Read full article on original website
Related
The Weird Al Biopic Proves Parody Films Need Another Shot In Hollywood
After a good decade of languishing on streaming and in the bowels of Redboxes everywhere, parody films are making a comeback. That forward momentum is largely attributable to "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story." It's a movie that wildly satirizes Yankovic's real life (though it occasionally dabbles with getting the true story right), all the while providing wonderfully bananas performances from both Daniel Radcliffe as an egomaniacal version of the singer and Evan Rachel Wood as a calculating and jealous version of pop star Madonna. "Weird" has received wide critical acclaim, and done well for the Roku Channel, which streamed the film's debut with limited ad support, making it a genre gamble that has wholly paid off for the streamer.
NCIS Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
Debuting as a spin-off of "JAG" in 2003, Donald P. Bellisario's "NCIS" (which stands for Naval Criminal Investigative Service, in case you'd forgotten) is one of the best-known procedural TV shows of all time. The Emmy-nominated series is still a big fan favorite over two decades since it dropped on CBS, and it has spawned some spin-offs of its own in that time: "NCIS: Los Angeles," "NCIS: New Orleans," and, the latest installment in the franchise, "NCIS: Hawaii." Given that hundreds of actors have plied their trade in the "NCIS" universe as either main, recurring, or guest stars over the years, it's actually somewhat remarkable that only a fairly small number of them have passed away. That being said, there have definitely been some painful losses for the "NCIS" family.
NCIS' Cote De Pablo Originally Thought Michael Weatherly Was Trying To Sabotage Her Screen Test
Cote de Pablo rose to stardom through her role as Ziva David on "NCIS." The Chilean-American actor played the fierce Israeli-American special agent for nine years on CBS, starting all the way back in Season 3. Fans surely remember the electric on-screen love-hate relationship Ziva had with her coworker, Senior Field Agent Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly). Tony and Ziva were a hot item during their tenure on the show, with fans shipping the two and hoping they'd become romantically involved. The fans got their way soon enough; when Weatherly departed the CBS procedural in Season 13, it was revealed that he and Ziva had a daughter, Tali (Emelia Golfieri). While de Pablo would return in a guest capacity to the show, Weatherly never did.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Frasier?
Sometimes a show is so highly rated, so universally loved, and so lucrative that even when the story of its characters has reached a natural and satisfying conclusion, the fat cats in their corner offices bust out the old citrus press to squeeze every drop of juice from their overripe intellectual property. The resulting follow-up often shows a lack of charm, originality, and acclaim of their forefathers, but sometimes, these spinoffs have something to say. For every "Joey," there's a "Lou Grant," for every "Joanie Loves Chachi," a "Better Call Saul," and for every "AfterMASH," a "Frasier."
Breaking Bad's Jesse Plemons Wasn't Necessarily Seeking Out A Villainous Character Like Todd Alquist
Vince Gilligan's "Breaking Bad" universe has introduced us to myriad morally questionable anti-heroes. Of course, chief among them is Albuquerque's meth king, Walter White (Bryan Cranston), but Gilligan also expanded the world of "Breaking Bad" with a prequel in "Better Call Saul" (co-created with Peter Gould), which follows Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) -– a protagonist with some slippery morals of his own. There's also "El Camino," a "Breaking Bad" spin-off film following Walt's accomplice, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). Gilligan's mastery of depicting complex characters has attracted both audience and critical acclaim, with "Breaking Bad" winning 16 Primetime Emmys (via IMDb).
T-Mobile Super Bowl Ad Features Bradley Cooper With His Toughest Co-Star Yet — His Mom
Bradley Cooper and his mom are trying their best to boost T-Mobile's clout in a brand new Super Bowl commercial. The latest A-lister to join 2023's lineup of Super Bowl commercials is Cooper, best known for starring in "The Hangover" trilogy and voicing Rocket Raccoon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unlike most Super Bowl ads, which tend to focus on spectacle and nostalgia, Cooper's T-Mobile ad is intimate and heartfelt, pairing the star with his actual mother, Gloria Campano. The Big Game commercial focuses on Cooper and his mom as they try to film an actual T-Mobile commercial.
Netflix Is Using Will Ferrell In A 2023 Super Bowl Ad To Settle Angry Subscribers (& It's Not Working)
Little over half a decade ago, Netflix could do no wrong. The year was 2016, and "Stranger Things" had just premiered. Throwing fans into the nostalgia of the '80s and love of Dungeons and Dragons, the new series followed a gripping mystery in the land of fantasy. Laboratory experiment Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) became an icon as she learned to hone her powers. Now with the fifth and final season of the series in sight, Netflix has fallen on hard times.
The Bad Batch's Michelle Ang Picks Tech As Her Favorite Clone (For Good Reason, Too)
While the titular crew from "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" are largely made up of clones, no two members are quite alike. Introduced in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," the Clone Force 99 got their chance to shine with their own aforementioned spinoff, which debuted on Disney+ in 2021. The show's first season yielded another victory for the long-running sci-fi franchise, not only remaining one of the most streamed programs upon its release (via Media Play News) but also pleasing fans and critics alike. Much of its praise has centered around the show's cast of nefarious yet lovable characters (via Rotten Tomatoes), and it's easy to see why.
Rose McIver Explains Why Ghosts' Filming Pace Doesn't Allow For Rehearsals
"Ghosts" is a series that explores mortality in an approachable way that's both thoughtful and entertaining. The sitcom focuses on a young married couple named Jay and Sam Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver), who think they've hit the jackpot after inheriting a beautiful country estate from a dead relative. After a near-death experience leaves Sam with the ability to interact with the ghosts living on the property, the couple realizes that their home is a bit more crowded than they thought. For McIver, dealing with fantastical and supernatural beings is par for the course. She previously portrayed the iconic fairy Tinker Bell on "Once Upon a Time" and acting with the undead on "iZombie" set her up for success on "Ghosts."
