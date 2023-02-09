COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- The season finale of Rush's High School Hoops did not disappoint as the Ridge View Blazers played host to the Falcons of A.C. Flora. It was the Falcons who jumped out to an early 10point lead in the first quarter. By the half the Blazers had trimmed the deficit to just 5 before Flora stretched back toward a double-digit margin in the third. But the Blazers stayed patient and eventually took the lead mid-way thought the final quarter, it was a lead they wouldn't surrender as they claimed the 50-46 victory.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO