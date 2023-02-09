ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros Best 'Under-the-Radar" Move This Summer Was Signing of Former MVP

The Athletic has listed 2020 American League MVP José Abreu as the best 'under-the-radar' signing for the Houston Astros during the MLB offseason.

The Houston Astros had little need to tweak their roster heading into the 2023 MLB season. Especially considering their dominant postseason in which it took them just 13 games to win the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies , losing only two in that span.

Even the loss of 2022 Cy Young winner Justin Verlander isn't seen as a huge blow. The elite rotational depth that the Astros employ has helped mitigate any fears about a drop in the rotation's production.

Still, they made a few acquisitions this winter to help solidify the status as the top team in all of baseball.

One of those acquisitions was first baseman and 2022 American League MVP José Abreu. The 36-year-old was brought in to upgrade first base following the departure of Yuli Gurriel in free agency. In a recent piece from The Athletic's MLB staff , Stephen Nesbitt labeled Abreu as the best 'under-the-radar' pickup by Houston this offseason.

"If we’re talking truly under-the-radar moves, bringing back right-hander Rafael Montero bolsters the Astros bullpen, but let’s sneak onto the radar slightly to spotlight a signing that deserved more national attention this offseason: first baseman José Abreu," writes Nesbutt.

"Abreu, the 2020 AL MVP in Chicago, is a premium run-producer at a position where the Astros previously had a far more contact-oriented hitter in Yuli Gurriel. Abreu, 36, provides another fearsome bat in the heart of a lineup that already is one of the most dangerous in baseball. Pitch around Yordan Álvarez? Face Abreu. Pitch around Abreu? Face Kyle Tucker. Yeesh."

It's hard to fault Nesbitt with going this route, after all, it's not as if the Astros were incredibly active in free agency compared to other teams around the league. They didn't have to be.

Still, it's hard to see Abreu as an 'under-the-radar' signing considering he is an MVP award winner, an offensively elite first baseman, and there was in fact plenty of national attention on his signing.

