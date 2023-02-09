ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Sean Payton Clears the Air on Kyler Murray, Cardinals

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZIQ9_0kiAHEWu00

Former Arizona Cardinals coaching candidate Sean Payton appeared on the "Up and Adams Show" to clear the air on some things speculating in the desert.

PHOENIX -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has been front and center of headlines here at Radio Row for Super Bowl LVII.

The Cardinals passer has seen his name in plenty of headlines throughout the last week, as multiple reports have suggested coaches have avoided Arizona's current vacancy due to his presence - whether that be financial reasons or elsewhere.

That was echoed by Hall of Fame passer Terry Bradshaw, who told reporters earlier this week that Sean Payton passed up on the open Cardinals job because of Murray.

On the "Up and Adams Show" with Kay Adams, Payton cleared the air:

"No, I don't hate Kyler Murray … I like Kyler Murray. My son is his biggest fan. After the interview my son sent me a combination - like all his high school throws, college throws. I think the other day Terry Bradshaw was interviewed, and so I love Terry. He's been - the group I worked with has been amazing. But when Terry gets interviewed, you just hold your breath, because you don't know what's going to come out," said Payton.

"And I think from Terry's perspective, I know that he would have felt better if I was coming back to Fox. So there wasn't going to be anyone good enough - in his eyes - for me. ... But no, I think he [Murray] is extremely talented and I think they have some of the same challenges there that we have in Denver. I think they're very similar challenges. The culture in the building has to be better. It just does. Two young coaches got away from them - it happens. Knowing Michael Bidwill, he and I spent seven hours during the interview process. I was a ball boy for that team back when they were the St. Louis Cardinals ... So I'm very familiar with that organization.

"There was a different fit in Denver. Arizona was fantastic, like I said the interview was great. Obviously it's a great place to live ... I think my instincts were pushing me in a direction with Denver."

Full video:

We're doing a Super Bowl LVII giveaway! Click this link to learn more

Follow All Cardinals on Facebook

Subscribe to All Cardinals on YouTube

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Podcast: NFL Draft Mailbag

Scouting Report: Georgia OT Broderick Jones

Interview With Lecitus Smith

Justin Pugh Makes Prediction for 2023 NFL Draft

Kyler Murray Continues to Take Shots From Media

Terry Bradshaw Says Sean Payton Passed on Cardinals Job Because of Kyler

Dan Patrick, J.J. Watt Bicker on Kyler Murray

Former Coach Says DeAndre Hopkins Would Play in New England

Donovan McNabb Says Mike Kafka Shouldn't Take Cardinals Job

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Megyn Kelly TRASHES 'Bitter' Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce For Shocking Post-Super Bowl Win Interview

Megyn Kelly targeted Travis Kelce following the Kansas City Chiefs player’s raucous interview after winning Super Bowl LVII this weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Sunday night, shortly after Kelce and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City NFL team to a 38-35 win against the Philadelphia Eagles at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the 33-year-old tight end had to be censored due to his language during his victory interview.“Not one of y’all said the Chiefs were gonna take it home this year,” Kelce fumed shortly after belting out a shocking and ear-shattering scream. “Not a single one.”“Feel that...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Breaking: Damar Hamlin Announces Decision On His NFL Career

The traumatizing and life-threatening cardiac arrest he suffered this past NFL season would understandably lead Damar Hamlin to reconsider whether he'll attempt to continue playing. But on Sunday, ahead of Super Bowl LVII, he announced his decision on his career. In an interview with FOX's Michael ...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dick Butkus Announcement

It's safe to say that Dick Butkus isn't a fan of what he's seen from the Chicago Bears. The legendary Bears player ripped the state of his old team heading into the Super Bowl weekend. “There’s no reason why they should be this bad. . . . I get a little disgusted,” Butkus told the Chicago ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Tom Brady news

