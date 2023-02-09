Read full article on original website
KBUR
First flood forecast shows only concern is in eastern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The National Weather Service’s first look at potential spring flooding shows most of the state is in good shape. Hydrologist Jeff Zogg tells Radio Iowa that the only area raising concern is eastern Iowa. ” The first flood outlook for the state of Iowa for this spring is showing a near to below-normal risk of flooding. And most streams in the state the main exceptions, the Mississippi River in far eastern Iowa, where the risk is above normal,” Zogg said.
KCRG.com
Looking ahead at a busy weather week for eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two storm systems are set to affect eastern Iowa this week, bringing a variety of weather conditions to the area. First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson discusses what to expect and the potential impacts, as it stands as of Sunday night:
kchanews.com
Iowa Ag Secretary Naig Weighs in on Carbon Pipelines Targeting North Iowa Counties
Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig is trying to take an objective look at the possible construction of underground carbon capture pipelines in the state, including two projects targeting Floyd County. Naig says it certainly appears the carbon pipelines are important to the ethanol industry. Naig notes that some three dozen...
This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island
Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
OnlyInYourState
This Candy Store in Iowa Was Ripped Straight From The Pages Of A Fairytale
Artisanal candy and chocolate have been making a big move in Iowa in recent years, with many small towns and cities opening popular new locations. But the great ones stand the test of time, and one of those is Chocolate Storybook in West Des Moines. This small-batch chocolatier has gained a reputation as the best candy shop in Iowa – not just for its namesake treats, but for its unique twists on some other classic candies. Housed in a quaint suburban house and always decorated to the nines, Chocolate Storybook always has something new cooking – usually for the next holiday coming up. No matter whether you’re a candy-loving kid or a kid at heart who never lose their sweet tooth, trying the unique chocolates here is something every Iowa resident should have on their bucket list.
The Best Cheeseburger in Iowa has Cheese Curds on It
The website Love Food recently released an article outlining the best cheeseburgers in all 50 states, and the pick for Iowa is from a place I've never heard of before!. According to the site, the Dominie Burger is the very best cheeseburger in Iowa. It's a popular burger served at a place called Dutchfix in Pella, and once you see it, you'll understand why it's number one! The article reads:
iheart.com
Iowa's Deer Harvest Rises
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa hunters took more than109-thousand deer during the 2022 season. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says that's a seven percent increase over the previous year. The D-N-R says the deer harvest varied by region. North central and southeast regions saw increases. Far western and southwest counties saw a decline, due to recent outbreaks of E-H-D as well as due to Missouri River flooding.
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, February 12
A bill making its way through the Iowa legislature aims to help rural hospitals stay open. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne tells us about the impact it could have. Three killed, six others hurt in Muscatine County crash. Updated: 3 hours ago. At least three people are dead after a crash in...
kiwaradio.com
Survey: Iowa is the #1 state in the USA for driving
Statewide Iowa — Where would you rather spend the winter, Iowa or Hawaii? For most people, it’s an easy call, but not if you plan to do much driving. A survey by the credit reporting website Wallethub says Iowa is the best state in the nation for driving, while Hawaii came in last.
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Raccoons Beware!
An Iowa lawmaker is working on a bill that would give the owners or tenants on agricultural properties permission to capture or kill raccoons that are a nuisance. Representative Dean Fisher of Montour says raccoons have become a big problem. The hunting season for raccoons had been limited from November...
cbs2iowa.com
Snowfall totals for February 9th in eastern Iowa
Heavy snow fell in parts of eastern Iowa, while some areas didn't even see a flake. The heaviest snow fell out in Dubuque County where the airport reported 9" of snow as of noon. The nine inches fell in just FOUR hours and more snow is falling into the afternoon.
KCRG.com
First spring flood outlook shows most eastern Iowa rivers with lower risk
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is demanding answers following the case of a woman mistakenly pronounced dead at an Iowa care center. One of their goals is to create a website where people experiencing food insecurity can find local resources. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks in a forum on state policy...
