Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders reaches highest GOP standing yet with response to Biden
For nearly two years, Sarah Huckabee Sanders served as the voice of the Trump administration. On Tuesday night, the now-Arkansas governor will serve as the voice of the entire Republican Party, giving its official response to President Biden’s State of the Union address. Sanders, who left her position as White House press secretary in July…
Sen. Kennedy moves to repeal Biden admin's pistol brace rule: 'Assault on the Second Amendment'
Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy will take action to counter the Biden administration's new rule tightening regulations on pistol stabilizing braces, which took affect this week.
Hunter Biden warns Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, and 11 others to preserve records for potential litigation following laptop scandal
Hunter Biden is also pushing for a criminal probe into the Trump loyalists involved in the pushing out of the laptop's contents.
How Joe Biden's First Two Years Compare to Donald Trump's
The Democrat has now been in the White House for 24 months, following on from the turbulent Trump era. Political experts have given Newsweek their verdict.
Kamala Harris tight-lipped about 'Smooch of the Union' between her husband and Jill Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris downplayed what looked like a kiss on the lips between her husband and first lady Jill Biden that has created a stir on social media.
Marco Rubio Tells a Skeptical Jake Tapper There’s ‘No Comparison’ Between This Chinese Spy Balloon and Those That Flew Above U.S. on Trump’s Watch
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued “no comparison” could be made between this week’s Chinese spy balloon incident, and those that encroached on U.S. airspace back when Donald Trump was president. The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the political messaging...
Chuck Todd has fiery exchange with Jim Jordan over difference between Biden and Trump documents
NBC’s Chuck Todd got into it with Rep Jim Jordan over the weekend when the Ohio Republican stopped by the Meet the Press studio to discuss the responses of the federal government to Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s respective retention of classified material at their residences and, in Mr Biden’s case, a DC-based think tank.The new chair of the House Judiciary Committee insisted to Mr Todd that there was a difference in the way that the two men were treated — unfairly so — thanks to what he contended was a supposed politicisation of the Justice Department.But Todd wasn’t...
WATCH: CNN Fact-Checker Daniel Dale Says Biden Did NOT ‘Lie’ About Plan Republicans Screamed ‘LIAR!’ About
CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale said President Joe Biden “is not lying” about the plan that Florida Sen. Rick Scott and other Republicans keep insisting he’s lying about — including the ones who shouted “LIAR!” at the State of the Union speech. On Friday morning’s...
WATCH: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Fails to Correct GOP Rep Who Repeatedly Accuses Biden of Lying About True Thing
CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins failed to correct GOP Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) when he defended heckling President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech by falsely claiming Biden was “lying” — about something that’s actually true. Biden delivered his first State of the Union address...
Steve Bannon Issues Warning to Joe Biden
Hunter Biden has been the focus of the president's critics, including Republicans who are investigating the contents of his son's laptop.
Ted Cruz says Biden will not be nominee in 2024, says knives out 'from every direction' for Kamala Harris
Sen. Ted Cruz joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" to discuss Biden and Kamala facing criticism from Democrats and why the China spy flight should have been shot down sooner.
Chuck Todd and Jim Jordan Throw Down Over Biden and Trump Docs: You Don’t Ever Seem to See ‘Conspiratorial Problems’ When It’s a Republican
Chuck Todd and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) threw down in a tense debate over the Ohio congressman’s plans, as head of the House Judiciary Committee, to scrutinize President Joe Biden, while largely ignoring former President Donald Trump. During an interview Sunday on Meet the Press, Todd called out the...
Trump Niece Mary Trump Calls Biden Speech ‘The Greatest State of the Union Address Ever Given By a President’
Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, gushed over President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, calling it “the greatest State of the Union address ever given by a president.”. On the most recent edition of The Mary Trump Show podcast, Ms. Trump...
Trump, Biden, turn up the volume on DeSantis as Florida governor’s 2024 stature rises
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is increasingly taking income fire from possible rivals in the 2024 White House race, including President Biden and Donald Trump
FBI Search of Joe Biden's Delaware Home Is Huge Gift to Republicans
A "planned" FBI search is atypical, one attorney told Newsweek, though the mishandling of classified documents by multiple public officials is unusual.
Washington Examiner
Pence documents have 'quieted the storm' for Biden, but 'real winner' is Trump
The discovery of classified materials in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home could temper the political storm gathering around President Joe Biden as the investigations into his handling of secret documents get underway. Federal agents this month collected about a dozen documents marked classified from Pence’s home after...
Illinois Rep. Ramirez urges Biden, Democrats to stand up to MAGA extremism
House Rep. Delia Ramirez on Tuesday night urged President Joe Biden and their Democratic Party to stand up to Republican extremism while calling for more working-class people to join her in leading the country.
Rick Scott calls out CNN in clash over Medicare: 'Did the same fact-checkers...look at what Jake Tapper said?'
Kaitlan Collins pressed Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., in a contentious interview Thursday accusing the Republican of wanting to make cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Chris Christie Scolds Republicans for Heckling Biden at State of the Union: ‘Big Mistake’
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie reprimanded his fellow Republicans for heckling President Joe Biden and giving him the “best part” of his State of the Union address. In a panel on ABC’s This Week, George Stephanopoulos asked Christie if he thought Congressional Republicans made a “mistake” by...
Comments / 0