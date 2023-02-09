Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
Reggie Jackson Plans to Sign with Denver Nuggets After Buyout
Point guard Reggie Jackson plans to sign with the Denver Nuggets after his contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets becomes official. The Los Angeles Clippers traded the veteran point guard to the Charlotte Hornets ahead of the 2022-23 NBA Trade Deadline for center Mason Plumlee and a second-round draft pick. With the guard assets the Clippers acquired in other deals, the move made sense for them. Charlotte already has a young rotation of guards and is not currently in contention for an NBA Playoff spot. Denver though is hoping this helps them compete for an NBA Championship this season.
Terrence Ross Plans to Sign with Phoenix Suns After Buyout
Terrence Ross plans to sign with the Phoenix Suns after his buyout with the Orlando Magic is finalized. The NBA wing and the Magic began buyout negotiations after the completion of the 2022-23 NBA Trade Deadline. With his contract set to expire and no trade completed, the team will be able to play their younger talent while Ross is free to sign with the contending Phoenix Suns. The Phoenix Suns completed a blockbuster trade to acquire star forward Kevin Durant and could use some depth after the completion of that trade. Ross was likely considered by many contenders, but the Suns won out.
Terrence Ross and Magic Finalizing Contract Buyout
The Orlando Magic and wing Terrence Ross are finalizing a contract buyout that will make Ross a free agent to close out the season. With the conclusion of the 2022-23 NBA Trade Deadline, teams will look to reach these types of agreements with expiring contracts that they do not plan to bring back next season. Ross will be free to sign with a playoff contender for the remainder of the season once the buyout is finalized. The talented wing has been a member of the Orlando Magic for seven seasons. Several playoff contenders will pursue the veteran wing.
Justin Holiday and Dallas Mavericks Agree to Deal After Buyout
The Dallas Mavericks will sign small forward Justin Holiday after his buyout agreement with the Houston Rockets is complete. Ahead of the 2022-23 NBA Trade Deadline the Atlanta Hawks traded the small forward, big man Frank Kaminsky, and two second-round picks to the Houston Rockets for guard Garrison Matthews and big man Bruno Fernando. Holiday and the Rockets quickly moved to work on a contract buyout so he could sign with a contender for the rest of the season. Dallas was looking for depth in order to compete for an NBA Championship with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
Danny Green and Cleveland Cavaliers Reach Deal After Buyout
The Cleveland Cavaliers will sign wing Danny Green after his buyout agreement with the Houston Rockets is complete. Last season Green tore his ACL with the Philadelphia 76ers and in the offseason was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. The veteran wing just returned to the court after recovering from his injury and played just three games for Memphis this season. He was traded at the 2022-23 NBA Trade Deadline to Houston in a multi-team deal and both sides quickly began working on a buyout. For Green, this is a return to the team that first gave him a shot in the NBA back during the 2009-10 NBA season.
Dewayne Dedmon and Philadelphia 76ers Agree to Deal After Buyout
The Philadelphia 76ers will sign center Dewayne Dedmon after his buyout agreement with the San Antonio Spurs is complete. Dedmon was traded to the San Antonio Spurs from the Miami Heat in a cash dump trade that freed up a roster spot for Miami. The Spurs and Dedmon quickly began working on a buyout to free up the big man to sign with an NBA playoff contender. Philadelphia was looking for center depth behind star big man Joel Embiid and found their answer in the buyout market with the signing of Dedmon.
Zion Williamson Re-Aggravated Hamstring Injury
New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson is expected to miss. after re-aggravating his hamstring injury. President of basketball operations David Griffin told reporters that the star forward was ramping up to return to play when the injury was aggravated again. He will now miss multiple weeks and is not expected to return until after the All-Star Weekend break. Williamson will now go back to rehabbing his injury and the team is prepared to make sure he is healthy for their final stretch heading into the NBA Playoffs.
Mike Brey Not Retiring from Coaching Basketball
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Head Coach Mike Brey has informed the media that he is not retiring from coaching basketball. While he is stepping away from the Irish program still, he has announced his intentions to not retire at this time. In January the longtime Notre Dame Head Coach announced he was retiring at the end of the college basketball season. While it is unclear where he will head next, he does intend to continue being a college basketball coach. There will likely be several coaching jobs open that would be interested in the veteran coach.
Drake, Kevin Hart, Meek Mill & More Share Their Super Bowl LVII Predictions
Kickoff is quickly approaching. Just after 6:30 p.m. EST, the NFL will begin the process of crowning its next champion. As of now, the betting odds are leaning in favor of Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Having outscored their opponents 69-14 through two postseason games, it’s easy to see why the sportsbooks are leaning toward Philadelphia. However, Kansas City still brings a ton of experience to the field coupled with the play of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. Not to mention, Andy Reid is calling the plays. It’s tough to predict who will come out on top in Super Bowl LVII, but that hasn’t stopped celebrities from sharing their predictions.
