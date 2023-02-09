Read full article on original website
Iowa Ag Secretary Naig Weighs in on Carbon Pipelines Targeting North Iowa Counties
Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig is trying to take an objective look at the possible construction of underground carbon capture pipelines in the state, including two projects targeting Floyd County. Naig says it certainly appears the carbon pipelines are important to the ethanol industry. Naig notes that some three dozen...
Drugs and explosives send Charles City man to federal prison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A North Iowa man who dealt drugs and made pipe bombs is sentenced to federal prison. Thomas Jay Downer, 34 of Charles City, has been ordered to spend 14 years behind bars after pleading guilty to distribution of more than 5 grams of pure methamphetamine, possession of multiple destructive devices, and possession of firearms as a felon.
Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson Talks Super Bowl Weekend Traffic Safety
Community Conversation with Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson talking Super Bowl Party Traffic Safety; joined by Code Enforcement Officer Michael Malena.
North Iowa Woman Arrested in Death of 3-Month-Old
Two years after a three-month-old infant died, allegedly in her care, a north Iowa woman has been charged in the death of the child. On February 28, 2021, Mason City Police were called to the 100 block of 6th Street Southwest on a report of an unresponsive child that was not breathing. The Mason City Fire Department also responded and transported the child to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, where the infant was pronounced dead upon arrival.
North Iowa woman charged in death of 3-month-old, court docs cite lack of nutrition
MASON CITY, Iowa - A north Iowa woman has been arrested concerning the death of a 3-month-old child and the near death of another child. Allyssa Luke, 29, of Plymouth, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Thursday on two counts of child endangerment, one resulting in death.
Jail Smuggling Attempt Stopped
The new body scanner at the Black Hawk County Jail has caught its first smuggling attempt on Wednesday, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The device, known as an Amani Clearpass, which is similar to an airport screening machine, found a glass pipe on Maria Carrillo, of New Hartford, who had been brought in on driving charges. They also found a small bag of marijuana on Carrillo. The non-invasive, low dose X-ray machine was bought last year with proceeds from inmate commissary funds.
Two hurt, one critically in Cedar Falls rollover crash
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — An early morning crash in Cedar Falls left two people hurt. Authorities tell us the driver is expected to recover while their passenger is now fighting for their life. It happened just before 2:30am Sunday morning at the intersection of Highway 58 and Ridgeway Road...
Fire destroys wood shop
CRESCO - At 8:54 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office took a 911 call of a shed fire at 7011 Unity Ave., northwest of Cresco. Cresco Community Fire Department Chief Neal Stapelkamp said, “The entire shed was fully involved upon arrival, with fire threatening another structure that was very close to the fire. Initial efforts were to save the threatened structure, which was accomplished, and then the fire department worked to extinguish the involved structure.”
One dead following Cedar Falls crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of West Cedar Wapsi Road and Leversee Road in Cedar Falls. Deputies were dispatched to the area around 10:20 Saturday night. Officials say a car traveling north on Leversee road ran the stop sign and was...
Trial set for NE Iowa woman accused of attacking her husband with swords
WEST UNION, Iowa – A trial is scheduled for a Fayette County woman accused of trying to kill her husband with a sword. Kim Renee Cannon, 59 of Hawkeye, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder. Court documents state that Cannon got into a fight with her husband on...
A Hidden Secret Lies Underneath This Iowa Town
It's a small town with deep roots. In fact, some of those deep roots can be found underneath the town itself. It's a special place that only a few have been lucky enough to see up close. A Town on Top of a Town. From the outside, Independence looks like...
Small Iowa Town Makes ‘America’s Most Beautiful’ List
If you've been lucky enough to visit this quaint little slice of the Hawkeye State, you won't be surprised to see it named one of the 'Most Beautiful Small Towns in America'. It's undeniably one of the most scenic and breathtaking places on the Iowa Map and now it's being recognized on a national level.
Mason City cardiologist says having a “broken heart” can be a real thing
MASON CITY — With Valentine’s Day around the corner, everybody can be familiar with having a “broken heart”, but extreme stress and emotional situations can cause a condition known as broken heart syndrome. It impacts the bottom left chamber of the heart, temporarily disrupting the heart’s usual pumping function to the rest of the body.
