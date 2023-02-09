The new body scanner at the Black Hawk County Jail has caught its first smuggling attempt on Wednesday, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The device, known as an Amani Clearpass, which is similar to an airport screening machine, found a glass pipe on Maria Carrillo, of New Hartford, who had been brought in on driving charges. They also found a small bag of marijuana on Carrillo. The non-invasive, low dose X-ray machine was bought last year with proceeds from inmate commissary funds.

