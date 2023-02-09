To bill or not to bill for MyChart messages? Two North Carolina health systems have different answers to that question. Winston-Salem-based Novant Health decided to charge for the patient portal messages after an influx of them in recent years, while Chapel Hill-based UNC Health opted against it after evaluating the pros and cons, North Carolina Health News and The Charlotte Ledger reported Feb. 8.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO