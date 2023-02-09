ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
KOWB AM 1290

Last Minute Valentine’s Gift You Can Get In LARAMIE

So, have you been procrastinating getting that Valentine's gift and realized that V-Day is TOMORROW? It's okay, don't panic. We've all made mistakes, and maybe, this article can help you lessen your punishment. Here are some last-minute Valentine's gifts you can get in Laramie. The Triple Truffle Blizzard Cake from...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

University of Wyoming Is Inviting You To A SUPERBOWL PARTY

Need a place to watch The Big Game this weekend? Wanna throw your own watch party but don't have the space for it?. The University of Wyoming has got you covered! Join them for a fun watch party with a free food spread, great company, and a chance to win some awesome prizes during commercial break bingo.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Laramie’s TikTok Celebrity Publishes Cookbook

When my boss sent over the information for me to write, it didn't click to me who he was. I was like "okay, cool, a Laramie resident publishing a cookbook." But after clicking his account, I sent an all-caps email to my boss saying OMG I KNOW HIM I SPENT HOURS ON HIS TIKTOK WATCHING HIS RECIPES.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Sign Up Here for the 2023 SE Wyoming Home & Outdoor Expo

Cheyenne's premier event for connecting local businesses to our community returns in the Spring of 2023! The annual Southeast Wyoming Home & Outdoor Expo is April 14 – April 16th at the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center, brought to you by Townsquare Media. The annual event features vendors for everything home and outdoors.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Students Selected For US Senate Youth Program

Phoebe Elaine Allbright of Lusk and Sophia Gomelsky of Laramie will join Senator John Barrasso and Senator Cynthia Lummis in representing Wyoming during the 61st annual United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) Washington Week, set for March 4-11, 2023. That's according to a release by the Wyoming Department of Education.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

307 Meat Company Is Now In DOWNTOWN LARAMIE

Did you know that your favorite and delicious meats are now in Downtown Laramie? 307 Meat Company announced on their Facebook page yesterday that their products are now available at Big Hollow Food Co-Op in downtown Laramie!. Oh, this makes everything so much easier, right?. Now you can get your...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Hey Laramie, Wanna Go To Scotland?

Want to travel to Scotland? Well, here's your chance... sort of. The University of Wyoming Center for Global Studies and UW In Scotland will be hosting a SCOTLAND WEEK from the 22nd to the 25th of February. It will be a week full of all things Scottish!. The Events. Wednesday,...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne NWS: Potent Winter Storm Possible In SE Wyoming This Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a winter storm is possible in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this week. 415 PM Saturday, February 11 - Significant uncertainty remains in the forecast for early next week with a potential winter storm. This graphic outlines what we currently know and don't know. Additional fluctuations in the forecast snow amounts and timing are expected, but you can go to weather.gov/cys and click on your location on the map, or type your city name into the search bar, to find the current forecast snow amounts.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

UPDATE: I-80 Reopens in Wyoming After 9-Hour Closure

Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The eastbound lanes from Rawlins to Laramie remain closed due to rolling closure but should start opening back up shortly. 12:34 P.M. UPDATE. As of 12:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in four to...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy