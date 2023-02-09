Read full article on original website
‘Spider-Man Noir’ To Get Live-Action Series
Sony appears to be on the verge of going into the Spider-Verse on television. The studio is already developing a show called Silk: Spider Society, based on the Spider-Man spinoff character. Now a new report claims they’re working on a separate show about Spider-Man Noir, the black-and-white hero who previously appeared in the animated Into the Spider-Verse film. This show would supposedly be a live-action production; both are being developed in conjunction with Amazon.
New ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Frozen’ Sequels Are in the Works
Bob Iger is back in charge of Disney and wasting no time restarting several of the company’s biggest and most lucrative franchises. During Disney’s earnings call, he revealed that the company has new sequels in the works from Toy Story and Frozen, as well as the first sequel from the popular Zootopia movie from 2016. This will be the fifth Toy Story and the third Frozen.
How Kang Won the Multiversal War
Kang is a time-traveling warlord from the 31st century. He has incredible technology and knowledge about the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. But he is not a god. He has no super powers behind his big brain and whatever weapons he can create or steal. And this is a guy who defeated untold numbers of his variants, and who knows how many superheroes and celestial beings (not to mention Celestials) to conquer the multiverse and create the “sacred timeline” that we first learned about in Loki.
‘Fast X’ Trailer: The End of the Saga Begins
Fast X is the first of two movies that will end the Fast & Furious franchise once and for all (Or so Universal Pictures says; you never know with extremely popular film series that continue to generate billions of dollars). If this is the beginning of the end, now we know why: In this movie the Fast family squares off with Jason Momoa’s Dante, who has a very personal reason to want revenge against Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and his family. It turns out the big heist at the end of Fast Five cost Momoa’s character his own family — Dante is the son of the big villain in that film — and he is understandably upset about that.
The Guardians Take One Last Ride In the New ‘Vol. 3’ Trailer
I am definitely not emotionally prepared for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. I mean, look at this new trailer for the film. How many Guardians does it tease dying in this film. Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord looks pretty dead at one point. (See the image above.) Drax gives this really ominous speech about what an honor it is to fight alongside his friends. Rocket has his own terrifying speech about flying away together “one last time.” Star-Lord is seen screaming in emotional agony at one point like he’s just watched his best friend die. Is anyone going to survive this movie?!?
Barney Set to Relaunch With New TV Show
Children of the ’90s grew up adoring (or avoiding) Barney, the big purple dinosaur who became a cultural icon of the era. Now a new generation of kids will get to love (or be terrified by) him. Mattel announced today plans to “relaunch” Barney with “a brand-new animated series,...
Indiana Jones Meets His Destiny in New Super Bowl Trailer
“My memory’s a little fuzzy ... are you still a Nazi?”. That’s quite a quintessential Indiana Jones line — especially when it’s followed by Indy socking a dude in the jaw — and it’s the centerpiece of the new Super Bowl trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The fifth film in the long-running franchise features Harrison Ford back once again as everyone’s favorite (only?) cinematic archaeologist. And this film appears to be set in at least two different time periods, with uncanny de-aging technology used to turn the 80-year-old Ford into his younger self from around the period when he made the classic Indiana Jones movies, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, and The Last Crusade. (You will note I did not mention the fourth, not-classic Indiana Jones movie.)
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 5: Every Easter Egg and Hidden Secret
The overarching theme of The Last of Us is gaining or losing your humanity. And the way you regain your humanity on this show is through loving someone. We’ve seen that idea numerous times already through the first five episodes of the show’s first season, including this week through the characters of Henry and Sam. It’s also shown in the way some characters, like Joel, protect the people they love from harm. Or, sometimes they try, but they fail.
Vin Diesel Will Return for Fourth ‘Riddick’ Movie
It’s been teased, but now it’s confirmed: Vin Diesel is making another Riddick movie. This will be the fourth, if you’ve lost count, following Pitch Black, The Chronicles of Riddick, and Riddick. This latest film is titled Riddick: Furya and it, like each of the previous installments will be directed by David Twohy.
‘Fast X’ Features ‘Tremendous Casualties,’ Says Director
We are not emotionally prepared to watch the Fast family die. This psychologically devastating reality seemed possible when it was announced that Fast X would be the first of two films that would finally end the long-running action franchise. But it seems especially likely now after recent comments about the film made by its director, Louis Leterrier.
