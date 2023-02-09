ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Florida further limits gender-affirming care access

In November, Florida medical boards voted to ban gender-affirming care for minors. Now, the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine plans to do away with an exception that allowed individuals participating in clinical trials to receive puberty blockers and hormone therapy, the Tampa Bay Times reported Feb. 10. On Nov. 4,...
FLORIDA STATE
Maryland Hospital Association CEO is out

Bob Atlas is no longer president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association, a spokesperson for the group confirmed to Becker's. The spokesperson declined to provide any further information about the circumstances surrounding the departure. Mr. Atlas served as president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association since 2018. He...
MARYLAND STATE
California's mandatory nurse staffing ratios: Key lessons 2 decades in

Nearly two decades since California passed legislation mandating nurse-to-patient ratios, it remains the only state to have done so. For decades, staffing ratios have continuously sparked debate between hospitals and nurse associations, and have led to volumes of research pointing to benefits on both sides of the coin. Now several...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Denver Health to benefit from fast-track state payment

Local legislators are fast-tracking a $5 million payment to Denver Health, which operates Colorado's safety-net hospital, according to a Feb. 8 Denver Post report. Denver Health, whose flagship is the 555-bed acute care Denver Health Medical Center serving approximately 25 percent of the city's residents, as well as people from outside Denver, is struggling with paying uncompensated care and only has approximately 80 days of cash on hand. According to the report, the amount of uncompensated care the hospital provided has roughly doubled since 2020 to total $120 million in 2022.
COLORADO STATE
Texas hospital official banned from LinkedIn after COVID-19 posts

The elected board member of a Texas hospital has been banned from his LinkedIn account after sharing multiple posts relating to COVID-19, The Texan reported Feb. 10. Wallace Dunn serves Medical Center Hospital, a 402-bed regional hospital in Odessa, Texas, and frequently uses his account to represent the hospital. Two...
ODESSA, TX

