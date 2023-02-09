Reed Blankenship implies Nick Saban slighted him because he was a white DB and it was a ‘slap in the face’

Auburn was unable to pick up the signature win they were looking for against the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide, falling 77-69 in Neville Arena Saturday. The Tigers made just 32.3% of their shots but were able to keep it close due to their ability to draw fouls. Auburn went 22-of-26 from the free-throw line but made just 1 of their final 10 shots as the game slipped away.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO