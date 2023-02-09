Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Medical marijuana patients struggle to find supply after recreational launch in CT
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Medical marijuana patients in Connecticut are getting worried after some say they can’t find the products they need. Channel 3 spoke with one patient out of Bristol who relies on medical marijuana CBD oil. But since those recreational sales started back in January, she hasn’t been able to find what she needs.
Health Headlines: Yale doctor discusses how diets impact aging and heart benefit from eggs
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A recent study on aging revealed that cutting a participant’s caloric intake can alter their aging process. Scientists have participants reduce calories by 25% and add exercise for three months. “They measured chemical modification of DNA, but also improvements in blood pressure, blood sugar, and also parameters of the immune […]
WTNH.com
Doctor discusses National Donor Day
(WTNH) – Observed ever year on Valentine’s Day is National Donor Day. It’s an important day to raise awareness of the lifesaving benefits of organ donation. This is the perfect time to spread the love by healing lives through donations. Dr. Oscar Serrano, a transplant surgeon at...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Town councilman steps away from role in community to serve in US Navy
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ryan Biggs, the man who made history in Wethersfield when he was elected the first Black member of the town council, is resigning because he is being called for duty by the U.S. Navy. Biggs shares how he feels about walking away from a...
Hartford fashion show brings awareness to domestic violence
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Domestic violence prevention non-profit “Gateway to Hope” hosted a fashion show and fundraiser in Hartford on Saturday. Organizers say the event brings awareness to important issues and resources to men who are also victims of domestic violence. “Help for men is so critical because most programs are set up for women […]
Student taken to hospital after eating edible with THC at school: Hartford police
A student in Hartford was taken to the hospital after police said they ate an edible with THC at school on Friday.
ctexaminer.com
As Cities Push for Free Bus Service, Transit Workers Cope with Homelessness, ‘Epidemic of Attacks’
This week lawmakers in Stamford joined their counterparts in New Haven and Hartford and passed a resolution calling on Gov. Ned Lamont to make bus rides free forever. Lamont suspended fares on all public transit buses in April 2022 to give people a break from inflation and lure back those who rode buses before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
NBC Connecticut
Stray Bullet Grazes Woman's Head as She Stood in Doorway of Residence: Police
A woman was grazed by a stray bullet in New Haven Friday night, but it could've been much worse. Police say at least one person had fired shots over on Kossuth Street around 7:20 that evening, with one of those shots grazing a woman's head. The woman had been standing...
Woman injured by stray bullet in New Haven
NEWHAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old woman was grazed in the head by a stray bullet on Davenport Avenue in New Haven on Friday night, according to police. The woman does not appear to have been targeted. She was standing in a doorway when the bullet hit her. She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital […]
It Looks Like New England Isn’t Very Neighborly Compared to the Rest of the Country
I'll straight out say that I think much of New England is quite neighborly. Of course I've run into a-holes, and probably been one myself. I've definitely heard disparaging remarks made by New Englanders about outsiders, and maybe I've had some judgment here and there, too, because haven't we all? And let's be honest, we know that other regions of the country pass judgment on us, too. Still, only making two spots in an entire Top 25 list for the most neighborly cities in the country? Nope. I completely disagree, but it is what it is for the moment.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Fight!
#Milford CT–On February 8, 2023, officers were dispatched to the area of Bridgeport Avenue and Naugatuck Avenue for a report of a fight. Upon arrival, the victim stated that they got into a verbal argument with Bryant, who then pushed them to the ground. A witness observed Bryant shake the victim and push them every time they.
NBC Connecticut
Body Found Along Train Tracks in New Haven
Police are investigating after officials say a body was found along the train tracks in New Haven Saturday. The discovery was made just west of Union Station during the evening hours. Metro North's New Haven line services are experiencing significant delays due to the ongoing investigation. Investigators haven't said whether...
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut’s Conviction Integrity Unit Needs to Establish Credibility
New Haven civil rights attorney Alex Taubes was more than hopeful on May 20, 2022 when State’s Attorney Joseph Valdes, the attorney running the state’s Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU) showed him the draft memo on the CIU’s assessment of his client Daryl Valentine’s claims of innocence.
37-Year-Old Struck, Killed By Metro-North Train In New Haven
A 37-year-old man was struck and killed by a train in New Haven.The man was found dead around 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, along the tracks behind the New Haven Fire Department's training academy on Ella T. Grasso Blvd., said Aaron Donovan, a spokesman for the MTA. An investigation determined…
Eyewitness News
WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: Kid admission prices for sensory-friendly day
Medical Marijuana patients in the State of Connecticut said they are fired up. Proposed budget cuts could force the University of Connecticut to stop hosting athletic events at the XL Center in Hartford. Madison's Jack Driscoll prepares to play in Super Bowl. Updated: 8 hours ago. Local football players from...
New Haven Independent
School Leaders Warn Of 'Safety Issue' That Happened Thursday
DERBY — School superintendents in Ansonia and Derby said police are investigating a “safety issue” that happened on Thursday afternoon. “We want to keep you informed of a safety issue that occurred. We just received a call from Derby Police stating that a female student from Emmett O’Brien was approached by an adult male in a black sedan when she got off the bus this afternoon,” Derby Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Conway said in an email to parents at 6:46 p.m.
Norwich hit-and-run hospitalizes three people
Three people were brought to the hospital after a hit-and-run in Norwich on Friday night.
Eyewitness News
Norwich couple marks one-year anniversary of their ‘community free store’
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A Norwich couple is teaming up with the community to do their part in helping those who are down on their luck. Vick Getman doubles her Norwich apartment as a warehouse of sorts. “Helping people gives me joy,” Getman said. Helping people like Tray. “The...
Bridgeport residents angry over mysterious, illegal dumping of tires
Steven Nelson, who lives in the Second Stone Ridge community co-op, says someone dumped more than 100 tires sometime after 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
Drag queen bingo night at Connecticut church received 'extraordinary' response from community, reverend says
A Connecticut church sparked controversy after hosting a drag queen bingo night to raise money for an annual youth mission trip to rebuild homes in Appalachia.
