Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1's Ending Explained
"Criminal Minds" is back with a fresh season, subtitled "Evolution," a new serial killer, and the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is faced with a whole bunch of new issues. Audiences can watch as Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster), David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), Jennifer "JJ" Jareau (A.J. Cook), Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler), and Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) race against the clock to find Sicarius — a serial killer that has been leaving kits throughout the country for budding killers to find and use before he escapes the FBI's clutches and disappears into the night.
Rose McIver Explains Why Ghosts' Filming Pace Doesn't Allow For Rehearsals
"Ghosts" is a series that explores mortality in an approachable way that's both thoughtful and entertaining. The sitcom focuses on a young married couple named Jay and Sam Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver), who think they've hit the jackpot after inheriting a beautiful country estate from a dead relative. After a near-death experience leaves Sam with the ability to interact with the ghosts living on the property, the couple realizes that their home is a bit more crowded than they thought. For McIver, dealing with fantastical and supernatural beings is par for the course. She previously portrayed the iconic fairy Tinker Bell on "Once Upon a Time" and acting with the undead on "iZombie" set her up for success on "Ghosts."
NCIS' Cote De Pablo Originally Thought Michael Weatherly Was Trying To Sabotage Her Screen Test
Cote de Pablo rose to stardom through her role as Ziva David on "NCIS." The Chilean-American actor played the fierce Israeli-American special agent for nine years on CBS, starting all the way back in Season 3. Fans surely remember the electric on-screen love-hate relationship Ziva had with her coworker, Senior Field Agent Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly). Tony and Ziva were a hot item during their tenure on the show, with fans shipping the two and hoping they'd become romantically involved. The fans got their way soon enough; when Weatherly departed the CBS procedural in Season 13, it was revealed that he and Ziva had a daughter, Tali (Emelia Golfieri). While de Pablo would return in a guest capacity to the show, Weatherly never did.
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Frasier?
Sometimes a show is so highly rated, so universally loved, and so lucrative that even when the story of its characters has reached a natural and satisfying conclusion, the fat cats in their corner offices bust out the old citrus press to squeeze every drop of juice from their overripe intellectual property. The resulting follow-up often shows a lack of charm, originality, and acclaim of their forefathers, but sometimes, these spinoffs have something to say. For every "Joey," there's a "Lou Grant," for every "Joanie Loves Chachi," a "Better Call Saul," and for every "AfterMASH," a "Frasier."
The Big Bang Theory Creators Explain How A Real-Life Person Inspired Raj And Sheldon
"The Big Bang Theory" is full of relatable characters — relatable, that is, to anyone who has ever had a socially awkward or hyper-intelligent friend. The male protagonists of the series are, as a running joke, awkward to a fault. They bungle social interactions, blurt out malapropisms, cause unnecessary commotions, and frustrate those closest to them, all while inadvertently sabotaging themselves.
Stranger Things Fans Are Still Not Over Bob's Devastating Mistake
It's been years since Netflix dropped "Stranger Things" Season 2, attempting to recapture the magic of its breakout series. Although fans can make the case that Season 1 is still the best, Season 2 is an adequate successor, introducing audiences to new characters like Max (Sadie Sink), Murray (Brett Gelman), and Bob (Sean Astin). While Max and Murray live on to play pivotal roles in future seasons, Bob isn't so lucky, dying a gruesome death in the penultimate episode.
Blue Bloods Fans Are Emotional Over The Home Videos In Season 13 Episode 13
Family dynamics can be somewhat precarious in navigating, and that isn't even considering if a family works together in a professional setting. The popular "Blue Bloods" television series highlights some of the issues that may arise when a family consists of detectives, lawyers, police commissioners, and beat cops. More often than not, the family generally sees eye to eye, though that isn't to say that the Reagan family is always of one mind. Considering that the Reagan family of law enforcement agents all have different motivations and personalities, there is sometimes a difference of opinion that a simple family dinner won't solve.
Pedro Pascal's Mandalorian Suit Is Way Clumsier To Wear In Real-Life Than On TV
There are few things everyone in this world agrees on, but we'd hope one of those things would be that Din Djarin's (Pedro Pascal) armor in "The Mandalorian" looks cool as heck. Despite showing a soft side for his little green buddy, Grogu, the character is typically stoic and intimidating — in no small part thanks to his awesome armor and especially his helmet, which covers his face at nearly all times. Not getting to see Mando's face most of the time gives the character a certain distance and mystery, with our only way to see into the character's emotions being through his voice and body movements.
Leslie Grace Found Out About Batgirl's Cancelation In The Worst Way
The future of the DC Universe looks much clearer now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced their DC reboot plans. "The Flash" movie is set to mark a reset for Warner Bros. Discovery's superhero film and television slate, and it'll pave the way for projects such as "The Brave and the Bold" and "Superman: Legacy." This is exciting in many ways, but it's also frustrating as Leslie Grace's "Batgirl" remains stuck in limbo with no release date in sight.
Blue Bloods Fans Are Tired Of Eddie's Missteps (& How The Writing Fails Her)
As "Blue Bloods" fans know, before they eventually fall in love and eventually get married, Officer Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Officer Edit "Eddie" Marie Janko-Reagan (Vanessa Ray) work well together as partners on the force because of their differences. While Jamie is even-tempered and has a gentle heart, Eddie is passionate and always has very strong opinions. This contrast later helps them balance each other out in their progressing relationship, as well as on patrol as part of the NYPD.
