In the Emerald Triangle as Animal Shelters Are Reaching Capacity, Euthanizing Animals Looms as Terrible but Possible Option
Economic woes are hitting shelter animals hard, as would-be adopters struggle with rising costs, housing insecurity, and the difficulty of finding affordable veterinary care. The result is that animal shelters across the country are at capacity. Some shelters have even re-instituted the practice of euthanizing for lack of space. Mendocino...
Thor Would Love to Go Home with You
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Thor. I am a male, blond Labrador Retriever and Border Collie.
Pandora is a ‘Jolly Young Girl Who Loves All Toys!’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Pandora. I am a female, white Dogo Argentino mix. Age: The...
‘Zero Waste Ways to Love This Valentine’s Day’: City of Arcata
The City of Arcata’s Environmental Services Departments encourages community members to celebrate Valentine’s Day the zero waste way. Valentine’s Day, like other holidays, is known to often create a lot of waste. Shopping contributes to much of the waste that happens on Valentine’s Day, but there are other options. Here are some tips on how to have a green Valentine’s Day and enjoy the holiday while still being kind to the environment.
Humboldt County Residents’ Bucket List Adventures Will be Aired on KEET-TV
KEET-TV and Tracey Barnes-Priestley are at it again with 11 lucky Humboldt County residents who were selected to participate in season 2 of What’s on Your Bucket List? premiering on Thursday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m. A call for submissions went out to the community last year in January. KEET was overwhelmed by the variety of bucket list activities and requests people want to try before they depart this life.
Fortuna Police Offer a Sweetheart of a Valentine’s Deal
We’re not sure how serious they are…but, the Fortuna Police Department has joined with a number of law enforcement agencies across the nation offering a “Valentine’s Week Special.”. The Facebook post notes that Valentine’s Day is arriving soon and asks, “Do you have an ex-Valentine that...
Local Cannabis Companies and Non-Profits Join Humanity Heroes in Distributing Full Backpacks to the Unhoused in Eureka
Los Angeles-based non-profit Humanity Heroes is returning to Eureka for its third annual day of giving. On February 25, the non-profit will distribute 300 backpacks filled with the unhoused community’s most-requested daily essentials. The ‘Humanity Pack Campaign’ began in Los Angeles when cannabis entrepreneur Michael ‘BigMike’ Straumietis felt moved...
Arcata Adds Three New Bike Share Stations
The City of Arcata has added three new bike share stations throughout the town at Shay Park, 30th St. near the Yurok Housing Project and at the corner of 7th St. and I St. The City of Arcata restarted its bike share program in 2021 with a partnership between Tandem-Mobility and Cal Poly Humboldt. Since 2021, there have been at least four active bike share stations: one at the northern side of the Arcata Plaza, another at the southern side of the plaza, one at Harry Griffith Hall at Cal Poly Humboldt and the fourth at Jolly Giant Commons at Cal Poly Humboldt.
NCJ Preview: Wildlife, Academy of the Redwoods and Restaurant Harassment
This week we've got a photo story from wildlife photographer Talia Rose, who documents life on the Eel River, including some wild pigs of late. We're also talking about former Mayor Susan Seaman's take on the controversy surrounding Eureka City Schools and the Academy of the Redwoods. Finally, we're talking about sexual harassment in the restaurant industry and what female servers face here in Humboldt County while trying to make a living. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on local stories.
Trinity County Sheriff: 1 found dead after structure fire in Weaverville Friday
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office says that one person is dead following a structure fire in the area of Main Street and Washington Street in Weaverville on Friday at around 11:30 p.m. TCSO says that explosions were reported in the area as well. When deputies and...
Merry Marie Pack: ‘A Legacy of Love and Kindness’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Merry Marie Pack,. Merry was born August 1, 1962, in Eureka California,. Merry...
One Dead After Explosions and Fire in Weaverville Home
This is a press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Friday, February 10, 2023 at approximately 11:30 PM, explosions and a structure fire were reported...
1 arrested and 2 cited after probation search in Fields Landing home
FIELDS LANDING, Calif. — One person was arrested and two others were cited on Feb. 8 after the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office did a probation search of a residence on the 6700 block of West Avenue in Fields Landing. According to HCSO, nine people were contacted at the home....
Humboldt Last Week episode 276: Unsolved murder, housing protests, Arkley anger, another Grammy, domestic violence deaths, more
Crime Junkie — one of the world’s most popular podcasts — covered the unsolved killing of David Josiah Lawson, students are protesting Cal Poly Humboldt housing challenges as the university expands, multimillionaire Rob Arkley is threatening to move his company outside of city limits as Eureka prioritizes housing over parking lots, Eureka’s Pine Motel makes way for a future Subway and Starbucks, a building that was once owned by Jeff Bridges’ family is coming down in Eureka, Fortuna cops arrested a guy who agreed to buy booze for a teenager outside of a liquor store, Eureka export Sara Bareilles won another Grammy, the courts in Mendocino allowed a cheating man’s drunk driving because they believe he needed to escape the wrath of his wife, domestic violence deaths in McKinleyville, Ferndale export Guy Fieri goes ‘80 For Brady,’ local event picks, and more.
[UPDATE 5:37 a.m.] ‘We don’t know where to go’: Caltrans and CHP Cleared the Greenbelt in North Eureka Again Yesterday
The north end of Eureka’s 6th Street was revisited Thursday morning by clean-up crews as they swept through an area known as “The Jungle” again. The crews removed much of the remaining trash in the greenbelt area behind the Humboldt County Office of Education and removed the people who had begun returning to camp not long after the area was emptied last fall.
Garberville Moves Forward With Tank Replacement Project Without Connection to Redway
Even as Garberville Sanitary District employee, Dan Arreguin, gave a promising rainfall report to the GSD board, and GSD consultant Jennie Short reported that water usage was well below the district’s projected usage for the year, the attention of staff and board remains focused on water storage efforts to mitigate district impacts from drought.
Arcata’s Annual Sidewalk Improvements Project Will Begin Tomorrow
The City of Arcata announced [recently] that the Annual Sidewalk Improvements Project 2022 will begin making infrastructure improvements on Monday, Feb. 13. The City of Arcata has contracted with RAO Construction for this project. Work involves removing and installing new sidewalk and ADA compliant ramps as well as improvement and installation of drainage features at: 11th St. and A St, 13th St. and B St, 13th St. and Union St, 14th St. and Union St. and H St. between 8th St. and 9th St.
Cal Poly Humboldt considers housing students on barge among other options
EUREKA, Calif. — Cal Poly Humboldt is looking outside of the box and onto the water in its desperate search for student housing options. After announcing earlier this week that on-campus housing will no longer be available to continuing students starting in the fall, one idea for where to house students involves a barge docked on Humboldt Bay.
My beef with Humboldt cuisine
I love singing Humboldt’s praises, I really do. It took a minute for me to warm up to this little village tucked away so far from my home, but I’ve grown to enjoy almost everything about the area. Besides the food. Humboldt is truly lacking in 2 things:...
College of the Redwoods to Host “Dragging Through Time” Drag Queen Show and Celebration
The College of the Redwoods Multicultural & Equity Center, in partnership with the CR Queer Student Union (QSU) and Lost Coast Pride, will host a drag queen show on April 29, 2023, in the CR Theater on the main Eureka campus. This family friendly event will feature a pre-celebration with music, food and craft vendors, face painting, and informational tabling. Proceeds from the theater portion of the event will support Lost Coast Pride.
