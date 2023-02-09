There are few things everyone in this world agrees on, but we'd hope one of those things would be that Din Djarin's (Pedro Pascal) armor in "The Mandalorian" looks cool as heck. Despite showing a soft side for his little green buddy, Grogu, the character is typically stoic and intimidating — in no small part thanks to his awesome armor and especially his helmet, which covers his face at nearly all times. Not getting to see Mando's face most of the time gives the character a certain distance and mystery, with our only way to see into the character's emotions being through his voice and body movements.

7 HOURS AGO