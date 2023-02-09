Read full article on original website
NCIS' Cote De Pablo Originally Thought Michael Weatherly Was Trying To Sabotage Her Screen Test
Cote de Pablo rose to stardom through her role as Ziva David on "NCIS." The Chilean-American actor played the fierce Israeli-American special agent for nine years on CBS, starting all the way back in Season 3. Fans surely remember the electric on-screen love-hate relationship Ziva had with her coworker, Senior Field Agent Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly). Tony and Ziva were a hot item during their tenure on the show, with fans shipping the two and hoping they'd become romantically involved. The fans got their way soon enough; when Weatherly departed the CBS procedural in Season 13, it was revealed that he and Ziva had a daughter, Tali (Emelia Golfieri). While de Pablo would return in a guest capacity to the show, Weatherly never did.
Blue Bloods Fans Are Emotional Over The Home Videos In Season 13 Episode 13
Family dynamics can be somewhat precarious in navigating, and that isn't even considering if a family works together in a professional setting. The popular "Blue Bloods" television series highlights some of the issues that may arise when a family consists of detectives, lawyers, police commissioners, and beat cops. More often than not, the family generally sees eye to eye, though that isn't to say that the Reagan family is always of one mind. Considering that the Reagan family of law enforcement agents all have different motivations and personalities, there is sometimes a difference of opinion that a simple family dinner won't solve.
Gold Rush Fans Don't Like How Fred's Crew Treated The Claytons In Season 13 Episode 19
Throughout Season 13 of "Gold Rush," fans have been highly critical of the actions and behavior of Fred Lewis and his crew — not only because of their mistakes but because of how they've treated their fellow miners. It's worth noting that fan hatred toward them has been ongoing ever since Lewis joined the cast back in 2019, with plenty of people online going out of the way to insult his intelligence, question his leadership, and ridicule his crew for their routinely low yields.
The Boys' Showrunner Has No Intention Of Ending At Season 4
Since its launching its way onto Amazon Prime Video in 2019, "The Boys" has been the breath of fresh air within the ever-expanding superhero genre that we never knew we needed. The black comedy series follows the exploits of the titular group of vigilantes, headed by the superhero-hating Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), who aim to take down the corrupt superheroes paid by the greedy corporation Vought International. With its sharp comedy, immensely dedicated cast, and rich social commentary touching on such issues as xenophobia and systematic racism, "The Boys" has managed to stand out in the vast sea of more straightforward superhero content.
Young Sheldon Season 7 Needs To Be Its Last
What's the most common remark "Young Sheldon" fans often receive from non-fans, after revealing themselves as a viewer of the acclaimed sitcom? Stop if you've heard this before — "Wait, is that thing is still on?" Snide comments about the existence of "Young Sheldon" have honestly gotten older than...
NCIS Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
Debuting as a spin-off of "JAG" in 2003, Donald P. Bellisario's "NCIS" (which stands for Naval Criminal Investigative Service, in case you'd forgotten) is one of the best-known procedural TV shows of all time. The Emmy-nominated series is still a big fan favorite over two decades since it dropped on CBS, and it has spawned some spin-offs of its own in that time: "NCIS: Los Angeles," "NCIS: New Orleans," and, the latest installment in the franchise, "NCIS: Hawaii." Given that hundreds of actors have plied their trade in the "NCIS" universe as either main, recurring, or guest stars over the years, it's actually somewhat remarkable that only a fairly small number of them have passed away. That being said, there have definitely been some painful losses for the "NCIS" family.
Here's Why Rihanna Wasn't Paid For Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Rihanna's Super Bowl performance lived up to the hype and then some. The pageantry and carefully curated set list made for a unforgettable live music experience. It may surprise some, however, to learn that Rihanna didn't take a dime from the league in exchange for this performance. Believe ...
Cooper Andrews Started As A Crew Member On The Walking Dead Before Being Cast As Jerry
Imagine what it must feel like to score a gig that allows you to stand on the set of one of your favorite TV shows. No matter how low your rank on the crew is, you're still one of the lucky few who gets to position yourself a mere few feet away from never-before-seen show moments, which are being played out right in front of you. For some, the only thing that would make this experience even more amazing would be if you suddenly found yourself offered a role in front of the camera, one that ends up lasting multiple seasons. For Cooper Andrews, although the experience was not as magical as the fantasy, this dream scenario actually played out.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Frasier?
Sometimes a show is so highly rated, so universally loved, and so lucrative that even when the story of its characters has reached a natural and satisfying conclusion, the fat cats in their corner offices bust out the old citrus press to squeeze every drop of juice from their overripe intellectual property. The resulting follow-up often shows a lack of charm, originality, and acclaim of their forefathers, but sometimes, these spinoffs have something to say. For every "Joey," there's a "Lou Grant," for every "Joanie Loves Chachi," a "Better Call Saul," and for every "AfterMASH," a "Frasier."
