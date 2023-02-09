Can Oregon women get back to their winning ways against USC?

Oregon Ducks women’s basketball

Oregon (14-9, 5-7 Pac-12) vs. Southern California (17-6, 7-5)

7 p.m., Friday at Galen Center, Los Angeles

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: KUGN-FM (98.1), KUGN-AM (590)

About the Ducks

There are six games left in the regular season for Oregon, with the next four coming on the road beginning Friday night in Los Angeles against USC. The Ducks beat the Trojans 73-45 at Matthew Knight Arena on New Year’s Day, extending their winning streak against USC to 12 games. Endyia Rogers scored 19 in that game, Taya Hanson made five 3-pointers and Phillipina Kyei had a career-high 20 rebounds in what was an all-around dominant performance by Oregon.

Since that win, the Ducks are 3-6, have lost three straight and five of their last six as they’ve dropped into a tie for eighth place in the conference standings with Washington. Oregon hasn’t been ranked in the AP top-25 for weeks but remains No. 19 in the NET rankings as of Wednesday.

Rogers, a senior guard, has been on a scoring tear since the Pac-12 season started. She has three 30-point performances in 12 conference games, including a career-high 35 points against Utah last Sunday. Overall, she’s averaging a team-leading 16.7 points per game.

On the other side of that coin is guard Te-Hina Paopao, who has been struggling on offense in recent weeks as she plays through what coach Kelly Graves described Wednesday as "physical issues." The junior is averaging 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and is second on the team with 76 assists. But in the last three losses, she’s averaged 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and had just two assists total while shooting 5-for-35 from the field and 1-for-12 from 3-point range.

About the Trojans

USC is coming off an 81-75 double-overtime loss to No. 17 Arizona Sunday and is tied with UCLA for fifth in the conference standings, three games behind Stanford.

The Trojans have the top-scoring defense in the conference, as they hold opponents to 54 points per game, 35% shooting from the field and 25% from 3-point range.

Rayah Marshall, the Trojans’ 6-4 sophomore forward, is the only player in the Pac-12 averaging a double-double. She averages 13.95 per game and grabs a conference-leading 11.8 rebounds.

Statistical comparisons

Scoring average: Oregon, 78.1; USC, 66.5

Opp. scoring average: Oregon, 65.0; USC, 54.0

FG percentage: Oregon, 44.0%; USC, 40.7%

Opp. FG percentage: Oregon, 39.7%; USC, 35.2%

3-point FG percentage: Oregon, 36.2%; USC, 34.7%

3-point FG per game: Oregon, 8.0; USC, 6.4

FT percentage: Oregon, 71.1%; USC, 71.7%

Rebounds per game: Oregon, 42.4; USC, 38.4

Rebounding margin: Oregon, +6.9 USC, +2.8

Assists per game: Oregon, 16.8; USC, 15.2

Turnovers per game: Oregon, 11.7; USC, 15.9

Steals per game: Oregon, 7.4; USC, 9.5

Blocks per game: Oregon, 3.8; USC, 5.6

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter@chansen_RG or email atchansen@registerguard.com.

For more sports coverage, visit registerguard.com. Want more stories like this? Subscribe to get unlimited access and support local journalism.