FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Crime Stoppers are asking the public to help identify a woman who stole bottles of alcohol from a Publix. On February 2nd, the woman was seen stealing two bottles of alcohol from Publix Liquors on Summerlin Rd and leaving the scene in a black 4-door sedan. She then committed a second theft at another Publix location on the same day.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO