CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is looking for a man from Fluvanna County in connection with a shooting earlier this week. According to police, 40-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown of Palmyra is facing multiple charges, including discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school zone, being a felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, maliciously shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, and malicious wounding.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO