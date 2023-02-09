Local legislators are fast-tracking a $5 million payment to Denver Health, which operates Colorado's safety-net hospital, according to a Feb. 8 Denver Post report. Denver Health, whose flagship is the 555-bed acute care Denver Health Medical Center serving approximately 25 percent of the city's residents, as well as people from outside Denver, is struggling with paying uncompensated care and only has approximately 80 days of cash on hand. According to the report, the amount of uncompensated care the hospital provided has roughly doubled since 2020 to total $120 million in 2022.

