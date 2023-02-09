Read full article on original website
Related
Here's what happens if Fetterman's health complications force him to resign
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was hospitalized earlier this week after feeling “lightheaded,” reviving concerns about the Pennsylvania Democrat’s health just one month into his Senate term.
Washington Post forced to issue correction after claiming GOP congresswoman was once registered Democrat
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., trashed The Washington Post for getting its facts wrong in an article on her background before she was elected to Congress.
Comments / 0