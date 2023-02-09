Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Etekcity ESN-C551S food scale review: An inexpensive way to keep your body lean
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Etekcity ESN-C551S is a smart food scale that can help you lose weight by tracking macronutrients. At under $20, you can achieve your fitness goals without breaking your budget. The ESN-C551S food scale...
Apple Insider
M2 Pro Mac mini
If you've just finished reading the M2 Mac mini review, you are probably expecting that this is going to be highly similar in many ways. You would be right. Many elements of the M2 Pro Mac mini are unchanged from the M1 or M2 versions. — The M2 Pro Mac mini is still 7.75 inches wide and deep and 1.41 inches in height, so it'll still slot in with any docks or accessories that rely on the physical dimensions of the model.
Apple Insider
Nomad Modern Leather Case review: Elegant protection for AirPods Pro 2
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Nomad has updated its popular leatherAirPods case to fit the second-generation of Apple's pro earbuds, but one crucial feature is missing. Apple added a new speaker grille on the charging case, a new lanyard...
Apple Insider
14-inch MacBook Pro vs Galaxy Book 3 Pro 14 - compared
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Samsung's February notebook launches include the Galaxy Book3 Pro 14, featuring a Dynamic AMOLED display and a 13th-gen Intel processor. This is how it stacks up against Apple's counterpart, the new M2-based14-inch MacBook Pro.
Apple Insider
Big Safari & Kernel issues fixed in iOS 16.3.1, macOS 13.2.1 updates
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Monday's software updates fix an array of security issues in macOS,iOS, and iPadOS, including one affecting Safari's WebKit that was being actively exploited. Apple introduced small incremental updates across its software ecosystem on Monday,...
Apple Insider
macOS Ventura 13.2.1 is here with bug fixes and improvements
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — After some confusion, Apple has releasedmacOS Ventura 13.2.1 to Mac users with bug fixes and performance improvements. Apple released the previous public update for macOS Ventura on January 23. It added support for physical...
Apple Insider
Updated 24-inch iMac may not arrive until late 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's update to the24-inch iMac may not arrive until the M3 generation, a report claims, one that could wait until the end of 2023 to turn up. The 24-inch iMac was launched by Apple...
Apple Insider
Save $200 on Apple's new MacBook Pro 16-inch with 1TB SSD
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Despite being released less than three weeks ago, Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro 16-inch is already heavily discounted, with the M2 Pro model with 1TB of storage $200 off with our exclusive coupon. To redeem...
Apple Insider
Apple fixes Siri bug in tvOS 16.3.2 & HomePod update
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In addition to updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS, Apple has also releasedtvOS 16.3.2 and HomePod 16.3.2, that fixes Siri request failures. Apple pushed iOS 16.3.1 and iPadOS 16.3.1 to users on Monday...
Apple Insider
Apple works with UKESF to get more girls into electronics
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The UK Electronics Skills Foundation is partnering with Apple for the 2023 "Girls into Electronics" program, helping to inspire more teenage girls in the engineering field. Announced to mark International Day of Women and...
Apple Insider
ChatGPT Bing trial expands to more users, iOS version on the way
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Microsoft is allowing more people to test out its ChatGPT-powered update to Bing, with the software giant also working on an iOS version that could arrive within weeks. In early February, Microsoft introduced a...
Apple Insider
Top Apple deals on Amazon: save up to 50% on AirPods, MacBooks, Beats & more this week
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Save big on Apple Watches and headphones for this week with sales up to50% off on several models. Enjoy significant discounts on smaller items to build out your Apple ecosystem. Although these deals won't...
Apple Insider
Apple: No apps circumvented user privacy controls
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple fixed a potential privacy vulnerability withiOS 16.3 and other updates, but its investigation into an allegation concluded that no apps took advantage of the flaw. According to a report from February 1, there...
Apple Insider
15.5-inch MacBook Air rumored to arrive in early April 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The latest revision to a long-running rumor claims that Apple has started producing panels for a 15.5-inchMacBook Air and is aiming for a release in early April. Display supply chain analyst Ross Young said...
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Feb. 13: 14" MacBook Pro $1,689, $200 off M2 MacBook Air, $500 off 27" iMac & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Today's top deals include a Hisense 55" 4K Smart Google TV for $298, 41% off an Ecovacs Turbo robot vacuum and mop, 40% off Skullcandy Bluetooth earbuds, and Apple Watch Series 6 for $203.
Apple Insider
BenQ treVolo U review: Voice clarity and wireless freedom
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The BenQ treVolo U is a compact Bluetooth speaker that emphasizes clear vocals, for users who need speech clarity without a sweaty headset or greasy earbuds. Zoom video calls exploded in popularity in the...
Apple Insider
Apple releases iOS 16.3.1, iPadOS 16.3.1, watchOS 9.3.1 updates
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has releasediOS 16.3.1, iPadOS 16.3.1, and watchOS 9.3.1 with bug fixes and other performance improvements. Apple previously released iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, and watchOS 9.3 on January 23, with tvOS 16.3 following on...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Feb. 11; $310 off 14-inch M1 MacBook Pro, $51 off Sony Wireless Headphones, 43% off inBloom Hydroponics, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Some of the best deals we found today include $100 off the Sonos Sub, 20% off Dell's 34-inch curved monitor, and 94% off a course introducing you to ChatGPT. The AppleInsider team scours online...
Apple Insider
Apple supplier Salcomp has big plans for India
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Bolstered by successes, Finnish Apple supplier Salcomp plans to double its workforce in India to 25,000 in three years, as part of a wider push away from a China-centric supply chain. Salcomp is a...
Apple Insider
Apple's iPhone hardware subscription could arrive by March
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. iPhone hardware subscription is still apparently on the way, possibly by March or April, as engineering issues have so far prevented Apple from launching the program. Reports from early 2022 proposed that Apple was continuing to...
Comments / 0