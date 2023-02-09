Sean Payton Clears the Air on Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Former Arizona Cardinals coaching candidate Sean Payton appeared on the "Up and Adams Show" to clear the air on some things speculating in the desert.

PHOENIX -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has been front and center of headlines here at Radio Row for Super Bowl LVII.

The Cardinals passer has seen his name in plenty of headlines throughout the last week, as multiple reports have suggested coaches have avoided Arizona's current vacancy due to his presence - whether that be financial reasons or elsewhere.

That was echoed by Hall of Fame passer Terry Bradshaw, who told reporters earlier this week that Sean Payton passed up on the open Cardinals job because of Murray.

On the "Up and Adams Show" with Kay Adams, Payton cleared the air:

"No, I don't hate Kyler Murray … I like Kyler Murray. My son is his biggest fan. After the interview my son sent me a combination - like all his high school throws, college throws. I think the other day Terry Bradshaw was interviewed, and so I love Terry. He's been - the group I worked with has been amazing. But when Terry gets interviewed, you just hold your breath, because you don't know what's going to come out," said Payton.

"And I think from Terry's perspective, I know that he would have felt better if I was coming back to Fox. So there wasn't going to be anyone good enough - in his eyes - for me. ... But no, I think he [Murray] is extremely talented and I think they have some of the same challenges there that we have in Denver. I think they're very similar challenges. The culture in the building has to be better. It just does. Two young coaches got away from them - it happens. Knowing Michael Bidwill, he and I spent seven hours during the interview process. I was a ball boy for that team back when they were the St. Louis Cardinals ... So I'm very familiar with that organization.

"There was a different fit in Denver. Arizona was fantastic, like I said the interview was great. Obviously it's a great place to live ... I think my instincts were pushing me in a direction with Denver."

Full video:

