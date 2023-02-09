Read full article on original website
Star Trek Reveals Enterprise To Be Decommissioned
The Enterprise-F finally will finally debut in the upcoming third and final season of Star Trek: Picard only to, apparently, be decommissioned by Starfleet. The trailer for Star Trek: Picard that Paramount released during the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ revealed the USS Enterprise-F, the successor to the Enterprise-E that ...
HBO Cancels Sci-Fi Comedy Series Avenue 5 After Two Seasons
Back in 2020, HBO premiered its comedy series Avenue 5 from Veep creator Armando Iannucci. Starring Hugh Laurie and Josh Gad, the show about a luxury spaceship knocked off course during a routine cruise event has had a long gap between that debut season and its second outing, the latter of which hit back in October 2022.
The Inescapable Inevitability of Fan Service Fatigue
The superhero film industry—and the larger entertainment industry more broadly—runs on the knowledge that fandom is a powerful factor in its longevity. It’s what’s led the Marvel Cinematic Universe to billions of dollars in success, it’s why non-superhero franchises like the Star Wars and Fast series have endured for as long as they have.
These Flash Posters Are Here To Tell You There’s a New-Old Batman in Town
The cowl is back on Michael Keaton in a new batch of The Flash posters. Warner Bros. dropped the trailer for the DC Studios release on Super Bowl Sunday and we couldn’t be more pumped. I mean, did you see those shots of all of the bat-suits in the trailer?
The Flash's First Trailer Stars Barrys, Batmen, and Supergirl, Oh My
The Dark Knights return! The trailer banks on not one but two Batman heroes with Micheal Keaton and Ben Affleck featured prominently in the first epic trailer for The Flash. We can’t fully deal with this and it looks like double Barry time, too. Almost 10 years in the...
Swarm's Creepy First TrailerMakes Fandom the Killer
Stories about fans being overly devoted towards a particular group or person and taking things too far have existed in popular culture for years. At their best, these tales provide an interesting look to how warped fan culture has become over the decades. And even when they don’t really work or come across as overly mean spirited, you can see the moments where it could’ve worked more effectively if everything were in a better order.
HBO Max's The Nevers Jumps to Tubi with New Episodes in Tow
Take your mind back to 2021 and you may recall HBO Max’s sci-fi drama series The Nevers, wherein women in 1890s London such as Laura Donnelly’s Amalia True have manifested superpowers, X-Men style. The series was notable for two things: creator Joss Whedon getting replaced with current showrunner Philippa Goslett, and becoming one of many HBO original series taken off HBO Max in the wake of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.
The Last Of Us' Bloaters Just Got Even Scarier
In The Last of Us, few enemies are as terrifying as bloaters. They’re like clickers, but with the shape and size of a professional wrestler, so when you see one it’s scary and you know it’s gonna be a battle. That same fear translated to HBO this weekend when a bloater made its debut on the TV version of The Last of Us but, co-showrunner Craig Mazin revealed a big difference between the game’s bloaters and TV bloaters.
Open Channel: What is Your MCU Underdog?
Come next week, Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania will be out in theaters and presumably bring the adventures of Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang to some kind of close, at least until those Avengers sequels in two years. There’ve been a lot of sub-franchises within the MCU, but Ant-Man’s always...
American Born Chinese
The Disney+ adaptation of Gene Luen Yang’s American Born Chinese seemed destined to have eyes on it the moment it added Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan to its cast. Though the casting came before the pair co-led 2022's Everything Everywhere All at Once, the continued success of that movie has added some extra potency to the show, particularly after it was announced that film’s scene stealer Stephanie Hsu would also come to the show for a guest appearance.
Microscopic Marvel Heroes and Towering Tyrannosaurs Lead This Week's Toy News
Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the latest toy and collectibles news. This week, McFarlane Toys brings us a professor of Egyptology convinced they’re King Tutankhamun, the stars of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania get miniaturized yet again, and a Jurassic World T.rex has already embraced the technologies of the modern world. Check it out!
James Bond Actor Thinks Cast Will Be Replaced With New 007, And That’s A Really Terrible Idea
After No Time To Die closed out Daniel Craig's tenure as James Bond, a member of the MI6 family thinks they'll be replaced once a new 007 steps in.
Um, Warren Beatty's Got a New Dick Tracy Special Coming Out Tonight
Criminals, beware! After a mere, uh, 33 years, fearless crimefighter Dick Tracy is back on the scene, ready to stop all evildoers with a facial disfigurement and accompanying nickname. That’s because actor Warren Beatty, who played Tracy in the 1990 movie based on the comic strip of the same name, will re-don the yellow fedora for a new special that airs tonight on TCM. Yes, tonight.
Leslie Grace Still Sees the Potential In Her Batgirl, In Spite of It All
Even as DC Studios looks to the future with James Gunn’s and Peter Safran’s new slate of movies, the specter of Warner Bros.’ decision to axe Batgirl before its completion as a tax writeoff still lingers—especially for star Leslie Grace, who still sees hope for her future in the cowl, even as she reveals just how poorly the film’s scrapping was handled.
This Valentine's Day, Propose With a Ring That Can Play Doom
Is there anything more demoralizing than working up the courage to pop the question only to have your significant other reject your marriage offer? Maybe you were just lacking the right hardware? If you’re proposing to someone who prefers the finer electronic things in life, this Doom playing ring all but ensures you’ll get a resounding, “yes!”
Indiana Jones
Indiana Jones is back, baby! In the Super Bowl teaser, we get a new look at Harrison Ford as an older, grizzled Indy and as his former younger self as he seemingly goes toe to toe with Mads Mikkelsen’s Nazi scientist Jurgen Voller. Disney’s been trying to get one...
Vin Diesel Wants Robert Downey Jr. to Join the Fast Universe
The Fast & Furious universe has featured some interesting cast choices over the years. From Dwayne Johnson and Helen Mirren to Jason Momoa, it’s been fun (and pretty silly) to see what relatively big-name actors get caught up in this universe’s orbit. And if Vin Diesel has his way, the franchise will add another Marvel actor into its ranks.
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Trailer With Harrison Ford Drops During Super Bowl
The fifth installment of the franchise hits theaters June. 30.
Voice Actors Are Having Their Voices Stolen by AI
Towards the end of 2022, there was a big boom in AI-generated art on social media and artist-friendly sites such as ArtStation. Though human artists have been quite vocal about how art generators are copying art that already exists from real creators, AI art is gradually becoming a part of that community and other parts of various entertainment industries such as books or music. And now a similar problem is arising in the voice acting space.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Can he actually do it? Can James Gunn complete a cohesive, emotional trilogy of superhero films within the restraints of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? He’s two-thirds of the way there and, with this latest, genuinely moving look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it looks like he may just achieve that.
