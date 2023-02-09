ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Disability Mentoring Day for students across the South Plains

By Skylar Soto
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dshuj_0kiANeM600

LUBBOCK, Texas — Students with disabilities and special needs all across the South Plains spent a day learning about the workforce and opportunities that are available after high school.

Amerigroup, Region 17 and Texas Workforce solution have hosted the “United We Work” Disability Mentoring Day for the past 10 years.

Lubbock’s new and improved Texas Roadhouse is biggest in the world

Bringing business and students with disabilities and special needs together.

“It’s a job shadow day for students in the Special Education Department in their schools,” said Camelia Alonzo with Amerigroup community Relations.

This year’s event welcomed over 5 school districts.

“This year we have 152 students that we have placed at 30 different job sites here in town and this is just to give them some experience with some hands-on Job skills and training. That way they get a feel for what they would like to do after high school.” Alonzo, said.

Lubbock family appears on ‘Family Feud’ game show

Three of those students got the chance to work at Darios Pizza and they learned the value of teamwork saying by working together they were able to reach their goal.

When asked what they are most hopeful for in the future, Monterey High School Student Alyssa Oliverez said, “I’m looking forward to learning more experiences and lessons in the workforce and be more prepared for my future.”

Alonzo said students with disabilities are backed by the community and can set their mind to do anything.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Give Kids A Smile event at Science Spectrum

Give Kids A Smile is a free dental event at Science SpectrumLUBBOCK, Texas— Give Kids A Smile Community Dental Event presented by the South plains District Dental Society is Saturday February 11. This is a free event at the science spectrum from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. No appointment needed, for more information: glasheendental@gmail.com. All […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech Centennial Founders’ Day preview, light show to be projected on Administration building

LUBBOCK, Texas — February 10 marks the 100th birthday for Texas Tech University, which means celebration events all year round.  “This is going to be the first time anything like this has ever been done in Lubbock, so we certainly encourage everyone to come out,” said Blayne Beal, the Director of Centennial coordination at Texas […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Sippin’ on the South Plains: Farmhouse Vineyards

Farmhouse Vineyards shares in our Sippin’ on the South Plains LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Sippin’ on the South Plains shares more about Farmhouse Vineyards in Brownfield. They have a tasting room that is full of local Valentine gifts, pantry items and so much more. Find out more at Farmhousevineyards.com. Each week we will share the story of […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech softball ends weekend with 12-1 win

ARLINGTON, Texas – An eight-run opening frame powered Texas Tech to a 12-1 win over Tulsa in the final game of the Maverick Invitational Sunday afternoon at Allan Saxe Field.  Abbie Orrick jump-started the Red Raider (3-2) offense with a three-run blast over the left-field wall; she has now homered to score the first runs […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy