are the Associated Press accolades for Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year, Coach and Assistant Coach of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, and the league’s MVP award.

Other must-see moments will include the Salute to Service Award, awards for Fan of the Year and the best touchdown celebration of the year, the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, and the highly-anticipated unveiling of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

The Cowboys have several players- past and present- who will be waiting to see if their name is called for some of the evening’s biggest honors.

Micah Parsons, Defensive Player of the Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ta6oz_0kiAPf1R00
Sep 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Parsons is up for the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year Award. In just his second season, he is one of three finalists- alongside San Francisco’s Nick Bosa and Kansas City’s Chris Jones. The former first-round draft pick was named the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Year last season.

Dak Prescott, Walter Payton Man of the Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bLEXf_0kiAPf1R00
TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys runs off the field at halftime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Prescott is the Cowboys’ nominee for the league’s most prestigious award, given to recognize philanthropy and community service as well as excellence on the football field. It’s the third time in the last five years Prescott has been up for the award. All 32 teams have a player in the running.

DeMarcus Ware, Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ti3X6_0kiAPf1R00
ARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 01: Jay Cutler #6 of the Chicago Bears fumbles the ball as he is sacked by DeMarcus Ware #94 of the Dallas Cowboys in the third quarter at Cowboys Stadium on October 1, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Ware is a finalist for Canton for the second straight year; he was passed over in 2022, his first year of eligibility. Over nine seasons in Dallas, he made seven straight Pro Bowl appearances and earned four first-team All-Pro nods. He left as the Cowboys’ all-time sack leader but went on to play four more years and earn a Super Bowl ring with Denver.

Darren Woodson, Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25vC9N_0kiAPf1R00
(Stephen Dunn /Allsport)

Woodson has had a long wait, having been a semifinalist on six previous occasions; this is his first time as a finalist for the Hall. He won three Super Bowl rings with the Cowboys dynasty teams of the 1990s, made five Pro Bowls, was a four-time first-team All-Pro, is the franchise’s all-time leading tackler, and is already in the Cowboys Ring of Honor.

Zach Thomas, Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ykh9l_0kiAPf1R00
DALLAS – AUGUST 22: Linebacker Zach Thomas #55 of the Dallas Cowboys during a preseason game against the Houston Texans at Texas Stadium on August 22, 2008 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The longtime Dolphins linebacker spent the 2008 season in a Cowboys uniform, a homecoming of sorts for the former Texas Tech star. Over 13 seasons as a pro, Thomas went to seven Pro Bowls, was a five-time first-team All-Pro, and is listed as having the NFL’s fifth-highest tackles total.

Chuck Howley, Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 (Senior Category)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tQRYn_0kiAPf1R00

Howley played 13 seasons in Dallas and helped lead the Cowboys to their first two Super Bowl appearances. They won one of them, and Howley was named the MVP in the other; he is the only Super Bowl MVP to have played for the losing side. He made six Pro Bowls and was a five-team All-Pro, and he is a member of the Cowboys Ring of Honor.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
If USC lands Duce Robinson, Trojans' recruiting class would pass Oklahoma's
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
DJ Chark's contract with the Lions is now officially voided
Detroit, MI13 hours ago
A dozen WR options in the transfer portal for the Oregon Ducks to look at
Eugene, OR2 days ago
Ravens LB Patrick Queen scrubs Baltimore from his social media
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Texas HC Rodney Terry makes Naismith Coach of the Year watchlist
Austin, TX9 hours ago
Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. trying to focus on development, not losses
Houston, TX7 hours ago
Jason and Travis Kelce broke down crying after the Super Bowl because their mom is the best
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Pair of teams suggested as 'permanent rivals' for Oklahoma Sooners in SEC
Norman, OK1 day ago
Oregon QB Ty Thompson is doing what few players do in this era of college football
Eugene, OR13 hours ago
Badgers offer 6-foot-7 offensive lineman from New Jersey
Madison, WI1 day ago
Around the North: Did the Ravens consult QB Lamar Jackson on Todd Monken hiring?
Baltimore, MD10 hours ago
NFL analyst suggests Dolphins should sign Derek Carr
Miami, FL2 days ago
2024 safety Brandon Jacob lands offer from Alabama
Tuscaloosa, AL8 hours ago
Bleacher Report suggests a bold trade sending Cameron Jordan to the Seahawks
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Tom Brady quiet and wonderful special project in Tampa
Tampa, FL10 hours ago
The deeply unsatisfying part of USC's move to the Big Ten becomes clearer
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Bengals, Joe Mixon could follow Aaron Jones' lead with Packers
Cincinnati, OH14 hours ago
Position Breakdown: Alabama QB's ahead of spring practice
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Gators hoping to get another visit from 4-star two-way athlete
Gainesville, FL1 day ago
ESPN addresses how Iowa can make the 2023 College Football Playoff
Iowa City, IA10 hours ago
Elite quarterback hopes to visit LSU in the spring
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Breaking down the Steelers picks in the new TD Wire mock draft
Pittsburgh, PA9 hours ago
Leon O’Neal making his way north of the border
College Station, TX2 days ago
How good was older Larry Bird with the Boston Celtics?
Boston, MA1 day ago
When will Titans start making cuts this offseason?
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Former NFL GM with some harsh reality about Steelers WR Diontae Johnson
Pittsburgh, PA23 hours ago
Here are all the available free agent offensive tackles in 2023
Miami, FL10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy