Michigan State

Former Michigan governor candidate Perry Johnson considering run for president

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Former candidate for Michigan governor Perry Johnson has announced he is formally consider a run for president.

The southeast Michigan businessman has been teasing the move for months, and said Thursday he also plans to run a Super Bowl TV ad in major media markets in Iowa. A press release from Johnson said the ads will cost $192,000.

Johnson was struck off the ballot when he ran for governor in Michigan because it was determined that he had thousands of fake signatures.

Federal judge rules against MI gov. candidate Perry Johnson

He said Thursday that he has filed the necessary paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to form a candidate committee to run for President.

“My message is very simple: every penny the Federal Government is borrowing is making it harder and more expensive for us to live,” Johnson said. “The cost of groceries, gas and energy are all unaffordable as we deal with the worst inflation since Jimmy Carter. My plan to fix it is even simpler. Two Cents to Save America is a detailed plan for putting the federal government on a 2% diet to finally get spending under control and tame our nation’s record inflation.”

ABACAB
4d ago

He couldn't even make a serious run at governor and now he wants to run for president? The GOP is just loaded with talent. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

NAnn Schmidt
4d ago

LMAO. NO WAY will he even win Michigan. Give it up. Don't embarras yourself, Michigan's gone blue. Not going red for a long time. GOP had to get their act together, b4 we trust the corrupt, MAGA party has to go.

matt
4d ago

No problem, he will screw up his paperwork again and not be a qualified candidate

