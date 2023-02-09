Read full article on original website
Related
DBS Bank to offer cryptocurrency trading in Hong Kong
Singapore state-owned megabank DBS Group is planning to expand its cryptocurrency services to Hong Kong as the Chinese territory pushes to become a digital asset hub. DBS Bank plans to apply for a license to allow it to offer crypto trading services to Hong Kong customers, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 13.
Fed governor Waller says crypto ecosystem has distinct parts with varying potential
The parts that make up the cryptocurrency ecosystem are not all equal, the United States Federal Reserve Board of Governors member, Christopher Waller, told a conference audience on Feb. 10. He had clear preferences among the three elements of the ecosystem that he identified. Waller was hosted by the Global...
Binance to support BUSD while exploring non-USD stablecoins, CZ says
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance plans to continue supporting its Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin despite its issuer, Paxos Trust Company, facing a stop order from American regulators. As reported by Cointelegraph, the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has ordered blockchain firm Paxos to cease issuing dollar-pegged stablecoin BUSD. Paxos has...
Breaking: Paxos reportedly ordered to stop issuing Binance USD
The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has ordered blockchain company Paxos Trust to stop the issuance of dollar-pegged Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin. The New York regulator’s actions come shortly after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a wells notice to Paxos — a letter the regulator uses to tell companies of planned enforcement action. The notice alleged that Binance USD is an unregistered security.
ApeCoin leads in NFT and Metaverse market share, but are APE’s hefty staking rewards sustainable?
In January, ApeCoin (APE) had an underwhelming performance compared to metaverse-based tokens like Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND). APE token gained 61% compared to the 90% and 150% respective gains seen in SAND and MANA. The subdued gains can be attributed to the hefty APE staking rewards that is likely creating some selling pressure.
Bitcoin price correction was overdue — analysts outline why the end of 2023 will be bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price and the wider crypto market corrected at the start of this week, giving back a small portion of the gains accrued in January, but it’s safe to say that the more experienced traders expected some technical correction. What was unexpected was the SEC’s Feb. 9 enforcement...
Are stablecoins securities? Well, it’s not so simple, say lawyers
Recently reported planned enforcement action against the Paxos Trust Company by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over Binance USD (BUSD) has many in the community questioning how the regulator could see a stablecoin as a security. Blockchain lawyers told Cointelegraph that while the answer isn’t black and...
Breaking: Paxos facing SEC lawsuit over Binance USD — Report
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has reportedly told Paxos Trust Co. that it plans to sue the stablecoin issuer for violation of investor protection laws in relation to its Binance USD (BUSD) token. According to a Feb. 12 report in The Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with...
Paxos to stop minting BUSD stablecoins for Binance
Blockchain infrastructure platform Paxos Trust Company will halt the issuance of new Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoins amid the ongoing probe by New York regulators. Paxos officially announced on Feb. 13 that the firm would end its relationship with Binance for the branded U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin BUSD. Starting from Feb. 21,...
UAE central bank to issue CBDC as part of its financial transformation program
The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) is planning to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for cross-border and domestic use as part of the first of its newly-launched financial infrastructure transformation (FIT) program. In a recent announcement, the CBUAE introduced the FIT program and highlighted its...
ScalingX launches $20M for Web3 accelerator and hackathon
San Francisco — ScalingX, a top Web3 developer community and accelerator, is launching its accelerator with a committed investment of $20 million. The accelerator is designed to support and cultivate the Web3 ecosystem, with a focus on building scalable and secure infrastructure solutions such as zero-knowledge (zK) technology, decentralized finance (DeFi) and metaverse projects.
Understanding crypto bag holders and their mindset
For the first time in centuries, paper money, or fiat, found its true competition in the internet era. When Bitcoin (BTC) debuted in 2009, the fiat ecosystem was not only challenged with proving its worth in day-to-day transactions but also safekeeping the investment ecosystem it helped build. Over the years,...
Coinbase will ‘happily defend’ staking in US courts, says CEO
Crypto exchange Coinbase’s executives are standing up for its crypto staking services, claiming they cannot be classified as a security and threatening to bring the matter to the courts in the United States. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong posted on Twitter that the company will “defend this in court if...
Kazakhstan to mandate 75% revenue sale from crypto mining for tax purposes
Kazakhstan, one of the world’s biggest Bitcoin (BTC) mining hubs, announced plans to introduce new crypto regulations to reduce tax fraud and unlawful business operations. A new law signed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Feb. 6 reinstated the nation’s stand against the unlawful mining operations and issuance of crypto assets. Out of the two distinct pieces of legislation, the first requires the secured digital assets issuers to have the government’s permission.
Multichain DEXs are on the rise with new protocols enabling them
Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their ability to offer users a high degree of control over their assets and a more secure trading environment than centralized exchanges. However, one major limitation of DEXs is their inability to support cross-chain and margin trading. There...
Regulation comes for crypto staking: Law Decoded, Feb. 6–13
Last week, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reached an agreement with cryptocurrency exchange Kraken. The latter will stop offering crypto staking services to American customers and pay $30 million in disgorgement, prejudgment interest and civil penalties. While the sum of fines could hardly get an entity like...
Venom Blockchain partners with DAO Maker to incubate Web3 startups focused on real-world use cases
Abu Dhabi, Feb. 13, 2023 — Venom Foundation, the first layer-1 blockchain licensed by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), has announced a partnership with DAO Maker — a leading blockchain growth solutions provider known for their launchpad — to incubate promising Web3 startups focused on delivering real-world use cases.
Brazil’s oldest bank allows residents to pay their taxes using crypto
A major Brazilian bank is offering a new and convenient option for taxpayers to settle their dues using cryptocurrencies. According to a statement published by Brazilian bank Banco do Brasil on Feb. 11, it is now “possible” for Brazilian taxpayers to pay their tax bill with crypto in a joint initiative with Brazilian-based crypto firm Bitfy.
Wavelength and Occam DAO join forces
The Occam DAO, an interchain DAO-governed incubator, and Wavelength, a next-generation automated market maker, are proud to announce a new partnership to bring their combined expertise and resources to the Velas DeFi ecosystem. Occam DAO x Wavelength: The people’s DEX. Much like the Occam DAO, Wavelength aims for full...
Kraken’s staking down, FTX post-bankruptcy hell and Binance news: Hodler’s Digest, Feb. 5-11
Kraken reaches $30M settlement with SEC over staking as IRS seeks user information. Kraken has agreed to stop offering staking services or programs to United States clients after reaching an agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Along with ceasing operations, the crypto exchange will pay $30 million in disgorgement, prejudgment interest and civil penalties. The SEC claims that Kraken failed to register the program as a securities offering. The move has sparked controversy within the SEC. Commissioner Hester Peirce has publicly rebuked her own agency over the shutdown, arguing that regulation by enforcement “is not an efficient or fair way of regulating” an emerging industry.
