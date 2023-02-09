Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Tennessee rural hospitals at high risk of closure, advocacy group says
More than 75 percent of rural hospitals in Tennessee are at high risk of closure in the next few years, according to Fox affiliate WZTV in a Feb. 10 report, citing advocacy group the Tennessee Healthcare Campaign. Much of the risk comes from steep costs such hospitals bear because of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Florida further limits gender-affirming care access
In November, Florida medical boards voted to ban gender-affirming care for minors. Now, the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine plans to do away with an exception that allowed individuals participating in clinical trials to receive puberty blockers and hormone therapy, the Tampa Bay Times reported Feb. 10. On Nov. 4,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Maryland Hospital Association CEO is out
Bob Atlas is no longer president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association, a spokesperson for the group confirmed to Becker's. The spokesperson declined to provide any further information about the circumstances surrounding the departure. Mr. Atlas served as president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association since 2018. He...
beckershospitalreview.com
California's mandatory nurse staffing ratios: Key lessons 2 decades in
Nearly two decades since California passed legislation mandating nurse-to-patient ratios, it remains the only state to have done so. For decades, staffing ratios have continuously sparked debate between hospitals and nurse associations, and have led to volumes of research pointing to benefits on both sides of the coin. Now several...
beckershospitalreview.com
Denver Health to benefit from fast-track state payment
Local legislators are fast-tracking a $5 million payment to Denver Health, which operates Colorado's safety-net hospital, according to a Feb. 8 Denver Post report. Denver Health, whose flagship is the 555-bed acute care Denver Health Medical Center serving approximately 25 percent of the city's residents, as well as people from outside Denver, is struggling with paying uncompensated care and only has approximately 80 days of cash on hand. According to the report, the amount of uncompensated care the hospital provided has roughly doubled since 2020 to total $120 million in 2022.
beckershospitalreview.com
Former General Mills CEO: Rushing Sanford, Fairview merger is a 'fools errand'
Ken Powell — the former CEO of processed-food giant General Mills and chair of the University of Minnesota's board of regents — has called upon Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to slow down their proposed merger, the Star Tribune reported. He shares the opinion with Minnesota Attorney...
beckershospitalreview.com
Texas hospital official banned from LinkedIn after COVID-19 posts
The elected board member of a Texas hospital has been banned from his LinkedIn account after sharing multiple posts relating to COVID-19, The Texan reported Feb. 10. Wallace Dunn serves Medical Center Hospital, a 402-bed regional hospital in Odessa, Texas, and frequently uses his account to represent the hospital. Two...
