Night to Shine, 5th annual event in Kershaw County
An event in Kershaw county, that simply spreads joy. The annual night to shine experience, was in full force Friday night. It's a night where special needs children ages 14 and older, get a chance at an unforgettable prom experience. “I love coming here and dancing, singing karaoke and dancing...
A third murder leads Bishopville leaders to install security cameras off Sumter Highway
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — Leaders are taking action by installing additional security cameras in Bishopville following the recent murder of a 76-year-old man at a local KFC restaurant. In the last two years, multiple violent crimes have occurred at the busy intersection of 1-20 and Sumter Highway. The regained...
Richland One opens Pre-K Registration for 2023-24 school year
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland One is opening registration for it's free Pre-K programs for the upcoming school year, officials announce on Monday. The Pre-Kindergarten program is available for three and four-year-old's and taught by certified teachers that'll help children to prepare for kindergarten, officials said in a statement.
Boyd brings home Scholar Athlete nomination
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Atkins Law Firm will once again recognize an exceptional Scholar Athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Scholar Athlete Presented by Atkins Law Firm are Darden Tate from A.C. Flora and Ivy...
Flood Recovery: Parts of Columbia Riverwalk closed temporarily
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of West Columbia announced Sunday that portions of the West Columbia Riverwalk will be closed off temporarily to the public due to flooding. Officials urge residents to steer clear of the Moffatt Street Entrance on 100 Riverside Drive to the West Columbia...
"Freezin' for a Reason": 2023 Lake Murray Polar Plunge raises money for Special Olympics
LAKE MURRAY, SC (WACH) — Hundreds gathered at the shores of Lake Murray Saturday for the 2023 Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics South Carolina. Participants helped to raise nearly $78,000, according to the Special Olympics SC website, which will be allocated to aiding over 30,000 Special Olympics athletes in the state.
No. 1 South Carolina thrashes No. 3 LSU to win undefeated battle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Going into Sunday's showdown between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 3 LSU, both teams were undefeated. After Sunday, there is only one: South Carolina. In front of a sold-out crowd of 18,000 fans at Colonial Life Arena, the top-ranked Gamecocks beat the Tigers 88-64.
South Carolina spends 34th consecutive week at No. 1; LSU and UConn fall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina women's basketball team made a statement over the weekend in their win over then-No. 3 LSU. The Gamecocks' 88-64 win between the last two undefeated teams in college basketball left no question about who is the best team in the country. On...
2,000 fentanyl pills found in West Columbia man's home, deputies say
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands man will face several drug-related charges after Lexington County narcotics agents say he had drugs delivered to his home in January. Officials have arrested Nasiyr James, 28, after an operation by several law enforcement groups to do a controlled delivery of a...
10th annual Spring Valley Baptist Hunger Project
Hundreds of volunteers spent their Saturday morning packing meals for those in need, totaling over 100,000 meals. It happened at Spring Valley High school. It’s part of a community project hosted by Spring Valley Baptist. Every year they give back to the community by putting together boxes of foods....
Rainy start to Sunday, but skies drying out heading into Monday
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- It's been a wet and dreary weekend so far and Sunday doesn't look that much better. So far, rain has been stacking up in the Midlands. In the 24 hours before 7 p.m. Saturday, we've seen some places get up above half an inch. Rain will...
Tate swims to Scholar Athlete success
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Atkins Law Firm will once again recognize an exceptional Scholar Athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Scholar Athlete Presented by Atkins Law Firm are Ivy Boyd from Ridge View and Darden...
Law Enforcement trains for more than crime, deputies are also skilled in crisis prevention
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Law enforcement agencies across the Midlands are experiencing more mental health calls than ever before. The unpredictable nature of the job is about more than fighting crime, it has become a profession that requires training for almost anything. In the past two weeks, two area...
Fight between McDonald's employees leaves 14-year-old dead; man arrested
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — A teen is dead and a man is behind bars after a shooting at a Sumter McDonald's. It happened around 3:45 p.m. Sunday at the McDonald's in the 100 block of North Lafayette Drive in Sumter, according to police. Officials say a fight broke out...
Flora Girls battle past Ridge View
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- A 17 point performance by Terrana Gray helped power the A.C. Flora Falcons past the Ridge View Blazers. The game marked the end of the Rush's High School Hoops season as both teams now prepare for the playoffs.
ODPS: One dog alive, another dead after Orangeburg fire
ORANGEBURG, SC (WACH) — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS) says one dog is dead and another is actively being treated after a structure fire Friday evening in Orangeburg. The ODPS Fire Department says they responded to the blaze on Fall Street around 5:42 p.m. After fire suppression...
Fans flock to Colonial Life Arena for undefeated battle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Fans have flocked to Colonial Life Arena for what many are describing as "the game of the year" between the No. 1 ranked South Carolina women's basketball team and No. 3 LSU. These two teams are the last two undefeated teams left in women's college...
Richland Two resumes school lunch debt policy after USDA waiver ends
COLUMBIA, SC — Since 2021, all meals in Richland School District Two were free for all students under a pandemic related federal waiver, now as the waivers end school districts like Richland Two have to deal with offsetting an unpaid meal debt of nearly $500,000. “We now want to...
Blazers clip Falcons
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- The season finale of Rush's High School Hoops did not disappoint as the Ridge View Blazers played host to the Falcons of A.C. Flora. It was the Falcons who jumped out to an early 10point lead in the first quarter. By the half the Blazers had trimmed the deficit to just 5 before Flora stretched back toward a double-digit margin in the third. But the Blazers stayed patient and eventually took the lead mid-way thought the final quarter, it was a lead they wouldn't surrender as they claimed the 50-46 victory.
Irmo: Road cleared, reopened after hit-and-run, several suspects ran from scene
IRMO, SC (WACH) — Irmo Fire says Piney Grove Road has been cleared and reopened to the public following a hit-and-run collision on Saturday just off I26. Law enforcement closed two lanes earlier to investigate a collision in which multiple suspects ran from one of the vehicles involved. Authorities...