Daniela Melchior Fans Are Excited After Fast X And GOTG 3's Super Bowl Spots
Daniela Melchior is one of those up-and-coming actors who surely will become more and more famous as time goes on. Initially making her first English-speaking performance in James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad," the Portuguese actor endeared herself to audiences as the character Cleo Cazo, better known as Ratcatcher II. This particular villain isn't much of one compared to her fellow teammates in "The Suicide Squad," and she spends most of the movie enjoying the company of her rats and trying to better understand her villains-turned-forced-heroes.
Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston And Aaron Paul Say They Created Their Business Just To Hang Out
In the acclaimed drama "Breaking Bad," Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) have a deeply complex relationship — full of cruelty, codependency, and betrayal — that only worsens throughout the series. Thankfully, Cranston and Paul are nothing like their fictional characters, and the actors seem to be quite chummy in real life. So chummy, in fact, that in 2019, they founded the mezcal brand Dos Hombres — which translates from Spanish to "two brothers."
The Flash Trailer Has DC Fans Buzzing Over Barry's Movie Poster Easter Eggs
The latest look at "The Flash" confirms that Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) is pretty much a cinephile. DC fans who tuned in for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night were treated to a brand new trailer for Andy Muschietti's speedster flick. The three-minute long trailer is filled to the brim with small, intimate details about DC's upcoming adventure, which is racing its way into cinemas later this summer. While fan chatter is mostly focused on the return of Michael Keaton's Batman, the debut of Sasha Calle's Supergirl, and a quick appearance from Ben Affleck, some DC heads have become obsessed with Barry's movie poster collection.
Blue Bloods Fans Are Tired Of Eddie's Missteps (& How The Writing Fails Her)
As "Blue Bloods" fans know, before they eventually fall in love and eventually get married, Officer Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Officer Edit "Eddie" Marie Janko-Reagan (Vanessa Ray) work well together as partners on the force because of their differences. While Jamie is even-tempered and has a gentle heart, Eddie is passionate and always has very strong opinions. This contrast later helps them balance each other out in their progressing relationship, as well as on patrol as part of the NYPD.
What Is The Song In Guardians Of The Galaxy 3's Super Bowl Trailer?
Nobody uses music in their movies in quite the same way that James Gunn does. The original trailer for the original "Guardians of the Galaxy" film back in 2014 famously featured the Blue Suede version of "Hooked on a Feeling" from 1974. According to a 2014 interview with Gunn in Vulture, Gunn originally made a playlist of 120 songs for the first "Guardians" film and whittled it down from there, often finding songs he wanted to write entire scenes around. The soundtrack to the movie became one of the most iconic parts of the film, and it wasn't something that was taken from the original comics. Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" similarly had a really fun, rockin' soundtrack, and its spin-off series "Peacemaker" revolved around jock rock classics. Even "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" featured some of the greatest Christmas songs in rock history.
The Flash Trailer Has Fans Ready To Endure Two Barrys For Michael Keaton's Batman
The highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII trailer for "The Flash" got fans buzzing prior to the big game on Sunday, as the ad presented the anxious DC fandom with a number of jaw-dropping revelations and eye-opening small details. As a result, the fanatics have their fair share of things to be excited about when the film drops in June. During the trailer, not one, but two Barry Allens (Ezra Miller) unite to try and undo the damage seemingly done when the Flash breaks the Speed Force. Supergirl (Sasha Calle) and even General Zod (Michael Shannon) have their moments, but it is Michael Keaton's return as Batman that was arguably the icing on the cake.
Canceled Shows That Continued Their Story In Comics
Networks have always been on the lookout for new and innovative ideas for TV series. Recently, streaming services have shown that they are willing to look into fresh ideas and adapt stories from comics and novels into their next high-budget series. Regardless of whether we are talking about the '90s, 2000s, or present-day streaming wars, the competition for audience attention and a limited budget means that a lot of well-received shows are canceled. Series like "Charmed," "Firefly," and "I Am Not Okay with This," stopped production comparatively early despite gaining an audience and the respect of critics.
William Shatner Would Go Back And Demand A Better Death For Kirk If He Could
Captain Kirk (William Shatner) faced death any number of times on "Star Trek" and in the subsequent "Star Trek" film series, but when he actually met his death at the end of "Star Trek: Generations" — the first of four "Star Trek: The Next Generation" films — it was a much less glorious end than the noble captain's career deserved. In the movie, Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) travels in time to enlist Kirk's help in stopping a madman named Soran (Malcolm McDowell) from destroying an entire planet. In the process of stopping Soran, a bridge collapses, falling on the legendary original series captain.
Quantum Leap Will Never Ascend Until It Puts Right What Once Went Wrong (With Dr. Sam Beckett)
NBC's "Quantum Leap" revival is fast becoming the strongest sci-fi offering in a network television landscape dominated by shows fronting first-responders, doctors, and lawyers. And despite the fact that the current leaper has already played a couple of those roles himself, "Quantum Leap" continues to carve out its own little dramatic corner in today's TV land arena.
Who Did The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air's James Avery Play On That '70s Show?
For a generation of TV viewers, James Avery was synonymous with Uncle Phil on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." He was the strict, gruff disciplinarian in the Banks household, but he wasn't above showing off his softer side when the situation called for it. However, the actor had a lengthy resume filled with live-action and animated roles and left his mark before his tragic passing in 2013.
Looper
16K+
Followers
61K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0