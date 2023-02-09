Read full article on original website
Cold case investigator may have solved a decades-old murder in TexasMichele FreemanGrimes County, TX
Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
Aggie Softball’s Cannon Named Co-Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M softball junior Trinity Cannon has been tabbed the Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday. Cannon posted an impressive .810 on-base percentage after registering eight hits and eight walks while also scoring 11 runs. The Forney, Texas native accumulated a .667 batting average and 1.083 slugging percentage with two doubles and a home run while driving in six runs.
Aggie Softball Breaks Program Run Record
Final Stats BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (6-0) concluded the Texas A&M Invitational with a school-record 25 runs in a shutout victory against Texas A&M-Commerce (0-5) at Davis Diamond Sunday afternoon. Freshman Aiyana Coleman provided the first long ball of the day with a three-run...
College Station High School Wrestlers Headed to State
College Station Senior wrestler Abigail Rodriguez placed 4th (state qualifier) in the 132 weight class, and Destiny Tuttle 5th (state alternate) in the 152 weight class. Freshman Thomas Wills placed 4th in the 175 weight class, and Junior Grant Sutton placed 6th in 132. They will compete next Friday at the UIL State Wrestling Tournament at the Berry Center in Cypress.
More Road Construction Is Underway
Monday brings the start of more road construction. The TxDOT Bryan district office reports construction of raised medians begins at Texas and University and heads north to Highway 21. The $5.28 million dollar project also includes switching the locations of two traffic signals. One is downtown, where the signal at Texas and 26th will be removed and will be replaced with a new signal at Texas and 27th. South of downtown, the signal at Texas and Oak will be removed and will be replaced with a new signal at Texas and Mitchell. Construction is expected to be completed sometime this summer.
Plea Agreement Reached In Brazos County District Court DWI Case With Two Prior Convictions
A Somerville man admits in Brazos County district court to drunk driving with two prior convictions. As part of a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office, 56 year old Vernon Woodberry is sentenced to 15 years for the DWI that took place in College Station on Christmas Day in 2020.
College Station Police Announce An Arrest In A Sunday Night C-Store Armed Robbery
College Station police announce an arrest in a Sunday night armed robbery of a convenience store. 26 year old Jontae Webber of Bryan is accused of entering the Valero store on Harvey Road near George Bush East and threatening the clerk with a gun. Webber left the store with an...
College Station City Council Approves More Amenities Around The New City Hall
The College Station city council agrees to continue developing the area at and near the new city hall. One of two new additions that were approved during the council’s February 9, 2023 meeting will add a more than $300,000 dollar plaza gathering area between city hall and the former fire department building that is being converted into the city’s tourism and economic development office. Councilman William Wright said the plaza will complement other investments the city has made to increase tourism.
Bryan City Council Adopts The New Mayor’s New Minimum Attendance Requirements For Some Volunteer Commissions
Bryan’s new mayor receives city council approve to change attendance requirements for members of some appointed city bodies. There was no public discussion before the council voted five to nothing to approve Bobby Gutierrez’s request to increase the minimum attendance required by volunteers serving on what is described as quasi-judicial boards, committees, and commissions.