The Boys' Showrunner Has No Intention Of Ending At Season 4
Since its launching its way onto Amazon Prime Video in 2019, "The Boys" has been the breath of fresh air within the ever-expanding superhero genre that we never knew we needed. The black comedy series follows the exploits of the titular group of vigilantes, headed by the superhero-hating Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), who aim to take down the corrupt superheroes paid by the greedy corporation Vought International. With its sharp comedy, immensely dedicated cast, and rich social commentary touching on such issues as xenophobia and systematic racism, "The Boys" has managed to stand out in the vast sea of more straightforward superhero content.
The Bad Batch's Michelle Ang Picks Tech As Her Favorite Clone (For Good Reason, Too)
While the titular crew from "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" are largely made up of clones, no two members are quite alike. Introduced in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," the Clone Force 99 got their chance to shine with their own aforementioned spinoff, which debuted on Disney+ in 2021. The show's first season yielded another victory for the long-running sci-fi franchise, not only remaining one of the most streamed programs upon its release (via Media Play News) but also pleasing fans and critics alike. Much of its praise has centered around the show's cast of nefarious yet lovable characters (via Rotten Tomatoes), and it's easy to see why.
Young Sheldon Season 7 Needs To Be Its Last
What's the most common remark "Young Sheldon" fans often receive from non-fans, after revealing themselves as a viewer of the acclaimed sitcom? Stop if you've heard this before — "Wait, is that thing is still on?" Snide comments about the existence of "Young Sheldon" have honestly gotten older than...
Canceled Shows That Continued Their Story In Comics
Networks have always been on the lookout for new and innovative ideas for TV series. Recently, streaming services have shown that they are willing to look into fresh ideas and adapt stories from comics and novels into their next high-budget series. Regardless of whether we are talking about the '90s, 2000s, or present-day streaming wars, the competition for audience attention and a limited budget means that a lot of well-received shows are canceled. Series like "Charmed," "Firefly," and "I Am Not Okay with This," stopped production comparatively early despite gaining an audience and the respect of critics.
GOTG3's Super Bowl Trailer Gives Us Our Best Look At Adam Warlock (& It Doesn't Look Good For Him)
There's a lot to look forward to in the upcoming conclusion of James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy. With the talented director taking his unique view over to the competing DC Universe, he has the challenge of possibly ending the character arc of either one or all of the characters we have come to know and love. While we know that Dave Bautista is all but finished as Drax, it isn't farfetched to think that the Guardians lineup we got in the Infinity Saga is finished.
An Improv Comedian Brought The Last Of Us' Clickers To Horrifying Life
"The Last of Us" introduces audiences to a new kind of apocalypse, one where an incurable fungal infection sweeps across the globe and plunges the world into darkness. Most of the population has turned into creatures called Clickers, though they aren't your average undead monster. Like zombies, they've lost any shred of humanity, though the parasitic Cordyceps infection that transformed them has left mushroom-like growths all over their bodies. Clickers are quick on their feet, though their movements are inhuman and jarring. However, their most prominent characteristic is what gives them their name: the screeching, croaking, and clicking sounds that accompany every Clicker attack.
The Flash Trailer Teases Michael Keaton's Brutal Batman (& DC Fans Aren't Ready)
DC's newly unveiled trailer for "The Flash" gave Michael Keaton Batman fans the vicious Dark Knight they've waited for. In the trailer, he does not hold back on any villain as he teams up with Ezra Miller's Barry Allen. Along with small details some missed in "The Flash" Super Bowl trailer, numerous scenes throughout the preview feature Keaton's Bruce Wayne fighting others in brutal fashion. One sure-to-be-legendary line from Keaton in particular shows off this Batman's ruthless side.
Why Dr. Sam Zanetti From Chicago Med Looks So Familiar
Dr. Sam Zanetti (played by Julie Berman) was introduced to fans of "Chicago Med" in a memorable way. First appearing in the third episode of the One Chicago series' first season, she works with Dr. Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell) to remove a chandelier — a literal chandelier — from a patient's abdomen. The two doctors end up dating, but their romance is cut short a mere seven episodes later after she accepts a position as head of trauma at Johns Hopkins University Hospital and subsequently leaves Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. In all, Berman played Dr. Zanetti in eight episodes.
Netflix Is Using Will Ferrell In A 2023 Super Bowl Ad To Settle Angry Subscribers (& It's Not Working)
Little over half a decade ago, Netflix could do no wrong. The year was 2016, and "Stranger Things" had just premiered. Throwing fans into the nostalgia of the '80s and love of Dungeons and Dragons, the new series followed a gripping mystery in the land of fantasy. Laboratory experiment Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) became an icon as she learned to hone her powers. Now with the fifth and final season of the series in sight, Netflix has fallen on hard times.
Quantum Leap Will Never Ascend Until It Puts Right What Once Went Wrong (With Dr. Sam Beckett)
NBC's "Quantum Leap" revival is fast becoming the strongest sci-fi offering in a network television landscape dominated by shows fronting first-responders, doctors, and lawyers. And despite the fact that the current leaper has already played a couple of those roles himself, "Quantum Leap" continues to carve out its own little dramatic corner in today's TV land arena.
