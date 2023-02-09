ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pawtucket Times

NH police investigating whether I-93 crashes are related

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police are investigating whether two crashes on Interstate 93, one of which toppled a light pole and left about 10 vehicles with multiple flat tires, are related. Police said they responded to reports at about 7:10 p.m. Sunday that the pole was...
SALEM, NH
Pawtucket Times

Portsmouth Jewelers: A Legacy of Exceptional Quality in Portsmouth, NH

Portsmouth Jewelers, a full-service jewelry store based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has provided quality service and customer care for over 35 years. Their selection is extensive, from custom engagement rings to a wide variety of designer jewelry and watches. With a commitment to excellence and satisfaction, they have earned the loyalty of their customers over the years.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Pawtucket Times

Merrimack 75, St. Francis (Pa.) 68

MERRIMACK (11-16) Minor 5-7 2-3 12, Bennett 5-13 3-4 15, Derkack 4-9 2-2 12, Savage 2-8 1-2 6, Reid 7-15 0-2 18, McKoy 3-3 0-0 9, Stinson 0-3 0-2 0, Filchner 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-60 8-15 75. ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (9-16) Cohen 10-21 4-5 24, Giles 2-3 0-0 5,...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Pawtucket Times

George Mason 75, Rhode Island 67

RHODE ISLAND (8-16) Tchikou 2-2 6-6 10, Carey 8-15 4-4 21, Freeman 3-10 4-4 11, Leggett 2-11 3-4 9, Martin 2-5 3-3 7, Weston 2-4 4-4 8, Stewart 0-0 1-2 1, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Samb 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 25-27 67. GEORGE MASON (14-12) J.Oduro 12-14 3-6 27,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pawtucket Times

UMBC 76, Bryant 73

BRYANT (16-9) Walker 4-5 0-1 8, Brelsford 0-2 0-0 0, Gross-Bullock 13-22 6-9 39, Pride 3-10 0-0 6, Timberlake 3-5 7-10 13, Edert 2-6 0-0 6, Cramer 0-2 1-2 1, Ozabor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 14-22 73. UMBC (17-10) Doles 4-8 0-0 8, Obeng-Mensah 5-9 2-2 12, Beaudion 5-9...
CATONSVILLE, MD
Pawtucket Times

Merrimack visits Saint Francis (PA) after Cohen's 27-point performance

Merrimack Warriors (10-16, 8-4 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (9-15, 6-5 NEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (PA) -1.5; over/under is 132. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) faces the Merrimack Warriors after Josh Cohen scored 27 points in Saint Francis (PA)'s 78-76 overtime win over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy