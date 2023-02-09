Read full article on original website
Behind-the-scenes look at the Cincinnati Black Music Hall of Fame
CINCINNATI — On Monday, WLWT got to see a behind-the-scenes look at the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame, a state-of-the-art project that sits outside the Andrew Brady Music Center. The project will feature some of Cincinnati's finest. "I wanted to do it in a way that it would...
Jason Aldean coming to Cincinnati this summer on tour
CINCINNATI — Jason Aldean announced he is going on tour and is making a stop in Cincinnati this summer. The country music star's 41-city tour kicks off in July and will stop at Riverbend Music Center on July 21. Video above: Jason Aldean surprises fans at Dick's Sporting Goods.
'Stealing of the Statue' tradition continues Sunday in Mt. Adams
CINCINNATI — An Irish tradition that is 50 years strong is still holding up in Cincinnati!. Holy Cross Immaculate Church in Mt. Adams held the annual "Stealing of the Statue" on Sunday afternoon. It's a tradition that leads up to the Saint Patrick's Day parade, which is now less...
Cincinnati couples share their love stories ahead of Valentine's Day
Whether it's young love, lifetime partners or somewhere in the middle, all love stories are worth telling. "We connected very quickly," said Tom Wittmann. Jill and Tom Wittmann's story starts with someone else's happily ever after. "He was a groomsman, and I was a bridesmaid, and he walked me down...
Cincinnati Zoo could ask you for more money
The Cincinnati Zoo is working on major projects throughout the grounds as part of its More Room to Roam campaign.
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in and around Cincinnati (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Since 1960, this family-owned restaurant has been serving some of the best fried chicken in Cincinnati. Their chicken is juicy and tender on the inside while being crunchy on the outside. Check out their fried chicken dinners, which come with two sides of your choice (customers highly recommend the hot bacon slaw, coleslaw, or German potato salad). You can't go wrong with the half-chicken dinner, which comes with a perfectly cooked chicken breast, thigh, leg, and wing. Patrons also enjoy the fried chicken livers and chicken & waffle, which come with a chicken breast and made-to-order waffle with syrup and butter. The restaurant also has a great chicken sandwich with a hand-breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and mayo inside a toasted bun.
Mardi Gras for Homeless Children benefits Bethany House, Brighton Center, and Welcome House
Celebrating 32 years of bringing people to a party like no other, The Mardi Gras for Homeless Children event will take place from 6:30-10 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center. Proceeds from the Mardi Gras event will benefit three area agencies that provide essential care...
Newport on the Levee | Shopping mall in Kentucky
Newport on the Levee is a dining and attraction destination located on Third Street in Newport, Kentucky. It is located adjacent to the Purple People Bridge along the Ohio River and boasts views of downtown Cincinnati and the Ohio River. The Levee is only one block away from the East...
Cincinnati Is Everything, Everywhere, All on Film
The Queen City has garnered a reputation for being a perfect stand-in for just about every other city. The post Cincinnati Is Everything, Everywhere, All on Film appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Taft Museum of Art opens exhibition from Cincinnati artist
Taft Museum of Art opens its 'Universal Magnetic' exhibition from Cincinnati artist Terence Hammonds on Feb. 16.
Comedian Fortune Feimster making her way to Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A well-known comedian has announced she is bringing her tour to Cincinnati. Fortune Feimster will be taking the stage to knock your socks off with her comedy act. Feimster is scheduled to be performing at the Taft Theatre in Cincinnati on Saturday March 4 at 7 p.m. The comedian has been […]
Fraze adds more concerts; Kettering to approve $2.8M for entertainment contracts
Kettering is set to approve a measure for up to $2.8 million in Fraze Pavilion entertainment contracts, after more musical acts and events have been added for this year. Kettering City Council on Tuesday night is also expected to approve $80,000 budgeted for music licensing fees to the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, and Broadcast Music Inc.
OnlyInYourState
Go On A Subterranean Adventure In The Cave, A Two-Level, Indoor, 500-Foot Limestone Cave In This Ohio Museum
We’ve all heard of rock climbing courses that are indoors and cave tours that are underground, but an indoor cave? That’s a horse of a different color, but precisely what you’ll find in Cincinnati, Ohio. At the Cincinnati Museum Center, guests are invited to go on a subterranean adventure in The Cave, a two-level, indoor, 500-foot cavern that’s easily the most unique cave in Ohio.
Cincinnati Reds to host job fair ahead of 2023 season
Opening Day is next month and to get ready for the upcoming season The Cincinnati Reds will host a job fair at Great American Ball Park next week.
The River: 1952 started badly but ended up being the year a young boy really connected with the river
(Editor’s note: The Captain is taking a bit of a break and will be back soon. So we are sharing the beginnings of his tales of The River. This column was his second, in December, 2017.) (The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing...
Restaurants we miss: Grub Steak served Dayton diners for 50 years
Last week, we asked readers to tell us which Dayton-area restaurants they miss while featuring 10 beloved Dayton restaurants that are no longer with us. The Grub Steak Restaurant was founded in 1963 by Joe Bissett at 1410 North Main Street in Dayton. The small bar and grill grew into a full-service restaurant.
Accident becomes best day of Springboro grad’s life
Springboro HS grad, Middletown resident focused on becoming a better version of herself. Sometimes tragic things happen in a moment that end up changing the course of a person’s life for the better. For Tina Frantz, a Springboro High School graduate now living with her family in Middletown, that moment came on April 22, 2019, when her car was hit from behind by another vehicle.
Mark your calendars: Cherry Thing-A-Lings are coming
BATESVILLE, Ind. — Mark your calendars. The ever-popular Cherry Thing-A-Lings are coming soon. Presidents Day means business for an Indiana bakery that makes a unique treat. Schmidt Bakery in Batesville will be selling Cherry Thing-a-Lings this year from Feb. 16 through 20. Shipping options are also available to those...
Second annual Hearts Afire Weekend happening in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — Valentine's Day weekend is upon us and sparks will most definitely be flying in Greater Cincinnati. The second annual Hearts Afire Weekend is happening this weekend in downtown Loveland and will run through Sunday. The city-wide event celebrating Valentine's Day debuted in 2022 and delighted attendees...
Watch: Cincinnati Zoo animals get special Valentine's Day surprise
CINCINNATI — The animals at the Cincinnati Zoo got a special surprise this week for Valentine's Day. The elephants, lions and cheetahs at the zoo were surprised with special enrichment treats for the special day. The zoo is offering custom Valentine's Day cards to send to your valentine this...
