Illinois Community Colleges Celebrate Critical Workforce Training During Career And Technical Education Month

Lake Land College Honors 2023 Non-Traditional Student of the Year Award Recipients and Nominees
Lake Land College presented the Non-traditional Student of the Year Award to both Ron Mason, Mattoon and Stephanie Sample, Sullivan during an event Wednesday. Sample and Mason were among 14 nominees who were honored for their perseverance and outstanding achievements in returning to college to pursue their dreams. The nominees...
Effingham Unit #40 Announces No School Monday For Students, Investigation Continues
From the Effingham Unit #40 Schools Facebook Page:. As of today, Saturday, February 11, 2023 the investigation into the issue with our District’s computer network continues. At this time there is still no evidence that any employee or student personal information has been compromised. After careful consideration school officials...
Effingham Unit #40 Announces Dates And Times For Upcoming Discipline Code Review Meetings
East Side Preschool and Early Learning Center will be having a Discipline Code Review Meeting on February 21, 2023 starting at 3:00 pm in the Guidance Counselor’s Room at ELC. Parents are invited to attend. Effingham High School and Effingham Junior High School will be having a Discipline Code...
Illinois Farm Family Featured In Superbowl Commercial
An Illinois farm family was featured in a Superbowl commercial. Farmer Brock Willard of Pike County and his family were part of the “We Are 96 Campaign” commercial. The campaign is aimed at raising awareness that 96-percent of Illinois farms are family owned.
Linda Lou Robson, 77
Linda Lou Robson, 77, of Effingham, Illinois, formerly of Cowden, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Effingham with loved ones by her side. Linda was born on December 28, 1945, in Springfield, the daughter of Frank and Dorothy (Harrell) Cope....
Investigation Into Unit #40 Network Issue Continues
The following has been released by Effingham Community Schools’ Facebook Page:. Press Release from Effingham Unit #40 School District. As of today, Friday, 2/10/2023, the investigation into the problem with the Effingham Unit 40 School District’s computer network continues. At this time there is no evidence that any employee or student personal information has been compromised.
Teutopolis Board of Education to Meet Monday
The Teutopolis Board of Education is set to meet on Tuesday, February 13th at 5:00pm. Financial Report: Treasurer’s Report; Financial Report; Bill Listings. Board Business – Consent Agenda: Approve of Regular Meeting Minutes; Approve Amended School Calendar 2022-2023; Set Tentative Graduation/Promotion Dates for THS/TJHS; Approve Alternate Education Program Agreements with ROE #3; Authorize the Superintendent to Prepare Tentative Budget for 2022-2023 f. Authorize the Posting of Summer Work Positions; Approve THS Senior Trip to Indianapolis; Approve Gas Supplier Contract.
Terry L. Paul, 72
Terry L. Paul age 72, of Newton passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Richland Nursing & Rehab in Olney, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Terry’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Crain Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois with Rev. Steve Willis officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service on Saturday in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Mound Cemetery, rural Jasper County, Illinois.
Altamont Board of Education to Meet Monday
The Altamont Board of Education is set to meet on Monday, February 13th at 7:00pm. Recognize Guests – Opportunity for Public Comment. Approval of Regular Board Meeting Minutes January 9th, 2023 B. Approval of District Financial Reports. FOIA Request(s) Reports. Activities – Mrs. Lurkins, Activities Director. ACHS –...
IDPH Reports 15 Illinois Counties at an Elevated Community Level for COVID-19
Department of Public Health Launches STATeam to Provide Support, Treatment & Access to Protect Most Vulnerable Illinoisans in Case of Outbreaks. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that the CDC is reporting 15 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 5 a week ago. Of those, one county is at a High Community Level for COVID-19, compared to none the week before; and 14 counties are at a Medium Level. IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra also announced today that the department is launching a new rapid response unit called the STATeam (Support, Treatment & Access Team) that will be deployed on as needed basis to long term care facilities if and when there is a sudden surge of COVID-19 cases.
Local Sports Results For Friday and Saturday February 10th and 11th
EFFINGHAM SACRED HEART DEFEATED MATTOON ST. JOHN’S 41-39 SPRINGFIELD CHRIST THE KING DEFEATED EFFINGHAM SACRED HEART 65-39 ST. ANTHONY DEFEATED KANKAKEE BISHOP MCNAMARA 49-41 CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT AT TOLONO UNITY. EAST ST. LOUIS LINCOLN DEFEATED TEUTOPOLIS 37-36 SPORTS SCHEDULE FOR MONDAY. HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL. SEB AT RAMSEY.
Rebecca R. Phillips, 59
Rebacca R. Phillips, age 59, of Farina, Illinois passed away at 10:18 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her family. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Evergreen Church in Salem, Illinois with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Shannon Bopp will be officiating. Burial will be at Elder Cemetery in rural Kinmundy. Military Rites will be observed. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at the Evergreen Church in Salem, Illinois. Memorials may go to the National Center for missing/exploited children or the donor’s choice.
Carolyn Ann Stremming, 85
Carolyn Ann Stremming, 85, of Strasburg, IL, passed away at 10:00 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023 in Carriage Crossing Senior Living, Arcola, IL. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at St. Paul Cemetery, Strasburg, IL, with Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements are by Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL.
City Of Effingham Issues Boil Order For Select Streets
The City of Effingham has issued a boil order for the select streets due to water main construction. The construction will be happening February 15th from 8:30-11am. Both sides of the street from North 3rd Street (Route 45) to North Willenborg. All of:. Copper Ridge Circuit. Bent Tree Drive. Twin...
Rose Phoebe Cave, 88
Rose Phoebe Cave, age 88, of Farina, Illinois passed away at 11:20 a.m. Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Lutheran Care Center in Altamont. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2023 at Friedens United Church of Christ in Farina, Illinois with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Jim Giffin will be officiating. The burial will be at Farina Cemetery. Memorials may go to Friedens United Church of Christ in Farina or the donor’s choice.
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22 year old Brayden A. Mapes of Carbondale for a Williamson County FTA warrant for failure to obtain license after it was revoked, DUI, expired registration sticker, illegal transportation or possession of alcohol, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Brayden posted bond and was released.
Shelby County Legislative Committee to Meet Tuesday
The Shelby County Board Legislative Committee is set to meet on Tuesday, February 14th at 6:00pm. Discussion and vote on the release of closed session minutes and audio from 1/12/23 and 6/9/22. Approval of sending county policy on limiting inclusion of sales tax on all county purchases and switching to...
