DJ Khaled Receives Golden Keys To Miami After Revealing New Career Plans

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

DJ Khaled is taking his talents to Def Jam Records.

The shocking announcement was one of several bulletins he unleashed during his grand press conference in Miami Beach on Thursday afternoon, February 9. After hearing sounds from DJ Nasty, Diddy kicked things off by introducing Khaled through a video message. Once he hit the podium, the "God Did" artist revealed his plans to sign with Def Jam Records.

“It’s 2023 and, like LeBron James when he had his press conference when he said ‘he’s bringing his talents to South Beach,’" Khaled said. "Well I’m bringing my talents and We The Best and DJ Khaled to Def Jam Records."

Khaled also revealed that he plans to drop his next album through Def Jam and is already working on it after being "inspired" by his grand performance at the 2023 Grammys. He was joined on stage by Def Jam CEO Tunji Balogun and Executive Vice President Latrice Burnette to congratulate him. That’s not all. Khaled also explained that CEO Lucien Grainge gave him an exclusive role as Global Creative Consultant for Universal Music Group. Previously, Khaled was signed to Epic Records since 2016. He's not new to Def Jam either. The Miami-based artist was once president of Def Jam South back in 2009.

There are more announcements where that came from. In addition to his new deal with Def Jam, Khaled is partnering with Snipes to open a brick-and-mortar We The Best/Snipes store in Miami Beach. After providing an exclusive look at the blueprint for the store, Khaled said that the shop will host all of his forthcoming merchsneaker releases, including his new Air Jordan collaboration that’s due out later this year. Khaled has also established his first-ever We The Best scholarship fund for the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment. Famed producer Young Guru was on-site to thank Khaled for his contribution and his work in the community, especially for students who are getting starting the music industry.

“I’m proud to announce that DJ Khaled has done a scholarship with the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment,” Guru said. “A full 4-year ride to give someone a Bachelor’s degree at our school. I appreciate you brother!”

To close out the event, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber was in attendance to present Khaled with the Keys to Miami Beach and a proclamation to make February 9 Khaled “DJ Khaled” Khaled Day in the city of Miami Beach. The city of Miami’s own Mayor Francis Suarez was also on site to proclaim February 9 as “We The Best” Day in Miami, and also presented him with a customized set of the keys to the city of Miami.

The array of announcements comes just days after he delivered an unforgettable performance of “God Did” at the 2023 Grammys with JAY-Z , Rick Ross , Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy . It was the first time all six artists came together to perform the title track off Khaled’s God Did album.

iHeartRadio