KCRG.com
Iowa committed to paying $1.4 Million in expenses related to C6-Zero explosion
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa has committed to spending more than $1.4 Million to fire departments and a private company incorporated in Texas for expenses related to a fire at a C6-Zero plant in Marengo. The fire, which injured at least 10 people, happened in December...
KCCI.com
More spring temperatures before showers arrive
DES MOINES, Iowa — Time for another week where temperatures could range from near 60° to single digits!. We'll begin the week with the April-like temperatures the southern half of Iowa enjoyed today. The clouds that drifted in this afternoon will clear back out late tonight, and winds will shift back around to the southwest tomorrow, allowing Monday to be a balmy day of 50s everywhere except the deeper snowpack to the northwest. Tuesday should still be milder than normal, but wet. Rain showers will move into the state after daybreak and continue until the evening. Much of Iowa will see around 1/4" to 1/2" of rain, possibly more as you travel northwest.
kmaland.com
Patrol set to launch 'High 3' project targeting rural, two-lane highways
(Council Bluffs) -- As traffic incidents and fatalities tick up on state highways, the Iowa State Patrol is ramping up a program targeting various two-lane roads. That's according to Patrol District 3 Public Resource Officer Trooper Ryan Devault, who tells KMA News his agency is launching a monthly "High 3" project, which on Wednesday, will include Highway 2, 34, and 92. Over the past three years, Devault says 1,700 crashes have occurred on two-lane highways compared to 1,500 on interstate roadways in District 3, including nine southwest Iowa counties. In the same period, he adds two-lane roads saw over twice as many traffic deaths as the interstate systems.
Could Iowa Be The Next State With NO State Income Tax?
If Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has her way, Iowa could soon be the next state in which its residents no longer are required to pay state income tax. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Governor Reynolds stated last week that it is her goal to abolish the state income tax by the end of her four-year term. State lawmakers have already passed numerous tax reform measures over the past several years, including the new 'flat tax' rate for personal income tax. Income taxes in Iowa will be phased down to a flat rate of 3.9% by 2026. That means every resident in Iowa will be in the one remaining tax bracket no matter what they earn, according to the Gazette.
Iowa's electric vehicle fee increase
Iowa's electric vehicle owners will pay more at charging stations starting in July.Driving the news: Similar to a gas tax, the state is implementing a $.026 per kilowatt hour excise tax at public charging stations.That's on top of an annual supplemental EV registration fee of $130.Why it matters: Electric vehicles are expected to be the “new normal” someday. President Biden's goal by 2030 is for half of U.S. vehicle sales to be electric, writes Axios’ Ben Geman.As of Dec. 2012, 10,722 electric vehicles were registered in Iowa — about .2% of all cars in the state.What's happening: The Iowa Department...
KCRG.com
Snowfall totals for Thursday, February 9 winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa generally fell in the 2 to 5 inch range that we predicted ahead of the winter storm’s arrival, though an isolated higher band of totals centered on Dubuque county occurred. There, 6 to as much as 9 inches of very wet and heavy snow accumulated.
algonaradio.com
Summit Now has 60% of Necessary Easements for Pipeline Project
–Summit Carbon Solutions announced Thursday that the company has 60% of the easements that they need with property owners in the 5-state project area. Summit Public Affairs Director Jesse Harris tells KLGA News they are continuing to work with landowners across Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska. Summit...
kicdam.com
2023 Iowa Boys State Wrestling Tournament Results
Champ 2nd Round Vs. #12 Carmine Shaw (Nodaway Valley) OR #21 Treycen Rollene (Northwood-Kensett) Champ 1st Round Vs. #11 Blaise Beane (West Central Valley) Champ 1st Round Vs. #23 Bode Stanley (Interstate 35) 170 #2 Jace Nelson-Brown. Champ 2nd Round Vs. #15 Owen Hoover (CAM) OR #18 Kaedon Lindsay (West...
