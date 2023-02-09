Read full article on original website
Savannah detectives seek to ID entering auto suspect
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say entered an unlocked vehicle and stole cash. The incident happened the night of Dec. 19. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the man removed cash from the vehicle’s center console while it was parked at Cha-Del’s Beverage […]
Video: Chatham County police recover submerged car from pond, driver explains how it happened
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Police Department's Marine Patrol Dive Team helped recover a submerged car from a pond on Saturday morning. According to CCPD, the driver escaped the car unharmed. The driver told police she ended up in the pond on Al Henderson Boulevard very early...
Police in Savannah search for hit-and-run driver who struck 2 pedestrians in their 70s
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah need your help identifying a truck involved in a hit-and-run incident that injured two people in their 70s. According to the Savannah Police Department, Barbara Curry, 75, and Thomas Curry, 76, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were crossing Liberty Street on Montgomery Street Monday night when they were struck by a driver who left the scene.
Richmond Hill Caesarstone employee dies after workplace accident
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – A Caesarstone Technologies employee was killed last Monday after what officials are calling an accident at the company’s manufacturing plant in Richmond Hill. Mr. Tivon Holmes, an employee of Caesarstone in Richmond Hill, was pronounced dead at Memorial Health in Savannah on Monday, Feb. 6, according to Bryan County Corner […]
New documents accuse retired Port Wentworth police chief of $66K in unauthorized purchases
The city's administrator accused the now-retired chief of spending money he had no right to use, while Chief Libby tried to get his daughter hired as a police department assistant. New documents accuse retired Port Wentworth police …. The city's administrator accused the now-retired chief of spending money he had...
'It's bad': Video shows how Alex Murdaugh acted, what he said when deputy arrived to crime scene
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — On Monday, bodycam video was released showing the initial law enforcement response to the deaths of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh back on June 7, 2021. Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh is on trial for the murders of his wife and son. In the above video, Alex...
Effingham County woman diagnosed with rare nerve disease asking the community for help
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — An Effingham county woman who has dedicated much of her life to helping locals in need has been stricken with a rare, debilitating disease. Now, her family is asking for the community's support. For nearly 20 years, Lisa Bush has served Effingham County. She's led...
Hit-and-run manhunt: Savannah police search for driver responsible for hitting couple in their 70s
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A hit-and-run crash in Savannah injured a couple in their 70s. Now, police want your help finding the driver involved who left the scene. The crash occurred during the evening of Feb. 5, at the intersection of Liberty and Montgomery streets in downtown Savannah. The victims,...
Two homes in neighboring Georgia counties destroyed by fire over the weekend
Investigations are underway in Evans and Tattnall Counties after two homes burned to the ground over the weekend. The first fire occurred just before 11 p.m. Saturday at a home on the 3600 block of Pine Grove Church Road in Tattnall County. When fire crews arrived on scene, they said...
Smith State Prison officer speaks out after warden arrested on RICO charges
GLENNVILLE, Ga. — A corrections officer inside the Smith State Prison speaks out after theformer warden was arrested for his role in a prison contraband ring. The officer, who asked not to be identified, tells WJCL 22 News they were shocked after learning their former boss was arrested by the GBI.
Man, woman accused of blocking, pointing gun at school bus full of kids, Glynn County deputies say
A man and woman were arrested Monday, accused of blocking a school bus full of children and pointing a gun at it.
2 arrested after pulling gun on Ga. school bus full of kids, blocking them from leaving
Authorities said the school bus was carrying elementary school students at the time.
Large sinkhole rips through a Bluffton neighborhood
One Bluffton neighborhood is dealing with awful fumes and water issues after a main waterline has been damaged due to a sinkhole. Large sinkhole rips through a Bluffton neighborhood. One Bluffton neighborhood is dealing with awful fumes and water issues after a main waterline has been damaged due to a...
Inmate airlifted from Smith State Prison to Savannah hospital
An inmate has been airlifted to a Savannah hospital for medical treatment. This is exclusive video of first responders transferring the patient to the medical helicopter. Inmate airlifted from Smith State Prison to Savannah …. An inmate has been airlifted to a Savannah hospital for medical treatment. This is exclusive...
Murdaugh Timeline of Evidence: This is what happened the night Paul and Maggie were murdered
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Above: Watch live video from the courtroom. Many have speculated about what happened the night of June 7, 2021, when Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were found shot to death on the family's nearly 1,800-acre property. Now, as disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh goes on trial for...
Suspect charged with murder in Chatham County homicide case
Police have arrested and charged a suspect with murder in a 2022 homicide investigation. Suspect charged with murder in Chatham County homicide …. Police have arrested and charged a suspect with murder in a 2022 homicide investigation. Mayor addresses homelessness during weekly press …. Efforts to curb homelessness in and...
Two arrested after home explosion in Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been arrested after a home explosion in Richmond Hill in January. According to the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, 33-year-old Caleb Kinsey and 36-year-old Stephen Glosser have been arrested in connection with the explosion on Dremeries Lake Court in Richmond Hill.
Colleagues and caregivers detail dark side of Alex Murdaugh during week three of double murder trial
Walterboro, S.C.- Women played a powerful role for the prosecution this week in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh as they painted a portrait of a once prominent attorney as someone perhaps no one ever really knew. Their testimony raised eyebrows in a gallery filled primarily with women and...
Police: Suspect identified after overnight shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Update 3:15 p.m.: Police have shared additional information regarding the incident. "SPD arrested a suspect in a Feb. 5 shooting on N. Parkwood Drive that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to a 28-year-old man. Around 11:45 p.m. officers responded to a...
Forensic Expert: Alex Murdaugh's T-shirt, shorts, seatbelt found with gunshot residue
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Above video: Gunshot residue testimony in Alex Murdaugh trial. Did Alex Murdaugh have gunshot residue on him the night his wife and son were murdered?. According to an expert, yes. On Tuesday afternoon, prosecutors in the double murder trial of the disbarred South Carolina attorney called...