The Walking Dead's Seth Gilliam Thought Gabriel Would Only Survive Three Episodes
With the series finale of "The Walking Dead" officially in our wake, chatter continues about which of the longtime characters lived to see the birth of the new world. As it is, that list is probably a little bit longer than many fans expected, with series creatives forgoing a bloodbath in favor of hope for most of the core group of players.
Why Dr. Sam Zanetti From Chicago Med Looks So Familiar
Dr. Sam Zanetti (played by Julie Berman) was introduced to fans of "Chicago Med" in a memorable way. First appearing in the third episode of the One Chicago series' first season, she works with Dr. Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell) to remove a chandelier — a literal chandelier — from a patient's abdomen. The two doctors end up dating, but their romance is cut short a mere seven episodes later after she accepts a position as head of trauma at Johns Hopkins University Hospital and subsequently leaves Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. In all, Berman played Dr. Zanetti in eight episodes.
Looking For More Yellowstone? Check Out These Taylor Sheridan Penned Movies
There's no doubt that Taylor Sheridan has become one of the most popular and prominent names in television over the course of the last five years. Following the massive success of "Yellowstone," the actor-writer-director has been hard at work on spin-offs like "1883," and "1923," along with the new series "Tulsa King" as well.
Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston And Aaron Paul Say They Created Their Business Just To Hang Out
In the acclaimed drama "Breaking Bad," Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) have a deeply complex relationship — full of cruelty, codependency, and betrayal — that only worsens throughout the series. Thankfully, Cranston and Paul are nothing like their fictional characters, and the actors seem to be quite chummy in real life. So chummy, in fact, that in 2019, they founded the mezcal brand Dos Hombres — which translates from Spanish to "two brothers."
Blue Bloods Fans Are Tired Of Eddie's Missteps (& How The Writing Fails Her)
As "Blue Bloods" fans know, before they eventually fall in love and eventually get married, Officer Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Officer Edit "Eddie" Marie Janko-Reagan (Vanessa Ray) work well together as partners on the force because of their differences. While Jamie is even-tempered and has a gentle heart, Eddie is passionate and always has very strong opinions. This contrast later helps them balance each other out in their progressing relationship, as well as on patrol as part of the NYPD.
Why Yellowstone's Mo Brings Plenty Relit The Sage In Chief Rainwater's Office
"Yellowstone" has become something of a cultural phenomenon over the course of its five seasons. Boasting the kind of popularity that would make any network jealous, Taylor Sheridan's neo-western series has offered up a myriad of spin-offs starring the likes of Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and Sam Elliott. While "Yellowstone"...
Wes Bentley Once Stormed Out Of A Yellowstone Cast Off-Set Hangout In Anger
For an actor, it's hard to get a resume as packed with hits as Wes Bentley's without taking yourself seriously. Breaking into the scene as Ricky Fitts in Sam Mendes' critically acclaimed feature film "American Beauty," Bentley would go on to appear in huge films like "The Hunger Games," "Interstellar," and "Mission Impossible — Fallout." Currently, he stars as the ruthless lawyer and politician Jamie Dutton on the massively popular Paramount+ series "Yellowstone." While describing Jamie as competitive would be an understatement, apparently it's a trait Bentley shares with his character.
Rose McIver Explains Why Ghosts' Filming Pace Doesn't Allow For Rehearsals
"Ghosts" is a series that explores mortality in an approachable way that's both thoughtful and entertaining. The sitcom focuses on a young married couple named Jay and Sam Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver), who think they've hit the jackpot after inheriting a beautiful country estate from a dead relative. After a near-death experience leaves Sam with the ability to interact with the ghosts living on the property, the couple realizes that their home is a bit more crowded than they thought. For McIver, dealing with fantastical and supernatural beings is par for the course. She previously portrayed the iconic fairy Tinker Bell on "Once Upon a Time" and acting with the undead on "iZombie" set her up for success on "Ghosts."
Stranger Things Fans Are Still Not Over Bob's Devastating Mistake
It's been years since Netflix dropped "Stranger Things" Season 2, attempting to recapture the magic of its breakout series. Although fans can make the case that Season 1 is still the best, Season 2 is an adequate successor, introducing audiences to new characters like Max (Sadie Sink), Murray (Brett Gelman), and Bob (Sean Astin). While Max and Murray live on to play pivotal roles in future seasons, Bob isn't so lucky, dying a gruesome death in the penultimate episode.
Gold Rush Fans Seem To Think Buzz Is The Best Member Of Fred's Crew
Fred Lewis became one of the principal mining operation leads on Discovery's gold mining reality show "Gold Rush" during Season 11, which premiered in October of 2020, and has remained a central cast member to this day. While Fred may be important to "Gold Rush" in its current incarnation, he's become something of a divisive presence among fans. For instance, "Gold Rush" fans criticized Fred in Season 13, Episode 18 when his crew gave the Clayton brothers equipment that almost immediately ended up breaking. Rather than take responsibility for the faulty gear, Fred's crew blamed the Claytons for the issue, which didn't sit right with a number of viewers.
