New Haven, CT

WTNH.com

Doctor discusses National Donor Day

(WTNH) – Observed ever year on Valentine’s Day is National Donor Day. It’s an important day to raise awareness of the lifesaving benefits of organ donation. This is the perfect time to spread the love by healing lives through donations. Dr. Oscar Serrano, a transplant surgeon at...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford fashion show brings awareness to domestic violence

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Domestic violence prevention non-profit “Gateway to Hope” hosted a fashion show and fundraiser in Hartford on Saturday. Organizers say the event brings awareness to important issues and resources to men who are also victims of domestic violence. “Help for men is so critical because most programs are set up for women […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Woman injured by stray bullet in New Haven

NEWHAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old woman was grazed in the head by a stray bullet on Davenport Avenue in New Haven on Friday night, according to police. The woman does not appear to have been targeted. She was standing in a doorway when the bullet hit her. She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Q97.9

It Looks Like New England Isn’t Very Neighborly Compared to the Rest of the Country

I'll straight out say that I think much of New England is quite neighborly. Of course I've run into a-holes, and probably been one myself. I've definitely heard disparaging remarks made by New Englanders about outsiders, and maybe I've had some judgment here and there, too, because haven't we all? And let's be honest, we know that other regions of the country pass judgment on us, too. Still, only making two spots in an entire Top 25 list for the most neighborly cities in the country? Nope. I completely disagree, but it is what it is for the moment.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Fight!

#Milford CT–On February 8, 2023, officers were dispatched to the area of Bridgeport Avenue and Naugatuck Avenue for a report of a fight. Upon arrival, the victim stated that they got into a verbal argument with Bryant, who then pushed them to the ground. A witness observed Bryant shake the victim and push them every time they.
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Body Found Along Train Tracks in New Haven

Police are investigating after officials say a body was found along the train tracks in New Haven Saturday. The discovery was made just west of Union Station during the evening hours. Metro North's New Haven line services are experiencing significant delays due to the ongoing investigation. Investigators haven't said whether...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

School Leaders Warn Of 'Safety Issue' That Happened Thursday

DERBY — School superintendents in Ansonia and Derby said police are investigating a ​“safety issue” that happened on Thursday afternoon. “We want to keep you informed of a safety issue that occurred. We just received a call from Derby Police stating that a female student from Emmett O’Brien was approached by an adult male in a black sedan when she got off the bus this afternoon,” Derby Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Conway said in an email to parents at 6:46 p.m.
DERBY, CT

