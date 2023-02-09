Read full article on original website
ASAP Rocky Trends on Twitter After Rihanna Pregnancy Rumors Circulate During Super Bowl Halftime Performance
UPDATE (FEB. 12):. A rep for Rihanna has confirmed she is pregnant. The Hollywood Reporter received confirmation following the singer's Super Bowl halftime performance. Rihanna delivered an electrifying performance at the 2023 Super Bowl, and also sparked pregnancy rumors that she's having another baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. On Sunday...
Fans Think Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Broke Up After She Allegedly Unfollowed Him on Instagram
Speculation is spreading that Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine have broken up after she allegedly unfollowed the rapper-songwriter on Instagram. On Sunday (Feb. 5), fans began to notice Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram account shows she is not following Pardi. While it is unclear if she was ever following her partner of over two years in the first place, the revelation sparked rumors on social media that the two entertainers have called it quits.
Eminem’s Voice on David Guetta’s New Song Uses Deepfake A.I., Sparks Debate – Listen
Producer-DJ David Guetta has produced a new song using an A.I. deepfake version of Eminem's voice and the track has sparked debate online. On Feb 3, the Grammy-winning French producer shared video of a recent DJ set where he debuted a new track he concocted with the use of A.I. deepfake technology to make Eminem's vocals.
Fivio Foreign Wears Viral MSCHF Big Red Boot, People Have Harsh Reactions
Fivio Foreign is causing a commotion on social media by wearing the viral MSCHF Big Red Boot in a new TikTok video. On Wednesday night (Feb. 8), Fivio Foreign shared a video on TikTok of him and some friends jamming out to YN Jay's "Perc and Sex." In the video, the former XXL Freshman is wearing a black leather jacket, black pants and MSCHF's Big Red Boot that have been seen all over the internet. Reactions to Fivi rocking the eye-popping footwear have been harsh.
Funkmaster Flex Drops The Mix Tape, Volume II: 60 Minutes of Funk
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 11, 1997: Legendary Hot 97 radio personality Funkmaster Flex aka Funk Flex took the mixtape game to a new level by making mixtapes a commercial item featuring freestyles and unreleased songs. In 1995, the veteran DJ released The Mix Tape Volume 1 (60 Minutes of Funk), and on this day in 1997, he followed up with the sequel, The Mix Tape, Volume II, on Loud Records.
Soulja Boy Reacts to Being Called a Scammer, Man Claims He Never Received Rapper’s Video Game Console
Soulja Boy is setting the record straight about what happened to the handheld video game consoles he was selling after a Twitter user accused him of being a scammer. On Feb. 5, Twitter user DeontaeBiggs expressed his frustration over the fact that he has yet to receive the Soulja Boy-backed TRDR Pocket video game console he purchased.
Lil Wayne Wears MSCHF Big Red Boots in Viral Photo
Lil Wayne is the latest rapper to wear those insanely popular MSCHF Big Red Boots. On Saturday (Feb. 11), Lil Wayne was photographed rocking those infamous big red boots on his music video set with NLE Choppa. In one viral photo, Tunechi is dressed in a long white shirt, striped yellow-and-black baggy shorts and on his feet are the MSCHF's Big Red Boots that are everywhere it seems.
OutKast Win Album of the Year at 2004 Grammy Awards – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 8, 2004: OutKast won three Grammys at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards for their masterful double album, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, on this day in 2004. Two of the golden gramophones they went home with that night were for Best Rap Album and the coveted Album of the Year, which is the first time that specific award had ever gone to a rap group.
De La Soul’s Trugoy The Dove Dead at 54 – Report
The hip-hop community is mourning the loss of Trugoy The Dove, one-third of the iconic hip-hop group De La Soul. According to a report published by CNN, Trugoy The Dove, born David Jude Jolicoeur, died on Sunday (Feb. 12) at the age of 54 years old. While Trugoy's cause of...
Drake Wins Best Rap Album for Take Care at 2013 Grammy Awards – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 10, 2013: On this day in 2013, Toronto rap star Drake won his first Grammy Award for his 2011 album, Take Care. Before his Grammy win, Drizzy was in the rap game professionally for four years, garnering accolades for his refreshing R&B-influenced style and delivering hit singles like "Best I Ever Had" and "Over." Well, his hard work paid off. The 6 God finally snagged a golden gramophone for his sophomore studio release, taking home the award for Best Rap Album at the 55th annual awards show.
