4 states considering legislation designed to protect rural hospitals from closure

Rural hospitals around the U.S. are facing a financial crunch, and some states are proposing legislation to attempt to fix the problem. Here are four states considering legislation to protect rural hospitals:. Arkansas: An Arkansas Senate committee approved a bill that would allow rural hospitals to apply for Rural Hospital...
Florida further limits gender-affirming care access

In November, Florida medical boards voted to ban gender-affirming care for minors. Now, the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine plans to do away with an exception that allowed individuals participating in clinical trials to receive puberty blockers and hormone therapy, the Tampa Bay Times reported Feb. 10. On Nov. 4,...
Maryland Hospital Association CEO is out

Bob Atlas is no longer president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association, a spokesperson for the group confirmed to Becker's. The spokesperson declined to provide any further information about the circumstances surrounding the departure. Mr. Atlas served as president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association since 2018. He...
UHS, LVHN team up for behavioral health joint venture in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania-based health systems Lehigh Valley Health Network and Universal Health Services have partnered to build a behavioral health hospital in the state's Hanover Township. The 97,000-square-foot facility will house 144 beds, nearly tripling the available inpatient beds in the area, according to a Feb. 13 news release from UHS. The...
Why Novant charges for MyChart messages and UNC Health doesn't

To bill or not to bill for MyChart messages? Two North Carolina health systems have different answers to that question. Winston-Salem-based Novant Health decided to charge for the patient portal messages after an influx of them in recent years, while Chapel Hill-based UNC Health opted against it after evaluating the pros and cons, North Carolina Health News and The Charlotte Ledger reported Feb. 8.
