WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some warmer days will be with us this week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will be pretty nice over the next few days. This warm run will come with highs reaching the 50s, 60s and there’s a shot at hitting 70 for some. That’s pretty warm stuff for the month of February. This is a good airmass for the month of March. So soak it up before another quick shot of cold air invades the region at the end of the week.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A weak cold front will create a mix of sun and clouds as we start the new week. Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking a Winter Mix for Sunday, then Spring-Like Weather. Keeping a close eye, on a weather maker, to our South, which will create a winter mix, for Southeast Kentucky, on Sunday.
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: A big warm-up to the 60s and 70s brings a shot at strong t-storms
What a gorgeous Sunday. High temps in the low 50s, plenty of sunshine, minimal wind, it was awesome. Now, we must turn our attention towards a somewhat active pattern into the work week. First, temps are going to shoot up into the 60s and 70s by Tuesday. This warmth will...
kyweathercenter.com
Breaking Down The Pattern Ahead
Good afternoon, everyone. On this Super Bowl Sunday, we have really nice weather for much of the state, minus the southeast. That’s where rain and snow continue to show up. The week ahead features the threat for strong storms as we head back into another active period. Can we...
WTVQ
Above average temperatures lead to storms
Lexington, Kentucky (ABC 36): Good Sunday evening everyone, its been a pretty nice day across the Commonwealth except for those of you in the southeast. Southeast Kentucky has seen some rain and snow today while the rest of us has seen a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures into the mid to upper 50s. After today, here is what I am tracking!
WTVQ
After a calm Saturday, we kick off another active stretch
Lexington, Kentucky (ABC 36): Good Saturday evening everyone, our calm stretch of weather has been greatly needed the last few days. Unfortunately, it is coming to an end. Here is what I am tracking!. Most our our area will stay completely dry on our Sunday, but areas of southern and...
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Cooler, a little sun, and a shot at rain or snow for some
It was a much quieter Friday. The sun came out and the winds were much slower. Temperatures were quite a bit cooler too, since we only topped out near 50. Friday night lows drop into the upper 20s, leaving us a bit chilly to start Saturday. We will see a mix of sunshine and cloud cover most of the day Saturday with winds from the northeast at 5 to 15 mph. Temps will only climb to the mid-40s for most.
WTVQ
Quiet with average February temperatures heading into the weekend
It was a quiet and cloudy finish to the week across Central and Eastern Kentucky Friday, which was a much different story than Thursday with all the strong and damaging winds. With the clouds in place, afternoon highs struggled to reach the upper 40s with a few spots down south flirting with 50 degrees.
Eastern Standard Preview Feb. 16, 2023
Forty-five lives were lost. Thousands of homes and businesses were destroyed by the flash flood in July of 2022. While still adjusting to such heavy loss and amid much uncertainty, Eastern Kentuckians are giving careful consideration to the future. In addition to addressing the immediate need for housing on higher ground, that future includes preparing for the possibility of more frequent extreme weather. Is this a turning point? Or just another turn on the curvy road ahead? Residents demonstrate the most important key to a strong community is knowing how to show up for your neighbors.
WTVQ
KFTC calls for investigation into role of coal mining in deadly Eastern Ky. floods
KENTUCKY (WTVQ) — A group is calling for a federal investigation into the role of coal mining in the deadly 2022 flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Kentuckians for the Commonwealth (KFTC) is calling for an investigation into what it calls the “failures” of the 1977 Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act to protect human life and safety from deadly flooding.
A Clip from the Documentary ‘East Kentucky Flood’: Building Back
Editor’s Note: On Thursday, February 16, the Daily Yonder will host the digital premiere of “East Kentucky Flood,” a half-hour documentary about the historic 2022 flood that killed 45 people and displaced thousands. The documentary is a production of the Center for Rural Strategies, which publishes the Yonder. This clip from the documentary features Seth Long of the nonprofit HOMES, Inc., and Brenda and Terry Morgan, who lost their home in Letcher County.
Trader Joe’s Moving Into South Central KY But It’s Not What You Might Think
Have you ever visited a Trader Joe's? They have them in Louisville, Lexington, and Nashville. I've been to the one in Nashville. Of Trader Joe's and Whole Foods--the two chains I assume are direct rivals due to their offerings--I much prefer Trader Joe's. AMERICA'S FASCINATION WITH TRADER JOE'S. And that's...
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Kentucky using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Don’t Miss This Popular KY Dairy Barn, Its Amazing Ice Cream, or the Nearby Giant Fork
There are two types of day trips, in my opinion. On one type of excursion, you just hop in the car and go. Whatever you see that looks interesting, pull over and check it out. The other type has a pre-planned destination, but it's a last-minute call. You see, I get this from my dad. He was always one to announce, "We're going for a drive," and then we'd all get our shoes on and pile into the van. Sometimes he didn't have a destination in mind, and sometimes he did. But if it was the latter, he wouldn't tell us. And that's the key.
Kentucky, West Virginia emergency crews battle large brush fire for 8 hours
To view a previous version of this story, click here. WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Catlettsburg Fire Department (CFD) in Kentucky says it responded as mutual aid to a large brush fire in Wayne County, West Virginia, on Thursday. Firefighters worked to contain and extinguish the fire in the Prichard area for eight hours, […]
Strong winds cause damage, power outages across Kentucky
Strong winds caused damage and power outages across Kentucky. What did you see?
WKYT 27
Days-long ‘spontaneous revival’ continues at Kentucky university
WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT) - A days-long chapel service at Asbury University in Wilmore is still ongoing. It began on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and, on Monday, Feb. 13, it was still going. Prayers, praise, worship music and testimonies - all of it, people say, a movement they themselves could not have started.
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Hunting Coyotes with rifles, shotguns in KY is open year-round with no bag limit
It’s just been in the past 50 years that the coyote (Canis latrans) become established east of the Mississippi River. Coyotes spread their range eastward from the Great Plains and Mountain West, filling the ecological niche of the gray wolf and red wolf, native species that no long exist here.
WKYT 27
Crews battle big flames in structure fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Fire crews are on-scene of a working structure fire along the 100 block of Ransom Avenue. Officials say they were called out around 10:15 p.m. where flames could be seen billowing through the roof. At one point, more than 16 fire crews were helping to...
A clip from Kentucky flood documentary: The Drunk Angels
Editor’s note: Next week the Center for Rural Strategies, which publishes the Daily Yonder, will post the digital premiere of “East Kentucky Flood,” a half-hour documentary about the July 27, 2022, flash flood that killed 43 people and displaced thousands. This clip from the documentary features Gwen Johnson with the Hemphill Community Center in Letcher County.
