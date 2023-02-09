ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenburgh, NY

Hit The Links: 2 New Indoor Golf Businesses To Open In Greenburgh

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rPkyn_0kiAMBzM00
Golf. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Pexels

For those who love to golf but find it too cold to be outside, two upcoming businesses in Westchester County will help scratch the itch.

Two new indoor golf simulator locations will open in Greenburgh on Central Park Avenue, Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said.

The first business, X-Golf, was approved by the town's Planning Board and will be located in the former Walgreens space at 870 Central Park Ave., Feiner said.

The second business, Golfzon, is currently under construction and will be located at 691 Central Park Ave.

Feiner said the businesses would take up previously-empty space in the town's mixed-use corridor.

"I am glad to see these and several other vacancies being filled with new businesses," he said.

to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

419 Cantitoe Street, Bedford, NY 10507, Bedford, NY 10507 - $2,495,000

BEDFORD, N.Y. — A property at 419 Cantitoe Street, Bedford, NY 10507 in Bedford is listed at $2,495,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
BEDFORD, NY
yonkerstimes.com

On This Day in Yonkers History…

February 13, 1940:The New York State Education Department declared the election of Board of Education Vice President Sylvester Del Bello to the Library Board of Trustees was illegal. Yonkers was informed no member of the School Board was eligible to serve as a library trustee since the Board of Ed appointed the Library Trustees and it violated the State Education Law.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

5 Stuart Lake Road, Lewisboro, NY 10590, Lewisboro, NY 10590 - $499,000

LEWISBORO, N.Y. — A property at 5 Stuart Lake Road, Lewisboro, NY 10590 in Lewisboro is listed at $499,000. School District: Katonah-Lewisboro Union Free School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
LEWISBORO, NY
Daily Voice

Bear Mountain Bridge Fatal Jumper Identified

A man who jumped to his death from Bear Mountain Bridge has been identified by state police. The incident took place in Northern Westchester County in Cortlandt around 2:15 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 12. Trooper AJ Hicks said the troopers responded to the bridge for a report of a disabled vehicle.
CORTLANDT, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three injured in Town of Newburgh crash

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police in the Town of Newburgh are continuing to investigate a one-vehicle crash at 548 Rock Cut Road on Saturday in which three people were injured. Town Police have yet to release information on the incident; however, EMS personnel at the scene said one occupant was transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital, another was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center and a third was treated for minor injuries at Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall.
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Have You Seen the Giant Angel in Poughkeepsie?

There's a giant angel on the side of the road in Poughkeepsie, New York. Has anyone seen this thing?. If you take the same road every single day there's a good chance that you will notice something odd during your commute. It might be there for one day or maybe it has been there for weeks and you never really recognized it before. The other day I noticed someone driving with an inflatable doll in the front seat of their car. If that wasn't weird enough, the doll was wearing a hockey mask like Jason from the Friday the 13th movies.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York

One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
476K+
Followers
66K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy