Fort Bend Star

'Exposing Black Artistry' event slated for Feb. 17 in Missouri City

The Fort Bend County Expose Excellence Youth Program will host its second annual “Exposing Black Artistry” event in celebration of Black History Month on February 17, beginning at 5 p.m., at the Landmark Community Center, 100 Louisiana St. Missouri City. The year’s theme is “Culture”. The event will...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
texasmetronews.com

Xavier Houston Alumni Mardi Gras Gala

The spirit of Nawlins Folks and the Xavier Alumni Crew was in full effect! Their annual Mardi Gras Gala was beautifully decorated, the prizes for the raffle were grand, and the second line was poppin’. DJ Def Jam Blaster. was rolling out the hits too and was excited and...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Fashion-Forward Cowboy Boots Pop-Up in River Oaks District — City Boots Brings All the Colors

Lizzy Chestnut Bentley brings her feminine-forward Western-inspired City Boots to River Oaks District with a new pop-up . (Photo by Jana Cantua) You don’t need a rodeo to justify slipping into a pair of Lizzy Chestnut Bentley’s City Boots. But the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo is impetus enough for the Amarillo native to open a pop-up shop in River Oaks District. Opening this Thursday, February 16 and continuing through May 15, the stylish City Boots collection will be showcased in the new salon, conveniently located next door to the Teressa Foglia hat shop.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Free Admission At The Rodeo For 1-Day Event "Community Day" March 8th!

Rodeo Houston announced "FREE" admission and huge discounts for 1-day event. This is the first time this has happened in Houston Livestock show and Rodeo history. It's called Community Day and everyone will get in free on March 8th. Take advantage of the buy one, get one rides and games. Plus discounted food and drinks. Free admission for all guests until noon.
HOUSTON, TX
Texas Observer

An Abolitionist Gets Canned for Upholding the Values of Social Work

A former dean of the University of Houston Graduate College was let go after coming out as an advocate for reforming the police and foster care systems. In December 2022, I was removed from my role as dean of the Graduate College of Social Work at the University of Houston. The termination of my dean role was the result of my abolitionist views and my efforts to move the college toward incorporating an abolitionist perspective in social work since the summer of 2020.
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

The Most Romantic Restaurants in Houston

Say what you will about the corny candy hearts, the candlelight dinners, and the “Be mine” love notes tucked in oversized bouquets — Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to spend a romantic meal with your significant other, but so is any other day of the year.
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

LOVE IS BLOOMING IN GALVESTON

Dr. Jared Williams shared some inspiring words for the guests at Nia Cultural Center on Friday. Williams is from Port Arthur and new to Galveston. He works for the Family Center as CEO. He and his mother, Pamela. Smith Williams, have both relocated to the island community. His delightful fiancé,...
GALVESTON, TX
Andrew77

Top 5 Houston Suburbs

Houston, the fourth-largest city in the US, is renowned for its multicultural background and different neighborhoods. Given this and its strong economy and affordable way of life, Houston is a top choice for families and people searching for a new home. If you are looking into moving this 2023, we have curated some of the top Houston suburbs to live in!
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Good taste: What your favorite Girl Scout cookie flavor says about where you shop in Houston

It is that time of year again. Girl Scout cookie season officially launches in Houston on Saturday, February 11. Just in time for Super Bowl LVII and Valentine's Day celebrations, entrepreneurial-spirited Girl Scouts will be knocking on doors and selling delicious treats in front of major retailers all over the city. From February to April each year, Girl Scout cookies outsell every other cookie on the market, bringing in an impressive $800 million. One hundred percent of the money earned by area troops stays in Houston and is used for council-sponsored programs, events, properties, training, and scholarships.Typically, 12 to 13...
HOUSTON, TX

