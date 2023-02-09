Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas State: Incoming cold fronts to bring showers, possible thunderstorms, and warmer temperatures to Southeast TexasStanleyTexas State
8 Houston Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
4 Amazing Seafood Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
George Faber II to Receive Living Legend Award at Texas Gospel Music Excellence AwardsTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Sets Opening Date For its Houston LocationMadocHouston, TX
Related
Fort Bend Star
'Exposing Black Artistry' event slated for Feb. 17 in Missouri City
The Fort Bend County Expose Excellence Youth Program will host its second annual “Exposing Black Artistry” event in celebration of Black History Month on February 17, beginning at 5 p.m., at the Landmark Community Center, 100 Louisiana St. Missouri City. The year’s theme is “Culture”. The event will...
texasmetronews.com
Xavier Houston Alumni Mardi Gras Gala
The spirit of Nawlins Folks and the Xavier Alumni Crew was in full effect! Their annual Mardi Gras Gala was beautifully decorated, the prizes for the raffle were grand, and the second line was poppin’. DJ Def Jam Blaster. was rolling out the hits too and was excited and...
forwardtimes.com
The Houston Museum of African American Culture Announces Bland, George, Tolan Lecture on February 11, 2023
The Houston Museum of African American Culture (HMAAC) recently announced plans to host the Bland, George, Tolan Lecture by Dr. Biko Mandela Gray to take place on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 2:00 pm. In 2021, HMAAC completed its Stairwell of Memory, highlighted by local artists—Shawn Artis, Ted Ellis, and...
Enkyboys family to hold memorial for Texas TikTok star Randy Gonzalez
The family thanks everyone for their condolences.
33 graves discovered during Houston METRO construction near historic African American cemetery
Recent Houston METRO construction projects, including the University bus rapid transit lines and work to improve drainage along Lockwood Drive, led to a shocking discovery in Houston's Fifth Ward.
papercitymag.com
Fashion-Forward Cowboy Boots Pop-Up in River Oaks District — City Boots Brings All the Colors
Lizzy Chestnut Bentley brings her feminine-forward Western-inspired City Boots to River Oaks District with a new pop-up . (Photo by Jana Cantua) You don’t need a rodeo to justify slipping into a pair of Lizzy Chestnut Bentley’s City Boots. But the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo is impetus enough for the Amarillo native to open a pop-up shop in River Oaks District. Opening this Thursday, February 16 and continuing through May 15, the stylish City Boots collection will be showcased in the new salon, conveniently located next door to the Teressa Foglia hat shop.
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Rodeo Wednesday – Save on Community Day & Family Day Discount Tickets
Wednesdays are a great day for Houston Rodeo visitors, thanks to Family Wednesday, and now, the new Community Day!. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has revealed its Community Day, which will take place on March 8, 2023. On this day, all guests will be granted free admission to NRG Park until noon.
papercitymag.com
Mommy & Me High Tea Turns Houston’s St. Regis Hotel Into a Fancy Dreamland With Lots of Heart
Dr. Jorge Salazar and wife April with their children Lana, Maximo, and Katiana at the Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Mommy & Me High Tea' held at the St. Regis Hotel. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) What: Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital’s “Mommy & Me High Tea”. Where: The St....
Heading to 'The Biggest Picnic in Texas' at Memorial Park today to celebrate the new land bridge? Bring a jacket!
HOUSTON — Memorial Park is playing host to “The Biggest Picnic in Texas” today for the official grand opening of the Kinder Land Bridge and Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Prairie. The community is invited to come and experience the new 100-acre space at the free event taking...
Houston Methodist Awards $6.8 Million to Underserved Communities in Greater Houston Area
In good news this month, Houston Methodist announced it had awarded over $6.8 million in community grants across 32 local nonprofit organizations through its Community Benefits Grant Program.
flicksandfood.com
Soul Food Eatery and Bakery in Houston Lets Fans Score Big for the Game
Soul Food Eatery & Bakery in Houston Lets Fans Score 25 Wings for $25 for Sunday’s Big Game. The bakery and soul food kitchen, Cupcake Kitchen in Houston, offers fans 25 Wings for $25 for Sunday’s Big Game!. The Cupcake Kitchen Houston, a popular bakery and soul food...
iheart.com
Free Admission At The Rodeo For 1-Day Event "Community Day" March 8th!
Rodeo Houston announced "FREE" admission and huge discounts for 1-day event. This is the first time this has happened in Houston Livestock show and Rodeo history. It's called Community Day and everyone will get in free on March 8th. Take advantage of the buy one, get one rides and games. Plus discounted food and drinks. Free admission for all guests until noon.
'There's nothing like it in the world really' | Ceremonial ribbon cutting event held on new Memorial Park land bridge
HOUSTON, Texas — Man-made hills that rise 40 feet above Memorial Drive are expected to help people and wildlife easily explore Houston’s largest urban park. "We only broke ground on this project in August of 2020," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. "Look where we are now.”. Turner and...
An Abolitionist Gets Canned for Upholding the Values of Social Work
A former dean of the University of Houston Graduate College was let go after coming out as an advocate for reforming the police and foster care systems. In December 2022, I was removed from my role as dean of the Graduate College of Social Work at the University of Houston. The termination of my dean role was the result of my abolitionist views and my efforts to move the college toward incorporating an abolitionist perspective in social work since the summer of 2020.
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Sets Opening Date For its Houston Location
Each menu tells a story while offering guests an inside view of the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal. The brand’s signature crispy fried chicken with barbecue sauce is said to be delectable.
Eater
The Most Romantic Restaurants in Houston
Say what you will about the corny candy hearts, the candlelight dinners, and the “Be mine” love notes tucked in oversized bouquets — Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to spend a romantic meal with your significant other, but so is any other day of the year.
The Lotus Seafood story: from humble beginnings to viral sensation
People travel from all over for Lotus Seafood's Loud Packs, Hot Boxes and Crack Sauce.
thepostnewspaper.net
LOVE IS BLOOMING IN GALVESTON
Dr. Jared Williams shared some inspiring words for the guests at Nia Cultural Center on Friday. Williams is from Port Arthur and new to Galveston. He works for the Family Center as CEO. He and his mother, Pamela. Smith Williams, have both relocated to the island community. His delightful fiancé,...
Top 5 Houston Suburbs
Houston, the fourth-largest city in the US, is renowned for its multicultural background and different neighborhoods. Given this and its strong economy and affordable way of life, Houston is a top choice for families and people searching for a new home. If you are looking into moving this 2023, we have curated some of the top Houston suburbs to live in!
Good taste: What your favorite Girl Scout cookie flavor says about where you shop in Houston
It is that time of year again. Girl Scout cookie season officially launches in Houston on Saturday, February 11. Just in time for Super Bowl LVII and Valentine's Day celebrations, entrepreneurial-spirited Girl Scouts will be knocking on doors and selling delicious treats in front of major retailers all over the city. From February to April each year, Girl Scout cookies outsell every other cookie on the market, bringing in an impressive $800 million. One hundred percent of the money earned by area troops stays in Houston and is used for council-sponsored programs, events, properties, training, and scholarships.Typically, 12 to 13...
Comments / 0