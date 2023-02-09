Mike Farrell's Final 2023 WR Rankings
Mike Farrell ranks the top 25 wide receivers for the class of 2023
After taking care of the quarterbacks and running backs , here's a look at my top 25 wide receivers for the prep class of 2023.
Top 5
1. Carnell Tate, Ohio State
— The best combination of ball skills and size out there.
2. Zachariah Branch, USC
— Elite speed after catch makes him a threat from anywhere.
3. Shelton Sampson Jr., LSU
— I like him better than most, he’s dynamic adjusting to the ball.
4. Brandon Inniss, Ohio State
— As smooth as they come and has been elite since 8th grade.
5. Hykeem Williams, Florida State
— Big receiver who can run past you or box you out.
Numbers 6-10
6. Johntay Cook II, Texas
— Elevates with the best of them.
7. Jurrion Dickey, Oregon
— Massive and physical receiver who is just too big for most.
8. Jalen Hale, Alabama
— Good length and catch radius and a tremendous athlete.
9. Jaquaize Pettaway, Oklahoma
— Very quick and could impact in return game.
10. Makai Lemon, USC
— Could play defense as well and will be special teams impact guy.
Rest of the Top 25
11. Eugene Wilson III, Florida
— A blur on film with great side to side ability.
12. Nathan Leacock, Tennessee
— 50/50 guy and serious red zone threat.
13. Aidan Mizell, