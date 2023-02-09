ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC12

Two men injured following daytime shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating following a shooting that left two men injured with gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the 2100 block of Creighton Rd. shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday due to reports of a home being struck by gunshots. A short while later, police...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

One man injured following shooting at Chesterfield restaurant

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating what led to the shooting of one man outside of a restaurant. Police say the incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. Officers were called to the Tropicabana dance and night club located at 4900 Jefferson Davis Hwy due...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Chesterfield police search for robbery suspect

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man who they say is responsible for robbing a convenience store. According to police, a man entered a 7-11 convenience store on the 9700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway shortly before 8 a.m. on Sunday, displayed a knife and demanded money from a store employee.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

18-year-old arrested in deadly East Broad Street shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after a deadly shooting near VCU’s campus Thursday afternoon. Richmond and VCU Police responded to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of East Broad Street just after 2 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Carlton Jackson,...
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Richmond Police seek public help identifying suspect in attempted robbery

Richmond Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who attempted a robbery at a business on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard this week. At approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the 3200 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard for the report of an attempted robbery. The employee reported the adult male entered the business and demanded money.
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Police ask for help to find man wanted for Harris Street shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is looking for a man from Fluvanna County in connection with a shooting earlier this week. According to police, 40-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown of Palmyra is facing multiple charges, including discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school zone, being a felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, maliciously shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, and malicious wounding.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

Person arrested in Hanover for allegedly stabbing woman in home

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a person from Richmond Monday after she forced entry into a home and stabbed one of the residents multiple times. On Feb. 6, deputies responded to a house in the 9000 block of Shelly Drive for a disturbance. Once on...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Narcotics warrant executed at Happy Trees warehouse

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police say they are still investigating after a narcotics warrant was executed at the Happy Trees Warehouse Thursday night. There were multiple first responders on Roane Street in downtown Richmond outside the warehouse. They have not yet released any details about potential arrests, charges or what they...
RICHMOND, VA

