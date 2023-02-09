ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

WITN

Rocky Mount man injured in officer-involved shooting now in jail

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man who was shot by a Rocky Mount police officer is out of the hospital and now in jail. Antonio Wilkins, Sr. was released from ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville on Sunday. The man was taken into custody and officially charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by felon, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Fourth man wanted in Rocky Mount motel attempted robbery found, arrested

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The fourth wanted suspect in a deadly attempted robbery at a motel earlier this month has been found and arrested. Montavis Jones, 25, who police considered armed and dangerous, was arrested in Roanoke Rapids, according to Rocky Mount police. He is charged with common-law robbery, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Police searching for endangered Wilson woman

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help in locating an endangered woman who was last seen leaving an Eastern Carolina hospital. Wilson police said Isis Eaton walked out of Wilson Medical Center on Saturday. The 22-year-old woman was wearing yellow pants, a white shirt, and a blue...
WILSON, NC
cbs17

3 arrested, 1 wanted in Rocky Mount motel robbery: police

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department said that as of Friday, three out of four suspects were caught by law enforcement for their roles in a motel robbery on Sunday. CBS 17 previously reported Damien Williams, 20, was killed in a motel shooting at the...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Roanoke Rapids murder suspect turns himself in

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for murder in Roanoke Rapids has turned himself into the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Monquette Douglas was served with a warrant for the murder of Quameisha Branch. His first court appearance is Monday, Feb. 13. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief B.L....
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
wcti12.com

Police looking for vehicle witnesses say sped away from shooting

SNOW HILL, Greene County — The Snow Hill Police Department is investigating a shots fired call that officers responded to around 2:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. They responded to 416 Kingold Blvd. and found video footage that showed a silver sedan leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
SNOW HILL, NC
cbs17

Woman in serious condition after Edgecombe County shooting, police say

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is in serious condition after she was shot Thursday evening, according to the Pinetops Police Department. Police said on Thursday at about 6 p.m., a man arrived at the Pinetops Police Department and told police that a woman was in the passenger side of his vehicle and was shot.
PINETOPS, NC
WITN

Goldsboro police investigating death

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is investigating a death. Goldsboro police say they responded to the 100 block of W. Oak St. around 9:05 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive person. Officers and Wayne County EMS arrived at the scene, where the person was pronounced dead.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Woman hit by stray bullets in Pinetops shooting

PINETOPS, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in serious condition at an Eastern Carolina hospital after officers say she was shot while sitting in a car. Thursday evening around 6 p.m., a man drove to the Pinetops Police Department and told officers he was sitting with the woman in a vehicle in the 200 block of East Lashley St. when the two heard gunshots coming from the passenger side area.
PINETOPS, NC
WNCT

One injured in Pinetops shooting

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot Thursday, Pinetops police report. The woman, who was not identified, arrived at the Pinetops Police Department Thursday around 6 pm. The man who drove her told police the victim was hit by a bullet while the vehicle had been shot. […]
PINETOPS, NC
cbs17

7 men involved in Rocky Mount man’s hotel death, robbery; police confirm 3 at-large

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department is shedding more light on an incident that left a 20-year-old dead at a city hotel on Sunday night. Police responded to the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. in reference to two men that were injured by gunfire. But now, the police department is saying three men forced themselves inside one of the hotel rooms to commit a robbery.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

