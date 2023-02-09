Read full article on original website
Tri City Airport Parking Gate Crashers Sought by Police
Pasco PD called them "jabronis," they're wanted for more than just not paying for parking. Driver plows through Tri-City Airport parking gate. Pasco PD is seeking information about this silver Cadillac CTS that recently did hundreds if not thousands of dollars in damages to the parking exit drop gate at the Tri-Cities Airport.
West Richland Hit and Run Victim Needs Your Help!
On February 5th, around midnight, Terry Poma was on Van Giesen, across the street from the West Richland Post Office, when his life took a traumatic turn. He had been riding his bike home from his job at the Richland Rite Aid, when he decide to get off his bike and walk, so he could safely respond to a text message. As Terry walked his bicycle down Van Giesen street, the last thing he remembers is headlights approaching him from behind. The next thing that happened is a mystery, everything went black and he woke up in the hospital, confused and in pain.
Richland McMurray Shooting Suspect Apprehended in Vegas
The final suspect sought in connection to the shooting and fatal assault in Richland on January 26th is in custody. Back on January 26th, Richland Police responded to a residence in the 1900 block of McMurray where two people had staggered out of a residence, having been shot. An investigation of the residence turned up a man who had been fatally beaten and died in the garage. The deceased man was identified as Jeremy Yockey.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State Patrol, local agencies emphasize safe driving this Super Bowl weekend
KENNEWICK, Wash. – It’s Super Bowl weekend, and local law enforcement agencies want to remind you that a Super Bowl party should mean super safety when on the roads. Agencies, including the Richland Police Department, Kennewick Police Department and the Sunnyside Police Department, are urging drivers to have a plan ready for a completely sober drive home.
yaktrinews.com
KPD, BC deputy prosecutor break down multiple DUI charges in Kennewick crash
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Despite the consequences of driving under the influence, some who get arrested continue to drive intoxicated. Police say they can’t catch every drunk driver, but if someone is arrested for multiple DUIs, some bigger consequences come to play. According to Sgt. Matt Newton with the...
FOX 11 and 41
Neighbor shoots neighbor on Outlook Rd in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. – One person is in custody after a shooting in Sunnyside, according to Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The incident involved two neighbors on the 3000 block of Outlook Road around 9 p.m. on February 10, according to Schilperoort. One neighbor shot another in the leg. There is currently no known motive.
nbcrightnow.com
DUI crash causes Richland power outage
Richland, Wash. - Richland Police Department and Benton County Sheriffs Office responded to a DUI crash earlier Saturday morning after it caused a power outage in the area. Officers on scene says the driver of the car jumped the curb and ran into a power box. Line crews are working...
FOX 11 and 41
Shots fired at multiple homes in Grandview
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Grandview police responded to reports of shots being fired on the 300 block of Jade Avenue around 10:54 p.m. on February 9. One house was hit multiple times and according to Grandview police the house appears to have been targeted in the shooting. One round did miss, though, and reportedly hit a house on the 800 block of W. 5th.
ifiberone.com
Local teen dies in crash near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - A local teen's life has been cut short after they were killed in a Friday night crash near Moses Lake. Grant County Sheriff's deputies say the two-vehicle wreck was reported at around 11:20 p.m. Sheriff's officials say 18-year-old Mario Rodriguez of Moses Lake was driving in a...
KHQ Right Now
Fire burns down home in rural Moses Lake, all occupants evacuated
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Firefighters in Grant County battled a significant house fire Sunday morning. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, all people made it out of the house on the 6000 block of Road N-Northeast, in rural Moses Lake. Firefighters with Grant County Fire District #5, as well...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Yard clean up leads to mobile home fire in West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. -- UPDATE 7:15 P.M. Fire crews were called earlier today to respond to a call at the Cottonwood Court Mobile Homes after a rose bush caught on fire, according to Benton County Fire District 4 Chief Paul Carlyle. According to the call received by first responders, a...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Pasco proposes Road 76 overpass project
PASCO – The city of Pasco is proposing the Road 76 overpass project. It will provide a vital connection for vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians across I-182. The project will connect two separated communities by joining Road 76 between Burden Boulevard and Chapel Hill Boulevard, plus relieve congestion on the Road 68 corridor.
yaktrinews.com
KiBe & Paterson School District Superintendents explain 2023 EP&O levy
KIONA-BENTON CITY & PATERSON, Wash. — It’s election season, and every Benton County school district is holding a measure this February, besides Prosser. The KiBe School District is proposing an Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) levy on this ballot this month. According to Pete Peterson, superintendent with the...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Richland native has hand in development of new cancer drug
Jackie Tyler knew in high school that she wanted to help cure diseases. But she also knew she didn’t want to be a doctor. To reach her goal meant taking lots of science classes at Richland’s Hanford High and then studying biomedical engineering in college. In summer, she’d return home to the Tri-Cities for internships at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.
FOX 11 and 41
200 pounds of copper wire stolen in Mesa
MESA, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a suspect that stole 200 pounds of scrap copper wire from Big Bend Electric in Mesa. According to the FCSO the theft happened around 3:30 a.m. on February 9. The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera and the FCSO...
Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 8, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Fire burns family of four’s 2-story Tri-Cities home
Flames were shooting out the front door when firefighters arrived.
Eastern WA greenhouse will be a salad hub for the entire PNW
The lettuces will be shipped same day from Pasco to stores across Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
Avian flu hits the 1st flock of backyard chickens in Benton County
An egg plant in Franklin County with an outbreak in December had more than 1 million chickens.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Jail is ready for Craigen’s return
UMATILLA COUNTY – Once-convicted killer George West Craigen is returning to Umatilla County for a new trial in the murder of Cecil “Rob” Carter in 2014 in Milton-Freewater. During his last stay there, he was found guilty of having a shiv in his cell. Sheriff Terry Rowan says the county has not yet been notified about when Craigen will return.