This may be a time for celebration for legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady after he announced his retirement from the league earlier this month, but a recent report detailing some of his off-the-field business troubles have gotten him a little bit of negative attention. We knew Brady was interested in crypto and suffered massive financial Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tom Brady news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
StyleCaster

Patrick Mahomes’ Daughter Was ‘Terrified’ of the Chiefs’ Mascot—Meet His 2 Children With Wife Brittany Matthews

He may be one of the most talked-about quarterbacks in the NFL right now, but to Patrick Mahomes kids, he’s just their dad. Mahomes, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League, is the father of two children with his wife, Brittany Matthews: daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavone Mahomes III. In an interview with Football in America in 2022, Mahomes revealed that he wants to “stay out of the way” when it comes to his kids’ possible athletic interests and doesn’t want to push them to play sports like he did. “I think that’s...
FanSided

Why is everyone slipping on Cardinals stadium grass?

The grass used at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. for Super Bowl 57 was heavily criticized as players were slipping all game. State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, was selected to host Super Bowl 57. Luckily for this home field, they were able to host a game between the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC in the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Comeback

Sean Payton gets brutally honest about Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos franchise quarterback Russell Wilson will not get special treatment under new head coach Sean Payton. Payton previously stated that private position coaches would not be tolerated under his Broncos regime. Wilson famously works with private quarterback guru Jake Heaps. Heaps enjoyed almost unfettered access to the Broncos’ facility under former head coach Nathaniel Read more... The post Sean Payton gets brutally honest about Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Rapper Drake drops staggering amount of money in Super Bowl LVII bets

The 36-year-old dropped $700,000 on a Chiefs victory, $50,000 on Kansas City winning both halves of the game and another $30,000 on the team leading all four quarters. Drake put down $50,000 apiece on quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster being the Chiefs' first touchdown scorers of the game. Smith-Schuster has yet to record a touchdown this postseason and caught only three during the regular season — one of which was the first of the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Raiders preparing for major Josh Jacobs move

The Las Vegas Raiders are strongly considering franchise tagging star running back Josh Jacobs, according to ESPN. The “sense” is that Jacobs will get the tag after having the best season of his career with the team in 2021-22. The ‘consensus’ opinion at last weekend’s Senior Bowl was...
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Roast Kelly Clarkson’s Preposterous Dallas Cowboys Dress at NFL Honors

Grammy Award-winning pop artist Kelly Clarkson stole the show with her fashion choice at the 2023 NFL Honors Thursday. Clarkson, the Fort Worth, Texas, native, came to the stage to deliver the opening monologue wearing a Dallas Cowboys-themed dress. The bodice portion of Clarkson’s dress is essentially a long-sleeve jersey of Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, while the skirt has the last names of every notable Cowboys player from quarterback Dak Prescott to guard Zack Martin.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen's Decision

Gisele Bundchen made a surprising decision earlier this month. The ex-wife of former NFL quarterback Tom Brady reportedly helped her recently divorced husband make his retirement decision.  Bundchen is the one who pushed for the divorce from Brady back in the fall. Brady and his ex-wife ...
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with AFC team

Kliff Kingsbury appears ready and willing to work on an NFL staff in 2023, as he has spoken to a second team about such a role. The former Arizona Cardinals coach spoke to the Baltimore Ravens about a potential staff role, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. However, the two sides did not find... The post Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with AFC team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 2/11: Haslam Eyes the NBA, Cardinals Annoy, and Additions to the List

I hope today finds you well and again reading the OBR Daily Newswire. The latter is unlikely given that (1) Today is a Saturday, the lowest traffic day here at the OBR and (2) yesterday’s happy Newswire may have left a bad taste in your mouth. As I predicted, yesterday’s Newswire numbers were off because I was happy with the previous day’s events and wasn’t ranting ridiculously about the usual things like NFL stupidity, Cleveland Browns’ futility, or something stuck in my teeth.
CLEVELAND, OH
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy