Durham, NC

Blue Devils remain alive for former No. 1 recruit

By Matt Giles
BlueDevilCountry
 4 days ago

There hasn't been much chatter recently surrounding Duke basketball's pursuit of Overtime Elite (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham.

Even so, the 6-foot-7, 180-pound five-star, who sat No. 1 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite as recently as August but has since slid to No. 5, included the Blue Devils among the five finalists he named on Thursday. Cunningham's list also includes Kansas, Memphis, Rutgers, and UCLA.

Duke's offer to Cunningham, who has said he grew up rooting for the Blue Devils, is more than a year old. Around the time it went out, the long-limbed versatile playmaker visited the school and attended the 2021-22 team's home win over Syracuse.

Again, though, he hasn't scheduled a return trip to Durham, and the buzz has seemed to wane.

Perhaps Scheyer's best hope at landing Naas Cunningham would be to first reel in a commitment from Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper. After all, Harper and Cunningham are friends, having played together for the NY Rens on the Nike EYBL Circuit, and have mentioned the possibility of teaming up together in college.

Harper revealed his final five last week. It's worth pointing out that three of his finalists — Duke, Kansas, and Rutgers — are also on Cunningham's list.

Nevertheless, some see Memphis as the frontrunner in the Naas Cunningham sweepstakes; he plans to visit the Tigers next week, according to On3's Joe Tipton . That said, neither the 247Sports Crystal Ball nor the Rivals FutureCast contains a prediction for the race.

Meanwhile, the Duke basketball coaches boast one early 2024 commit in Paul VI Catholic (Va.) four-star small forward Darren Harris.

