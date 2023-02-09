DENVER, CO. - The Colorado General Assembly is considering a new bill to protect female student rights in athletics. This bill would require intercollegiate, interscholastic, intramural, and club athletic teams, sports, or events to be designated based on the biological sex of the participating students as male, female, or coeducational. In addition, male and female athletes would only be able to participate on teams designated to their respective biological sex.

