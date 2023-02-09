Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WITN
Rocky Mount man injured in officer-involved shooting now in jail
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man who was shot by a Rocky Mount police officer is out of the hospital and now in jail. Antonio Wilkins, Sr. was released from ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville on Sunday. The man was taken into custody and officially charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by felon, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
First court appearance for man accused of exchanging gunfire with Rocky Mount police
Antonio Wilkins was cleared and discharged from ECU Health in Greenville and is now in Rocky Mount police custody.
cbs17
Fourth man wanted in Rocky Mount motel attempted robbery found, arrested
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The fourth wanted suspect in a deadly attempted robbery at a motel earlier this month has been found and arrested. Montavis Jones, 25, who police considered armed and dangerous, was arrested in Roanoke Rapids, according to Rocky Mount police. He is charged with common-law robbery, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
1 dead, 1 injured in Wake County shooting in Youngsville
Wake County Sheriff's office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday afternoon in Youngsville
WITN
Police searching for endangered Wilson woman
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help in locating an endangered woman who was last seen leaving an Eastern Carolina hospital. Wilson police said Isis Eaton walked out of Wilson Medical Center on Saturday. The 22-year-old woman was wearing yellow pants, a white shirt, and a blue...
cbs17
3 arrested, 1 wanted in Rocky Mount motel robbery: police
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department said that as of Friday, three out of four suspects were caught by law enforcement for their roles in a motel robbery on Sunday. CBS 17 previously reported Damien Williams, 20, was killed in a motel shooting at the...
WITN
Roanoke Rapids murder suspect turns himself in
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for murder in Roanoke Rapids has turned himself into the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Monquette Douglas was served with a warrant for the murder of Quameisha Branch. His first court appearance is Monday, Feb. 13. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief B.L....
Rocky Mount police release timeline of officer involved shooting; suspect charged
On Thursday afternoon at 12:37 p.m., Rocky Mount Police Fusus Technology alerted officers of a stolen white Volkswagen passenger vehicle on North Church Street near North Wesleyan Boulevard.
wcti12.com
Police looking for vehicle witnesses say sped away from shooting
SNOW HILL, Greene County — The Snow Hill Police Department is investigating a shots fired call that officers responded to around 2:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. They responded to 416 Kingold Blvd. and found video footage that showed a silver sedan leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
cbs17
Woman in serious condition after Edgecombe County shooting, police say
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is in serious condition after she was shot Thursday evening, according to the Pinetops Police Department. Police said on Thursday at about 6 p.m., a man arrived at the Pinetops Police Department and told police that a woman was in the passenger side of his vehicle and was shot.
27-year-old man gets 15 years for armed bank robberies in North Carolina
A 27-year-old has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison following two armed bank robberies in 2019, a release from the USDOJ said on Friday.
WITN
Goldsboro police investigating death
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is investigating a death. Goldsboro police say they responded to the 100 block of W. Oak St. around 9:05 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive person. Officers and Wayne County EMS arrived at the scene, where the person was pronounced dead.
cbs17
Missing teen girl found dead in Northampton County, suspect arrested: police
GARYSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing 17-year-old girl from Roanoke Rapids was found dead on Friday in Northampton County and a suspect was arrested for her death, according to the Roanoke Rapids Police Department. On Wednesday, police said Quameisha Dashay Branch was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in...
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in South Hill
A driver was flown to a hospital after he reportedly crashed his car on Route 1 in the town of South Hill.
WITN
Woman hit by stray bullets in Pinetops shooting
PINETOPS, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in serious condition at an Eastern Carolina hospital after officers say she was shot while sitting in a car. Thursday evening around 6 p.m., a man drove to the Pinetops Police Department and told officers he was sitting with the woman in a vehicle in the 200 block of East Lashley St. when the two heard gunshots coming from the passenger side area.
cbs17
Women sentenced for bribing authorities for protection of massage parlors in Cary, Wilmington, US Attorney says
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) –– Two women were sentenced Friday to a combined 33 months in prison for managing and involvement in an illicit massage parlor and for trying to bribe law enforcement to provide protection for the parlors. Ming Ji Cao and Og Bun Park, of Flushing,...
One injured in Pinetops shooting
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot Thursday, Pinetops police report. The woman, who was not identified, arrived at the Pinetops Police Department Thursday around 6 pm. The man who drove her told police the victim was hit by a bullet while the vehicle had been shot. […]
cbs17
‘I’m seeking justice for my son’: Darryl Williams’ mother reacts after release of police body-cam video
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, the Raleigh Police Department released the body camera footage of the in-custody death of Darryl Williams. Before the videos were released to the public, Williams’ family had the chance to watch them at Raleigh police headquarters Thursday. Williams’ mother Sonya Williams said...
Raleigh Police release body cam video of night Darryl Williams died in custody
Williams was the man who died last month in police custody after being tased three times.
cbs17
7 men involved in Rocky Mount man’s hotel death, robbery; police confirm 3 at-large
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department is shedding more light on an incident that left a 20-year-old dead at a city hotel on Sunday night. Police responded to the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. in reference to two men that were injured by gunfire. But now, the police department is saying three men forced themselves inside one of the hotel rooms to commit a robbery.
