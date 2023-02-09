A former dean of the University of Houston Graduate College was let go after coming out as an advocate for reforming the police and foster care systems. In December 2022, I was removed from my role as dean of the Graduate College of Social Work at the University of Houston. The termination of my dean role was the result of my abolitionist views and my efforts to move the college toward incorporating an abolitionist perspective in social work since the summer of 2020.

