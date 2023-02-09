Read full article on original website
Two men injured following daytime shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating following a shooting that left two men injured with gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the 2100 block of Creighton Rd. shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday due to reports of a home being struck by gunshots. A short while later, police...
A fight outside a nightclub in Chesterfield County early Sunday morning led to a shooting that left a man critically injured, according to authorities.
One man injured following shooting at Chesterfield restaurant
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating what led to the shooting of one man outside of a restaurant. Police say the incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. Officers were called to the Tropicabana dance and night club located at 4900 Jefferson Davis Hwy due...
5 arrested after home invasion, body found buried in Gloucester County
GLOUCESTER, Va. — Five people were arrested over the weekend when sheriff's deputies say they discovered the victims of an armed home invasion in Gloucester County had killed and buried a man less than two days before. The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) detailed the investigation in a Facebook...
Gloucester deputies discover man's body during home invasion investigation
Five people, including two teens from Northumberland County, were arrested over the weekend after a home invasion turned homicide investigation in the Ware Neck area of Gloucester County.
Police said 18-year-old Abigail Elizabeth Warren, of Jetersville, was driving a 2014 Mazda 6 southbound on Genito Road near Winterbrook Drive around 4 p.m. when the car ran off the side of the road to the left and hit a tree. The vehicle then caught on fire.
Chesterfield police search for robbery suspect
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man who they say is responsible for robbing a convenience store. According to police, a man entered a 7-11 convenience store on the 9700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway shortly before 8 a.m. on Sunday, displayed a knife and demanded money from a store employee.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after a deadly shooting near VCU’s campus Thursday afternoon. Richmond and VCU Police responded to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of East Broad Street just after 2 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Carlton Jackson,...
Double shooting not far from Richmond elementary school sends men to hospital
Officers were called to the 2100 block of Creighton Road, which is near Woodville Elementary School, just before 3:50 p.m., according to Capt. John Hall Jr. with Richmond Police.
Police say three male suspects entered a store in the 200 block of Williamsburg Road around 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 13 and stole several thousand dollars from a gaming machine inside.
Police interviewing witnesses after man shot outside Richmond store
Police were interviewing witnesses Friday afternoon after man was shot outside a store near Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond, according to authorities.
An 18-year-old woman died when her car hit a tree on Feb. 1 in the Genito area, according to Virginia State Police.
An investigation is underway after Richmond Police executed a search warrant at a Happy Trees warehouse event Thursday night.
Richmond Police seek public help identifying suspect in attempted robbery
Richmond Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who attempted a robbery at a business on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard this week. At approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the 3200 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard for the report of an attempted robbery. The employee reported the adult male entered the business and demanded money.
Police ask for help to find man wanted for Harris Street shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is looking for a man from Fluvanna County in connection with a shooting earlier this week. According to police, 40-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown of Palmyra is facing multiple charges, including discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school zone, being a felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, maliciously shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, and malicious wounding.
Richmond Police: Larceny suspects stole thousands from gaming machine
The Richmond Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating three larceny suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars from a gaming machine at a store on Williamsburg Road.
Person arrested in Hanover for allegedly stabbing woman in home
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a person from Richmond Monday after she forced entry into a home and stabbed one of the residents multiple times. On Feb. 6, deputies responded to a house in the 9000 block of Shelly Drive for a disturbance. Once on...
Narcotics warrant executed at Happy Trees warehouse
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police say they are still investigating after a narcotics warrant was executed at the Happy Trees Warehouse Thursday night. There were multiple first responders on Roane Street in downtown Richmond outside the warehouse. They have not yet released any details about potential arrests, charges or what they...
Richmond Police: New evidence could help catch suspect in deadly broad daylight shooting
A man was shot and killed shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 on Maury Street, and police are asking for the community's help to identify the shooting suspect using a crucial piece of evidence.
