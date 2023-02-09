Kickoff is quickly approaching. Just after 6:30 p.m. EST, the NFL will begin the process of crowning its next champion. As of now, the betting odds are leaning in favor of Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Having outscored their opponents 69-14 through two postseason games, it’s easy to see why the sportsbooks are leaning toward Philadelphia. However, Kansas City still brings a ton of experience to the field coupled with the play of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. Not to mention, Andy Reid is calling the plays. It’s tough to predict who will come out on top in Super Bowl LVII, but that hasn’t stopped celebrities from sharing their predictions.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO