Read full article on original website
Related
Albany County Public Library Has Blood Pressure Kits for Checkout
In support of American Heart Month, the Albany County Public Library is offering self-measured blood pressure monitoring kits for checkout, according to a release by the University. The kits will be available for checkout at the Albany County Public Library, thanks to a collaborative pilot project among the University of...
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Touts Presence In Local Schools
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has implemented a policy of having all deputies to engage in local schools. That includes schools in both Laramie County School District #1 and Laramie County School District #2 according to the post. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page:
Last Minute Valentine’s Gift You Can Get In LARAMIE
So, have you been procrastinating getting that Valentine's gift and realized that V-Day is TOMORROW? It's okay, don't panic. We've all made mistakes, and maybe, this article can help you lessen your punishment. Here are some last-minute Valentine's gifts you can get in Laramie. The Triple Truffle Blizzard Cake from...
University of Wyoming Is Inviting You To A SUPERBOWL PARTY
Need a place to watch The Big Game this weekend? Wanna throw your own watch party but don't have the space for it?. The University of Wyoming has got you covered! Join them for a fun watch party with a free food spread, great company, and a chance to win some awesome prizes during commercial break bingo.
Laramie’s TikTok Celebrity Publishes Cookbook
When my boss sent over the information for me to write, it didn't click to me who he was. I was like "okay, cool, a Laramie resident publishing a cookbook." But after clicking his account, I sent an all-caps email to my boss saying OMG I KNOW HIM I SPENT HOURS ON HIS TIKTOK WATCHING HIS RECIPES.
Sign Up Here for the 2023 SE Wyoming Home & Outdoor Expo
Cheyenne's premier event for connecting local businesses to our community returns in the Spring of 2023! The annual Southeast Wyoming Home & Outdoor Expo is April 14 – April 16th at the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center, brought to you by Townsquare Media. The annual event features vendors for everything home and outdoors.
Make Fun Arts & Crafts With The Laramie Jobs Daughters
Is your daughter going stir-crazy because of the cold? Because I know I am. Does she love arts and crafts? Or maybe she wants to spend time with other girls her age in a fun way! The Laramie Jobs Daughters have the PERFECT event for you!. Come hang out with...
Cheyenne Frontier Days Night Shows To Be Announced March 2
Cheyenne Frontier Days Officials say they will be announcing their 2023 night show lineup on March 2. Tickets will go on sale on March 15, according to a news release. But it looks like Zach Bryan will be appearing this year, according to the release:. ''Speaking of tickets... here’s an...
Wyoming Students Selected For US Senate Youth Program
Phoebe Elaine Allbright of Lusk and Sophia Gomelsky of Laramie will join Senator John Barrasso and Senator Cynthia Lummis in representing Wyoming during the 61st annual United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) Washington Week, set for March 4-11, 2023. That's according to a release by the Wyoming Department of Education.
Check Out the Lovely Valentine’s Day Events Happening in Cheyenne
February in Wyoming means two things - Super Bowl Parties and Valentine's Day. But, as pumped as I am to catch those Super Bowl commercials, I've got a bigger problem on my hand...I haven't started my Valentine's Day plans. Thankfully, the city of Cheyenne has got me covered. Plenty of...
Poll: Musical Genre For Cheyenne Frontier Days 2023 Night Shows
Cheyenne Frontier Days will be announcing its 2023 concert lineup on March 2, with tickets to go on sale on March 15. One concert has already been announced, country star Zach Bryan will perform on July 23. What type of concerts would you like to see to fill out the rest of the night show lineup?
Two Wyoming Triplets Killed in I-25 Crash South of Chugwater
Two 44-year-old Wyoming men, brothers in a set of triplets, are dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 25, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. last Thursday, Feb. 9, at mile marker 49, about five miles south of Chugwater. According to a fatality crash...
Wyoming DCI Asks For Info On 20-Year-Old Unsolved Homicide Case
20 years after the body of a 32-year-old Cheyenne woman was found in Colorado, officials with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation say they are continuing to work the case. They are also hoping people with information on the homicide will come forward. That's according to a Wednesday DCI news...
307 Meat Company Is Now In DOWNTOWN LARAMIE
Did you know that your favorite and delicious meats are now in Downtown Laramie? 307 Meat Company announced on their Facebook page yesterday that their products are now available at Big Hollow Food Co-Op in downtown Laramie!. Oh, this makes everything so much easier, right?. Now you can get your...
Hey Laramie, Wanna Go To Scotland?
Want to travel to Scotland? Well, here's your chance... sort of. The University of Wyoming Center for Global Studies and UW In Scotland will be hosting a SCOTLAND WEEK from the 22nd to the 25th of February. It will be a week full of all things Scottish!. The Events. Wednesday,...
Cheyenne NWS: Potent Winter Storm Possible In SE Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a winter storm is possible in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this week. 415 PM Saturday, February 11 - Significant uncertainty remains in the forecast for early next week with a potential winter storm. This graphic outlines what we currently know and don't know. Additional fluctuations in the forecast snow amounts and timing are expected, but you can go to weather.gov/cys and click on your location on the map, or type your city name into the search bar, to find the current forecast snow amounts.
Laramie, Check Out These Yummy Valentine-Themed Cupcakes
If you haven't been to The Sugar Mouse Cupcake House lately, it's okay, we did the work for you. My 2023 resolution was to cut my sugar intake, but we used the excuse of my roommate's birthday to have a treat. I mean, we cannot NOT celebrate her birthday, right?
UPDATE: I-80 Reopens in Wyoming After 9-Hour Closure
Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The eastbound lanes from Rawlins to Laramie remain closed due to rolling closure but should start opening back up shortly. 12:34 P.M. UPDATE. As of 12:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in four to...
Meet the Four New Adorable Budweiser Clydesdale Foals
When the Budweiser Clydesdale horses come to Northern Colorado, they only visit for a short time before they go back home. If you've ever been to the Budweiser Brewery in northern Fort Collins while the Clydesdales are there, you certainly know that it is something special to see. When they...
1 Dead After Snowmobile Crash in Southeast Wyoming’s Snowy Range
A man is dead following a snowmobile crash in southeast Wyoming's Snowy Range, the Albany County Sheriff's Office says. According to a department Facebook post, first responders were called to the Snowies around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, for a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries. "Upon arrival, first...
KOWB AM 1290
Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0