Lil Uzi Vert recently took an unexpected nighttime dip after falling into Nav's swimming pool fully clothed. On Wednesday (Feb 8), rapper-producer Nav shared video on his Instagram page that shows surveillance footage from his home studio. In the clip, he and Lil Uzi Vert are walking past the backyard pool when Uzi diverts their path and walks directly toward the pool. Inexplicably, they try to jump over the water to a center barrier in the pool but it doesn't work out as planned. The "Just Wanna Rock" rapper slips and falls butt first into the pool.