Kodak Black Claims He’s Enrolled at Arizona State University
Kodak Black says he's looking to get his degree after enrolling in college at Arizona State University. Kodak Black is currently in Arizona for Super Bowl weekend, where the South Florida rapper is slated to perform tonight (Feb. 10). Yak ("and friends") will be hitting the stage at the Varsity Tavern in Tempe, Ariz. While announcing the show on his Instagram Story, Kodak claimed he is currently taking classes at ASU.
North West Draws Ice Spice Perfectly – Watch
North West displayed her impressive artistic ability by perfectly drawing a portrait of Ice Spice. On Monday (Feb. 13), Kanye West's daughter, North West, hit up the TikTok account she shares with her mother, Kim Kardashian, to show off the fact that she has seemingly inherited a certain sense of creativity and talent from her A-list parents. North West put her budding art skills on display for her nearly 400 million followers as the 9-year-old flawlessly executed a sketch of Ice Spice.
Jack Harlow Super Bowl Commercial – Watch Doritos Ad
Jack Harlow falls in love with a triangle in his new Super Bowl commercial for Doritos. On Wednesday (Feb. 8), Frito-Lay premiered their commercial for Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ flavor chips, starring Jack Harlow, which will air during Super Bowl 57 on Sunday (Feb. 12). The 60-second spot also features cameos from hip-hop icon Missy Elliott and rock icon Elton John.
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Break Up?
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have reportedly broken up after the actress deleted all photos of him on her Instagram page last night. According to a report on Pop Crave, published on Sunday (Feb. 12), Machine Gun Kelly's now-rumored ex-fiancée Megan Fox deleted pics of the rock-rapper on her IG account and posted a since-deleted video of a letter burning and captioned it with lyrics from Beyoncé’s Lemonade song, “Pray You Catch Me.” The actress wrote, "You can taste the dishonesty/It's all over your breath."
YK Osiris Called Out for Wearing a Fake Richard Mille Watch
YK Osiris is the latest artist to be called out for wearing an alleged fake watch. On Friday (Feb. 10), Instagram account @FakeWatchBuster called out YK Osiris for rocking a fake Richard Mille timepiece. In a video YK posted on his Instagram Story, the South Florida rapper-singer saluted his Los Angeles-based jeweler named KP for hooking him up with a Richard Mille watch. Somehow, the eagle eyes at FakeWatchBuster deciphered the Richard Mille watch YK is wearing was fugazi.
Lil Uzi Vert Slips, Falls Into Swimming Pool Fully Clothed – Watch
Lil Uzi Vert recently took an unexpected nighttime dip after falling into Nav's swimming pool fully clothed. On Wednesday (Feb 8), rapper-producer Nav shared video on his Instagram page that shows surveillance footage from his home studio. In the clip, he and Lil Uzi Vert are walking past the backyard pool when Uzi diverts their path and walks directly toward the pool. Inexplicably, they try to jump over the water to a center barrier in the pool but it doesn't work out as planned. The "Just Wanna Rock" rapper slips and falls butt first into the pool.
Rihanna Pregnant With Second Child Following ASAP Rocky Trending on Twitter, Rep Confirms – Report
Soon enough, Rihanna will be a mother of two under the age of 2. Following the music star's headline-making Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday night (Feb. 12), rumors began circulating that she is expecting a second child after she appeared to have a baby bump that she frequently caressed during her 13-minute show. According to Rolling Stone, a rep has confirmed that Rihanna is pregnant with baby No. 2. The father of her child is presumed to be A$AP Rocky.
Pharrell’s ‘Happy’ Is Highest Charting Oscar-Nominated Song in Over 10 Years – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 12, 2014: On this day, Pharrell Williams makes history with his song "Happy," thanks to its placement on the Billboard music charts. The legendary producer, rapper and singer scored himself a runaway hit with "Happy," a song from the Despicable...
Blueface Blasts Chrisean Rock After She Takes Photo With Rick Ross
Despite being broken up, relationship drama continues to play out between Blueface and Chrisean Rock. Most recently, Blue blasted Chrisean after she took a photo with Rick Ross at the Super Bowl. On Sunday (Feb. 12), Chrisean Rock was with Rubi Rose rubbing shoulders at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale,...
N.O.R.E. and Joe Budden Face Backlash for Combat Jack Comments in Podcast Interview
N.O.R.E and Joe Budden are facing backlash after N.O.R.E. went on a rant on Joe's podcast and dissed late hip-hop podcast pioneer Combat Jack's business model. The episode of The Joe Budden Podcast originally aired on Feb. 1, but is now goning viral, with people calling out N.O.R.E. and Joe for the comments. During the episode, N.O.R.E. boasted about his podcast deal's superiority and how much money he's getting from cohosting Drink Champs.
