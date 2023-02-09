ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Night to Shine, 5th annual event in Kershaw County

An event in Kershaw county, that simply spreads joy. The annual night to shine experience, was in full force Friday night. It's a night where special needs children ages 14 and older, get a chance at an unforgettable prom experience. “I love coming here and dancing, singing karaoke and dancing...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
Richland One opens Pre-K Registration for 2023-24 school year

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland One is opening registration for it's free Pre-K programs for the upcoming school year, officials announce on Monday. The Pre-Kindergarten program is available for three and four-year-old's and taught by certified teachers that'll help children to prepare for kindergarten, officials said in a statement.
Boyd brings home Scholar Athlete nomination

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Atkins Law Firm will once again recognize an exceptional Scholar Athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Scholar Athlete Presented by Atkins Law Firm are Darden Tate from A.C. Flora and Ivy...
COLUMBIA, SC
Flood Recovery: Parts of Columbia Riverwalk closed temporarily

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of West Columbia announced Sunday that portions of the West Columbia Riverwalk will be closed off temporarily to the public due to flooding. Officials urge residents to steer clear of the Moffatt Street Entrance on 100 Riverside Drive to the West Columbia...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
No. 1 South Carolina thrashes No. 3 LSU to win undefeated battle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Going into Sunday's showdown between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 3 LSU, both teams were undefeated. After Sunday, there is only one: South Carolina. In front of a sold-out crowd of 18,000 fans at Colonial Life Arena, the top-ranked Gamecocks beat the Tigers 88-64.
COLUMBIA, SC
10th annual Spring Valley Baptist Hunger Project

Hundreds of volunteers spent their Saturday morning packing meals for those in need, totaling over 100,000 meals. It happened at Spring Valley High school. It’s part of a community project hosted by Spring Valley Baptist. Every year they give back to the community by putting together boxes of foods....
COLUMBIA, SC
Tate swims to Scholar Athlete success

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Atkins Law Firm will once again recognize an exceptional Scholar Athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Scholar Athlete Presented by Atkins Law Firm are Ivy Boyd from Ridge View and Darden...
COLUMBIA, SC
Flora Girls battle past Ridge View

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- A 17 point performance by Terrana Gray helped power the A.C. Flora Falcons past the Ridge View Blazers. The game marked the end of the Rush's High School Hoops season as both teams now prepare for the playoffs.
COLUMBIA, SC
ODPS: One dog alive, another dead after Orangeburg fire

ORANGEBURG, SC (WACH) — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS) says one dog is dead and another is actively being treated after a structure fire Friday evening in Orangeburg. The ODPS Fire Department says they responded to the blaze on Fall Street around 5:42 p.m. After fire suppression...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Fans flock to Colonial Life Arena for undefeated battle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Fans have flocked to Colonial Life Arena for what many are describing as "the game of the year" between the No. 1 ranked South Carolina women's basketball team and No. 3 LSU. These two teams are the last two undefeated teams left in women's college...
COLUMBIA, SC
Richland Two resumes school lunch debt policy after USDA waiver ends

COLUMBIA, SC — Since 2021, all meals in Richland School District Two were free for all students under a pandemic related federal waiver, now as the waivers end school districts like Richland Two have to deal with offsetting an unpaid meal debt of nearly $500,000. “We now want to...
COLUMBIA, SC
Blazers clip Falcons

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- The season finale of Rush's High School Hoops did not disappoint as the Ridge View Blazers played host to the Falcons of A.C. Flora. It was the Falcons who jumped out to an early 10point lead in the first quarter. By the half the Blazers had trimmed the deficit to just 5 before Flora stretched back toward a double-digit margin in the third. But the Blazers stayed patient and eventually took the lead mid-way thought the final quarter, it was a lead they wouldn't surrender as they claimed the 50-46 victory.
COLUMBIA, SC

