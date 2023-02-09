Read full article on original website
WebXtra: East Texans plant gardens to combat rising food prices
Residents at The Hamptons Senior Living in Tyler have special Valentines this year including visits from school kids and a special serenade from the East Texas Men In Harmony barbershop quartet.
Downtown Longview building facing possible foundation issues
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - There is a building in downtown Longview that has caught some attention from passersby. It’s located at the corner of Center and Tyler Streets, and it’s pretty easy to spot since it has a hole in the brick on the second story and barricades on the sidewalk on the corner.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorms possible for Wednesday evening
What's advisable now is getting seeds and growing plants inside or in a greenhouse until they can be transplanted to a field at the appropriate planting times.
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department said that a woman’s body was found dead in the parking lot of Clear Springs restaurant on Saturday. According to officials, someone at the restaurant reported the body to Tyler PD around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. After Tyler PD arrived on the scene they sent the body in […]
Tyler senior citizens get special Valetine's surprise
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Attorney Doug Monsour about his Longview building at Center and Tyler Streets. He said although the building is safe, he has a contractor looking into what may be foundation issues on the Center Street side.
Traffic back to normal on Marshall and Old Hwy 80 in Longview following fatal wreck
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police Department says their officers are worked a one-vehicle fatality crash in the 5600 block of West Marshall Ave. Friday evening. They say the wreck blocked all the westbound traffic in that block, and traffic on Old Highway 80 in that area for a time, as well. As of 6:45 p.m., the wreck had cleared. No information has been released about the wreck or the victim.
Bullard man arrested after chase, crashing U-Haul on Loop 323 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from a Smith County deputy in Tyler on Saturday. At about 5:50 a.m., the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received information that Steven Shelton-Groves, 29, was in the area of Hebron Road and County Road 384 driving a U-Haul van with stolen property, a release from the sheriff’s office said.
Officials: ATV, trailer stolen from oil site in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an ATV and 16-foot trailer from an oil site off of FM 2974. The theft of the white 2011 Polaris Ranger 800 and 2009 16-foot Big Tex tandem axle trailer occurred between Jan. 27 and Feb. 6, according to officials. […]
Rusk County set to upgrade infrastructure with fiber broadband
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - From repaving roads and water system upgrades, to bridge and transit projects, and of course broadband, federal money is available to build and repair infrastructure, and some of it will be coming to East Texas. Infrastructure: it’s become the buzz word for all levels of...
Police: Longview road rage incident leaves vehicle with bullet hole, tires popped
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A suspected road rage incident has left one person’s car with a bullet hole and their passenger side tires popped on Friday, according to Longview Police Department. Around 2:19 p.m. officials said that officers were dispatched to a shots fired report near the 300 block of East Loop 281. Officers eventually […]
Smith County man kills father, self in Friday night incident
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County authorities say a man killed his father before killing himself Friday night. According to a report by Larry Christian, public information officer for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call just before 9 p.m. Friday from a woman who said her son had just shot her husband. When deputies responded to the scene in the 16300 block of County Road 3111 near Gladewater, they found that Cody Hand was dead in the front yard from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Inside the residence, Dale Hand was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
Update: Missing 12-year-old Tyler girl has been located
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department reports that Ariel Allen has been found unharmed and safe. On Feb. 11 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Tyler Police responded to a critical report of a missing child at a residence in the 2300 blk of Airline Drive. The caller advised that her daughter had walked away from the house at around 1:30 a.m., and they had not been able to locate her.
Unique general store in Tyler to hold ribbon cutting Friday
Pine & Rose Mercantile, which opened in June of last year, is set to hold its ribbon cutting on Friday in Tyler. Owner Caroline Gage, who shares a space with Cut Beef and Gotta Graze, said she is excited to open in that location. “I love visiting other towns and...
Sheriff: Failed drug handoff lands alleged meth dealer, friend in Upshur County jail
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Two people were arrested on drug-related charges after an incident with the Upshur County Special Investigations Unit on Wednesday, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators reported they saw a vehicle they knew someone had reportedly been seen selling narcotics out of. They pulled...
2-year-old killed, 6 injured in Nacogdoches County head-on crash
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A 2-year-old child is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Nacogdoches County on Wednesday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigation indicates that around 8:15 a.m. a 2014 Volkswagen Passat was traveling north on FM 1638 while a 2021 Cadillac Escalade was traveling south. DPS said it was […]
Smith County inmate dies by suicide inside cell, sheriff says
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has reported that an inmate died on Thursday in his cell. At around 12:50 p.m. on February 9, a detention officer alerted staff of an emergency situation in a side cell of the Smith County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office statement. Officers immediately responded to the cell and saw that an inmate had wrapped an electrical cord around his neck and hanged himself.
Cocaine, marijuana, prescription drugs seized during Longview traffic stop
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have arrested a man they say had multiple illegal drugs in his possession during a traffic stop. According to a report by the Longview Police Department, around 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle they say had expired registration. The report said that multiple illegal drugs were observed in the vehicle, as well as a pistol next to the driver’s seat.
What’s the oldest town in Texas?
(NEXSTAR) — If you had to guess, what do you think is the oldest town in Texas? It turns out, it’s not one of the state’s bigger cities, like Houston or Austin, but rather Nacogdoches, out east. The city’s official nickname is even “The Oldest Town in...
