Chatham County, GA

WSAV News 3

Savannah detectives seek to ID entering auto suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say entered an unlocked vehicle and stole cash. The incident happened the night of Dec. 19. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the man removed cash from the vehicle’s center console while it was parked at Cha-Del’s Beverage […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police in Savannah search for hit-and-run driver who struck 2 pedestrians in their 70s

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah need your help identifying a truck involved in a hit-and-run incident that injured two people in their 70s. According to the Savannah Police Department, Barbara Curry, 75, and Thomas Curry, 76, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were crossing Liberty Street on Montgomery Street Monday night when they were struck by a driver who left the scene.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Richmond Hill Caesarstone employee dies after workplace accident

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – A Caesarstone Technologies employee was killed last Monday after what officials are calling an accident at the company’s manufacturing plant in Richmond Hill. Mr. Tivon Holmes, an employee of Caesarstone in Richmond Hill, was pronounced dead at Memorial Health in Savannah on Monday, Feb. 6, according to Bryan County Corner […]
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WSAV-TV

Large sinkhole rips through a Bluffton neighborhood

One Bluffton neighborhood is dealing with awful fumes and water issues after a main waterline has been damaged due to a sinkhole. Large sinkhole rips through a Bluffton neighborhood. One Bluffton neighborhood is dealing with awful fumes and water issues after a main waterline has been damaged due to a...
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV-TV

Inmate airlifted from Smith State Prison to Savannah hospital

An inmate has been airlifted to a Savannah hospital for medical treatment. This is exclusive video of first responders transferring the patient to the medical helicopter. Inmate airlifted from Smith State Prison to Savannah …. An inmate has been airlifted to a Savannah hospital for medical treatment. This is exclusive...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Suspect charged with murder in Chatham County homicide case

Police have arrested and charged a suspect with murder in a 2022 homicide investigation. Suspect charged with murder in Chatham County homicide …. Police have arrested and charged a suspect with murder in a 2022 homicide investigation. Mayor addresses homelessness during weekly press …. Efforts to curb homelessness in and...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Two arrested after home explosion in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been arrested after a home explosion in Richmond Hill in January. According to the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, 33-year-old Caleb Kinsey and 36-year-old Stephen Glosser have been arrested in connection with the explosion on Dremeries Lake Court in Richmond Hill.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WJCL

Police: Suspect identified after overnight shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Update 3:15 p.m.: Police have shared additional information regarding the incident. "SPD arrested a suspect in a Feb. 5 shooting on N. Parkwood Drive that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to a 28-year-old man. Around 11:45 p.m. officers responded to a...
SAVANNAH, GA

