Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
These KN95 masks are just 53 cents each with this great Amazon deal
Spring might be right around the corner, but cold and flu season still isn’t over yet (and Covid-19 is still lurking, too). Fortunately, Amazon is still offering great deals on masks — like this 25-pack of WWDOLL KN95 Face Masks for just $14.99, plus another 11% off with a coupon.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
A toddler's toybox trinket purchased for just $30 is discovered to be a precious brooch once worn by Russian royalty
In 2011, a British woman Thea Jourdan bought a sparkly brooch at a thrift store in the UK for around $30. Thea assumed that the brooch was a piece of costume jewelry and that the diamonds surrounding the large orange gemstone in the center were fake.
Inside UK’s ‘filthiest’ home with rotting rubbish, broken furniture and holes in the ceiling and walls
A PROPERTY branded the UK’s “filthiest” home is piled high with rotting rubbish, broken furniture as well as holes in the ceiling and walls. Despite that, the three-bedroom terrace house in Coventry sold for £115,000 more than expected when it went up for auction. The neglected...
CNET
Get Costco Delivered Right to Your Front Door Without Needing a Membership. Here's How
Tons of people love Costco, but there are also a bunch of people who don't understand the appeal of the warehouse club and don't feel as though shopping there would benefit them. There's not a whole lot of in between, and it's reflected in the fact that you either pay for an annual membership or decide to not shop there at all. Wouldn't it be cool if you could still shop there occasionally without needing to enroll in a membership? It's possible, but there are some things to know about the process.
AOL Corp
Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 80%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a veritable smorgasbord of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times. You can see what's available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list in the left-hand column!)
Valentine's Day jewelry gift ideas: From affordable to outrageous
Valentine's Day is next week! On Valentine's Day, we express love and gratitude to the people in our lives. We gift our family, friends and lovers tokens of our affection. While it's always great to receive cards, chocolate, plushies and holiday socks, it's a very special treat to get something sparkly or made with gold. Top products in this article Melinda Maria The Allison emerald heart ring, $58 Stone and Strand "Piece of My Heart" necklace, $750 Cealxheny beaded drop earrings, $10 Consider these Valentine's Day jewelry gift ideas before you even look at another...
MySanAntonio
This bed wedge pillow set will support your slumber for under $80
Trying to get comfy at night can be one of the most frustrating tasks in the world. Don’t get me wrong, I absolutely love laying down at night. But I hate struggling to get comfortable. That’s where having the right pillows comes in handy. And right now at Amazon, you can get this four-piece Bed Wedge Pillow Set for just $79.99 while it’s 38% off.
ktalnews.com
Best hair vitamins
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’ve tried expensive hair products, but they don’t improve the condition of your hair, consider a different route and take hair vitamins instead. Hair vitamins claim to improve hair, skin and nails at the cellular level. Depending...
How to Clean Walls Without Damaging Paint or Wallpaper
Consider yourself a diligent deep cleaner? You already know how to make your home sparkle—how to clean your kitchen, how to clean your bathroom, how to clean baseboards and how to clean windows—but have you learned how to clean walls? And did you even know you were supposed to?
MySanAntonio
Le Creuset’s newest color is a guaranteed kitchen classic
Iconic cookware brand Le Creuset releases new colors for their line of beloved Dutch ovens, braisers, and skillets just a few times a year, and each time, it causes a splash among color lovers and cooks. The first release of 2023 might look like a familiar favorite, but in fact,...
Fabuloso Recalls 5 Million Bottles in US and Canada
Oh No, 5 Million Bottles recalled for risk of bacteria contamination. Fabuloso, the universally loved and ubiquitous cleaner has issued a “voluntary recall” of 5 million bottles of their lemon, lavender and other multi-purpose cleaners due to “risk of bacterial growth,” according to a company representative in Jordan Valinsky’s, CNN.com article. Jordan said,
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air More Uptempo Slide Cozies Up In White And Black
The Nike Air More Uptempo saw somewhat of a resurgence last year, with notable figures the likes of Cactus Plant Flea Market and Asspizza previously making references to the Wilson Smith design. And now, in 2023, the Swoosh themselves are further uplifting the silhouette, both in original and slide form.
Android Authority
How to remove air bubbles from a screen protector
Stick it to those air bubbles — your screen protector, that is. Getting air bubbles under your screen protector is never fun. It indicates faultiness in the initial application, which can also be annoying to consider. If you want to get rid of those pesky dust and air bubbles, we’ve got you covered. Let’s review how to remove air bubbles from a screen protector.
a-z-animals.com
Discover 3 Types of Rare Pothos
If you’re a fan of collecting pothos plants, you may be interested in acquiring some rare, more difficult-to-find cultivars. While you can easily find over a dozen cultivars of this lovely tropical houseplant, a few are a bit trickier to get ahold of. If you’re an enthusiast of rare houseplants, this is the read for you!
Subway- Buy 1 Footlong, Get 1 Free!
For a limited time, Subway is offering a very special offer. When you buy one footlong, you’ll get one free! (The free sub will be of equal value or the lesser price of the two ordered.) The offer is redeemable at participating Subway locations in the U.S. through the...
Comments / 0