‘Arrested Development’ Is Leaving Netflix Next Month
“And that’s why you always buy physical media.”. That wasn’t one of J. Walter Weatherman’s elaborate lessons to the Bluth clan, but maybe it should have been. Because if you’ve meaning to watch Arrested Development on Netflix and thought it would be there forever — the way pretty much every Netflix original series never leaves the service — think again. If you log onto the site right now you’ll see that the show’s page on the streaming service reads “Last Day to Watch on Netflix: March 14.”
Michael Keaton’s Batman Returns in ‘The Flash’ Trailer
For the Fastest Man Alive, The Flash has taken an awful long time getting to theaters. The Flash’s solo film, starring Ezra Miller as DC’s speedy superhero, was initially announced with a release date of March 23, 2018. But its ultimate director, Andy Muschietti, wasn’t even hired until the summer of 2019; at that point the movie was given a release date of July 1, 2022. Spoiler alert: That didn’t happen. July eventually became November and then November became June of 2023.
‘The Flash’ Trailer: All the Easter Eggs You Missed
This summer’s big DC movie is called The Flash, but really it seems to be based on Flashpoint, a hugely important DC comic which saw the Flash travel back in time to save his mom and then accidentally change the entire DC Universe in the process. The changes included some familiar Justice League characters being wiped out of existence and others being radically changed — like Batman, who turned out to be Thomas Wayne instead of Bruce Wayne, because in this altered timeline, the mugger had killed Bruce instead of his parents.
‘Ant-Man’ Recap: Everything You Need to Know Before ‘Quantumania’
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the third film in the Ant-Man saga. And Scott Lang — AKA Ant-Man — has also appeared in other movies like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. Plus the “Quantum Realm,” where much of Quantumania is set, has been a key element of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the last few years. And Kang, the film’s villain, has already been teased in past Marvel shows like Loki.
‘Batgirl’s Leslie Grace Says There’s Still Talk of a Sequel
HBO Max’s Batgirl movie has been permanently shelved, and will supposedly never see the light of day. But if you believe the film’s star, Leslie Grace, there’s a chance her version of Batgirl could live on elsewhere. Based on a new interview, it sounds like there are...
Zack Snyder Supports the New DC Universe, Says James Gunn
With the start of an all-new DC Universe, that means the previous one started by Zack Snyder with his Man of Steel is going to finally and officially come to an end. Although Snyder left DC in the middle of production on Justice League more than five years ago, most of the DC movies since then — movies like Shazam! and Birds of Prey — expanded on what he started.
There’s No Honor Among Thieves in the ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Super Bowl Trailer
When I was a kid the nerdiest thing you could do was play Dungeons & Dragons. I read comics, watched pro wrestling, and participated in my school’s glee club. But Dungeons & Dragons? That was nerdy. It seems something of an indication just how much the public perception of...
U2 Announces ‘Achtung Baby’ Las Vegas Residency During Super Bowl
U2 will sojourn from Dublin to Sin City for a Las Vegas residency this fall, which they announced during the Super Bowl after hinting at it over the past week. In a 15-second spot airing during the fourth quarter of the big game, an otherworldly sphere hovered above the Earth. Average citizens were seen looking to the sky, with Bono appearing briefly. A baby's face was seen within the sphere, before a title card revealed that U2 would be playing Achtung Baby concerts at the new, state-of-the-art MSG Sphere at The Venetian, Las Vegas.
‘Fast X’s Director Rewrote Most of the Script in Four Days Before Shooting Began
By the time Justin Lin had stepped down from directing Fast X the movie had already gone through a long and complicated pre-production process. It was written, it was planned, and shooting had already begun, when Lin suddenly announced he was making the “difficult decision” to quit the movie. Production was paused while Universal searched for a replacement, which ultimately turned out to be The Incredible Hulk and Now You See Me director Louis Leterrier. A short while later, production resumed under Leterrier’s supervision; the completed film comes out in May. (The trailer just debuted.)
45 Years Ago: Queen Dreams Big With ‘Spread Your Wings’
"Sammy was low," Freddie Mercury croons in the very first line of Queen's "Spread Your Wings." Sammy, it turns out, works in a place called the Emerald Bar, cleaning floors and dreaming of a better life while his tightfisted boss tells him: "You've got no real ambition, you won't get very far." Still, Sammy yearns to be elsewhere. At the end of the song, he talks himself into liberation: "Pull yourself together, because you know you should do better – that's because you're a free man."
