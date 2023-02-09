ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida House passes bill to let Ron DeSantis take over Disney district

By Katelyn Caralle, U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com and Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moved closer to taking over Walt Disney World's self-governing district Thursday after the state's House approved legislation to complete a state takeover.

The bill leaves the Reedy Creek Improvement District intact - but will change its name and give DeSantis the power to appoint a five-member governing board.

It's DeSantis' latest victory in the war with the Magic Kingdom which began last year when the company voiced opposition to the Florida's governor's so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill.

DeSantis has vowed to make the district he calls the 'Corporate Kingdom' pay back $700 million in debt and begin paying their 'fair share' of taxes going forward after decades of special tax status.

He warned in a press conference on Wednesday that there's a 'new sheriff in town' when it comes to the district where Walt Disney World sits.

Board members for the Reedy Creek District are currently named through entities controlled by Disney and are tasked with overseeing the government services the district provides in the company's properties in Florida.

The takeover of DeSantis was initiated last year when Disney publicly opposed the Parental Rights in Education Act, which restricts teachers from talking about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, among a series of other provisions.

Some lawmakers in Florida's legislature have proposed expanding this to the sixth grade.

DeSantis moved quickly to retaliate against the company last year, directing lawmakers to dissolve the district during a special legislative session in April, beginning a closely watched restructuring process.

Last week, the Republican leaders of the House and Senate, in coordination with the governor, ordered lawmakers to return for another special session to complete a state takeover of the district, taking up a bill that would preserve its operating functions and financial responsibilities.

The legislation is all but certain to pass in the statehouse, where a Republican supermajority is eager to carry out the governor's agenda. Democrats have widely criticized the legislation as a retaliatory power grab by the governor but are powerless to do much else other than delay its passage.

'This bill sends a message from the governor to businesses in our state that if they dissent, they will be punished,' said Rep. Rita Harris, a Democrat. 'And this is chilling. It´s not just chilling to me, it´s chilling to freedom of speech.'

DeSantis will also rename the site from Reedy Creek to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44FVwp_0kiAMNa400

The penalizing of Disney, one of Florida's biggest employers and political donors, reinforces the governor's combative leadership style and displays his willingness to leverage the power of state government against a perceived political foe.

DeSantis has already begun touting the move against Disney as a political win during his public appearances, telling a cheering crowd of supporters Wednesday, 'So, there's a new sheriff in town, and that's just the way it's going to be.'

The creation of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, as the Disney government is currently known, was instrumental in Disney's decision to build near Orlando in the 1960s, when company leaders told the state they planned to build a futuristic city - the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow, also known as Epcot.

The proposed city was to include a rapid transit system and urban planning innovations, so Disney needed autonomy in the district for building and deciding how to use the land, they said. The futuristic city never materialized, and instead Epcot morphed into a second theme park that opened in 1982.

Having a separate government allows the Disney government to issue bonds and provide zoning, fire protection, utilities and infrastructure services on its land. Republican critics of the district argue it gives Disney a commercial advantage unavailable to others.

'Any time a corporation can self govern, like they have the last 55 years, it's an advantage over any of their competitors,' said Rep. Fred Hawkins, a Republican who sponsored the bill.

The bill, aside to having the governor pick board members, would rename the district as the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and make it subject to various layers of state oversight.

It also prevents people who have worked with or contracted with a theme park in the past three years from serving on the district's new governing board.

The legislation must now pass the state Senate.

