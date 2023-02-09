Read full article on original website
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, OhioIsla ChiuStrongsville, OH
Looking for Corn Dogs in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
Morning Journal
Black River Audubon Society hosting talk by Peregrine experts
The Black River Audubon Society will welcome Chad and Chris Saladin and their program “Cleveland Peregrines” at 7 p.m., March 7, at Carlisle Reservation Visitor Center, 12882 Diagonal Road in LaGrange. Chad and Chris Saladin are a husband and wife team with a passion for peregrine falcons, according...
Morning Journal
Main Street Amherst planning Beautification Day in May
Main Street Amherst is preparing for a facelift of the historic downtown area just in time for the annual Beautification Day on May 20. Beginning over 20 years ago through a collaborative with the Lorain County Beautification Committee, the day is dedicated to cleaning up small cities throughout the county as they prepare for the summer months.
Morning Journal
Lorain County landowners granted change in Current Agricultural Use Value designation
Lorain County Auditor Craig Snodgrass is making “major changes” in how his office applies Ohio’s Current Agricultural Use Value program. Lorain County landowners were granted the change in Current Agricultural Use Value designation after several meetings with Lorain County Farm Bureau members, according to a news release issued Feb. 8.
Morning Journal
Lorain County: CHIP to revive annual Hispanic leadership conference and gala
A Lorain County Coalition for Hispanic/Latino Issues and Progress (CHIP) will host on March 11 a 25th annual Hispanic Leadership Conference. The event, held at Spitzer Conference Center at Lorain County Community College, 1005 Abbe Road N. in Elyria, will be followed by a formal evening gala at the Emerald Event Center, 33040 Just Imagine Drive in Avon.
Morning Journal
Firelands Electric Cooperative sponsoring Terrific Teachers Contest
Firelands Electric places a tremendous value on education — it’s actually one of its Seven Cooperative Principles, according to a news release. In addition, Firelands Electric recognizes that quality education requires passionate and devoted teachers, the release said. Through March 9, Firelands Electric is asking the cooperative’s member-families...
Morning Journal
Lorain County Community Action Agency converting bike shop to food pantry
Lorain County Community Action Agency’s Bike Shop at 204 W. 10th St. in downtown Lorain has closed to make way for a new food pantry in response to increased food insecurity in the community, according to a news release. “As an agency, we recognize as local need shifts, we...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Elyria, OH
Sitting 30 miles west of downtown Cleveland, Ohio, is the small yet thriving city of Elyria. Forming a part of the greater Cleveland Metropolitan Area, the city has a population of over 52,000 per the 2020 census. Moreover, the city has been the county seat of Lorain County since the...
Easter activities are plentiful this season: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It’s never too early to get a jump start on planning your Easter activities including pictures with the Easter Bunny. The mild winter is making it feel like spring is here. The French Creek Foundation in Avon is hosting a Pancake Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt March 25 at Avon Middle School, 3445 Long Road. Breakfast is at 9 a.m. and the Egg Hunt (children ages 2-8) begins at 10:30 a.m. Sponsors include Trust In Equity Mortgage Group, LLC, Snip-Its Avon, and Marketing Solutions 101. Tom’s Country Place will be providing the pancakes and sausage. Tickets are $10 for adults and children ages 9 and up. Tickets for children ages 2-8 are $5, and kids under 2 are free. Tickets will go on sale soon. For more information and updates, go to FrenchCreekFoundation.com.
Cleveland Jewish News
Charter House Grille slated for former Bistro 185
Charter House Grille is preparing to open at 991 E. 185th St. in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood. The former home of Bistro 185, entrepreneur Chris King told Cleveland Business Journal that the restaurant will focus on American food and also pay homage to Bistro 185’s legacy in the neighborhood by featuring some of its items on the dessert menu. Its menu will feature a selection of sauces, cocktails, seafood, burgers and chicken entrees.
cleveland19.com
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Strange lights were seen streaking over the skies of Northeast Sunday night. 19 News received several calls for the lights. Calls started to come in around 740 pm. from Lorain County to Lake County. A 19 News viewer caught the object on video as it lit...
These 300-pound blocks of ice are sculpture masterpieces at Cleveland’s North Coast Harbor Ice Fest (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Ice shavings were falling like a winter snowstorm Saturday at Voinovich Bicentennial Park as the city of Cleveland, the Downtown Cleveland Alliance and North Coast Harbor hosted the North Coast Harbor Ice Fest downtown. As Ken Diederich, owner of Elegant Ice Creations in Broadview Heights, pulled out his...
Morning Journal
Maria Pravlik of Oberlin wins Northwest Bank 2022 CRA Service Hour Contest
Northwest Bank announced the winners of its inaugural 2022 Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Service Hour Contest, a community volunteer effort aligned with bank’s community outreach and investment initiatives. Maria Pravlik, of Oberlin, was announced as a winner of the Service Hour Contest, according to a news release. Pravlik volunteered...
Morning Journal
Lorain County Retired Teachers Association scholarship funds returning for 2023-24
The Mary Elizabeth Keller Scholarship and Findley Lute Scholarship Funds have returned for the 2023-24 school year. The scholarships, which are worth up to $1,500 each according to the fund’s application, will be awarded in May. Lorain County Retired Teachers Association Scholarship Chairperson Sandra Drabiak said the application is...
Squeezed by I-480, abused section of Cuyahoga River tributary West Creek to become more fish friendly
CLEVELAND, Ohio – West Creek, a 9-mile meandering tributary of the Cuyahoga River that drains a large portion of Parma and parts of several neighboring suburbs, has received a lot of attention from conservationists over the years. One section has even been incorporated into Cleveland Metroparks, the string of...
St. Ignatius High School closed Monday because of threat
CLEVELAND, Ohio – St. Ignatius High School closed Monday because of an online threat. Families received an email from the principal’s office Monday morning that said the school, located in the city’s Ohio City neighborhood, received information about “a potential and serious threat to the safety and security of our community.”
cleveland19.com
Land where Euclid Beach Park once stood will now transition to city green space
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park, which sits on the site of the former iconic amusement park Euclid Beach Park, will become part of the city’s park system with hopes that it will be managed by the Cleveland Metroparks. This comes after an extensive land use...
Morning Journal
Avon Democratic Club to hear from municipal judge candidates
The Avon Democratic Club will be holding its next meeting at 6:30 p.m., April 13, at the Avon Senior Center, 36784 Detroit Road in Avon. All are welcome to attend, according to a news release. Candidates Geoffrey Smith and Wayne R. Nicol will discuss their campaigns for municipal judge of...
Morning Journal
Elyria native shares experience in Grammy winning TSU Aristocrat of Bands
An Elyria native is a part of the Grammy award winning band TSU Aristocrat of Bands. Ramaya Lee-Mosely is a freshman at Tennessee State University in Nashville and a trumpet player in the TSU Aristocrat of Bands. Lee-Mosely is majoring in art education with the hopes of becoming a college...
Morning Journal
Avon Mezquite Mexican Kitchen and Bar opens on Detroit Road
Mezquite Mexican Kitchen and Bar, 35846 Detroit Road, opened on Jan. 31 in the Avon Commons Shopping Center. With a non-traditional menu for a Mexican restaurant in the United States, the staff had hoped to see their newest spot succeed. According to Mezquite’s Hugo Jimenez, the restaurant has seen great...
Popular cookie shop opens new Ohio location in time for Valentine's Day
If you've been looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the dessert lover in your life, you may be interested to learn that a popular gourmet cookie shop recently opened another new location in Ohio that might just fit the bill. Read on to learn more.
