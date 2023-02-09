Illinois Community Colleges Celebrate Critical Workforce Training During Career And Technical Education Month

Department of Public Health Launches STATeam to Provide Support, Treatment & Access to Protect Most Vulnerable Illinoisans in Case of Outbreaks. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that the CDC is reporting 15 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 5 a week ago. Of those, one county is at a High Community Level for COVID-19, compared to none the week before; and 14 counties are at a Medium Level. IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra also announced today that the department is launching a new rapid response unit called the STATeam (Support, Treatment & Access Team) that will be deployed on as needed basis to long term care facilities if and when there is a sudden surge of COVID-19 cases.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO