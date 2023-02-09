The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a winter storm is possible in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this week. 415 PM Saturday, February 11 - Significant uncertainty remains in the forecast for early next week with a potential winter storm. This graphic outlines what we currently know and don't know. Additional fluctuations in the forecast snow amounts and timing are expected, but you can go to weather.gov/cys and click on your location on the map, or type your city name into the search bar, to find the current forecast snow amounts.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO