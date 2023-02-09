ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Comments / 4

I am pissed off
4d ago

🐂 💩. she killed him and should be responsible.this stuff is sickening. people need to take responsibility for there actions good or bad.

Reply(2)
6
Related
WINKNEWS.com

17-year-old arrested for DUI after crashing into a home in Tice

A 17-year-old has been arrested after Florida Highway Patrol says they crashed into a home in Tice on Monday. Troopers say the 17-year-old from Fort Myers had entered the home’s driveway, accelerated, and hit the building around 12:40 p.m. FHP says the teen was arrested for driving under the...
TICE, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Tattooed woman steals alcohol bottles from Fort Myers Publix

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Crime Stoppers are asking the public to help identify a woman who stole bottles of alcohol from a Publix. On February 2nd, the woman was seen stealing two bottles of alcohol from Publix Liquors on Summerlin Rd and leaving the scene in a black 4-door sedan. She then committed a second theft at another Publix location on the same day.
FORT MYERS, FL
fox13news.com

3 killed in Highlands County motorcycle crash, troopers say

DAVENPORT, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a triple fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Saturday. Troopers say a 31-year-old Avon Park man was riding a motorcycle south on US-27, just north of Tanglewood Drive, at a high rate of speed shortly after 6:30 p.m. At the same...
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Truck combusts after crashing in Fort Myers Saturday morning

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-11:a54efd30ab3b16e9bd02e366 Player Element ID: 6320206713112. A truck went up in flames after a crash Saturday morning near Edison Avenue and Henderson Avenue in Fort Myers. Firefighters had left the...
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy