Disability Mentoring Day for students across the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas — Students with disabilities and special needs all across the South Plains spent a day learning about the workforce and opportunities that are available after high school.

Amerigroup, Region 17 and Texas Workforce solution have hosted the “United We Work” Disability Mentoring Day for the past 10 years.

Bringing business and students with disabilities and special needs together.

“It’s a job shadow day for students in the Special Education Department in their schools,” said Camelia Alonzo with Amerigroup community Relations.

This year’s event welcomed over 5 school districts.

“This year we have 152 students that we have placed at 30 different job sites here in town and this is just to give them some experience with some hands-on Job skills and training. That way they get a feel for what they would like to do after high school.” Alonzo, said.

Three of those students got the chance to work at Darios Pizza and they learned the value of teamwork saying by working together they were able to reach their goal.

When asked what they are most hopeful for in the future, Monterey High School Student Alyssa Oliverez said, “I’m looking forward to learning more experiences and lessons in the workforce and be more prepared for my future.”

Alonzo said students with disabilities are backed by the community and can set their mind to do anything.

