Reed Blankenship implies Nick Saban slighted him because he was a white DB and it was a ‘slap in the face’

Tony Dungy Sends Clear Message On Controversial Super Bowl LVII Penalty
The football community is debating one critical call from last night's Super Bowl. With less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted a deep, third-down pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster. It fell incomplete, which set Kansas City up for what many ...
Patrick Mahomes Had 4-Word Message For Jalen Hurts In Stadium Tunnel
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are undoubtedly two of the brightest stars in the NFL today. Mahomes, fresh off leading the Chiefs to their second title in four years, won his second NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP in recent days. Hurts, in his postseason debut, commanded the Eagles' offense to ...
RUMOR: Why Alabama’s Nick Saban hired Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator
Alabama football coach Nick Saban seems to believe that new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees can help the Crimson Tide thrive without a star quarterback. Nick Saban hired Tommy Rees to be the Alabama offensive coordinator for the 2023 college football season, following the departure of 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Saban was impressed with how the former Notre Dame OC was able to tweak the Fighting Irish offense, depending on which player was under center, according to ESPN.
Tommy Rees Makes Offer to Top-Ranked Sophomore from Tennessee
George MacIntyre is a consensus top-five quarterback in the class of 2025
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
Basketball World Reacts To Alabama Coach's Shot At Auburn
Alabama head coach Nate Oats saw his team extend their SEC winning streak to 11 games with a 77-69 win over arch-rival Auburn today. And Oats made sure to give Alabama's rivals a piece of his mind afterwards. Speaking to the media after the game, Oats boasted that hosting Alabama was Auburn's ...
Live Updates: Alabama Softball Saturday Doubleheader
Scores, stats and updates as Alabama will play its second doubleheader of the Leadoff Classic against Georgia Southern and Lehigh.
Look: Nick Saban's Message To Former Alabama Players Going Viral
Nick Saban's fingerprints are all over Super Bowl LVII. The Alabama head coach had the privilege to coach Jalen Hurts, Landon Dickerson, Josh Jobe, and DeVonta Smith throughout their careers and he wasted no time in wishing them good luck before the big game. “This is to Jalen, Landon, Smitty, ...
Jalen Hurts' father reflects on Alabama, Oklahoma football chapters of Eagles QB's career
Jalen Hurts is preparing to lead the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, but before he became a star in the NFL, he experienced a storied college career between Alabama and Oklahoma. Hurts’ father, Averion Hurts Sr., appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show and detailed what his son’s journey was like from the Crimson Tide to the Sooners.
Most Successful College Football Teams of All Time
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. College football has a rich history in the United States, with many teams having a great deal of success over the years. The most successful college football teams make for great college football picks and include those that have won the most National Championships, boasting the highest winning percentages.
SEC Reset Gives Conference Chance to Right a Decade Long Wrong
Arkansas will most likely keep ending the season against the Tigers, but which Tigers?
Alabama's Nate Oats Takes Clear Shot At Auburn Basketball Program
Alabama head men's basketball coach Nate Oats had a little parting shot for the Auburn Tigers following Saturday's 77-69 victory. Taking the postgame podium, Oats said: "I know it was their Super Bowl, so it was nice to come here and get a win." Fans reacted to Oats' jab on social media. "He gets ...
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, February 12, 2023
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Look: Auburn Fan's GameDay Sign Going Viral
ESPN's College GameDay is in Auburn today for a highly-anticipated matchup against the rival Alabama Crimson Tide. As usual, the home fans have some homemade signs at the visiting school's expense. One sign in particular is going viral on social media. The sign reads, "Where Legends Are Paid." The ...
Ranking the SEC coaching jobs following the Texas and OU move
The Southeastern Conference is considered the premier college football conference in the country, and as a result, coaching jobs in the SEC are highly coveted. Texas and Oklahoma are transitioning to the SEC for the 2024 season, adding two more excellent coaching jobs to the conference. Both schools hold proud transitions of success and a strong passion for college football.
Takeaways from Auburn basketball’s 77-69 loss vs. No. 3 Alabama
The Tigers move to 17-8 on the season after failing to close the deal in Neville Arena.
Twitter reacts to Auburn's narrrow loss to Alabama
Auburn was unable to pick up the signature win they were looking for against the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide, falling 77-69 in Neville Arena Saturday. The Tigers made just 32.3% of their shots but were able to keep it close due to their ability to draw fouls. Auburn went 22-of-26 from the free-throw line but made just 1 of their final 10 shots as the game slipped away.
Max Anderson Narrows Recruitment
Offensive tackle Max Anderson has narrowed his recruitment and included the Tennessee Volunteers.
Report: Buccaneers Interview Another Coach With Georgia Ties
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have interviewed their eighth candidate for their open offensive coordinator position. This one also has ties to Georgia.
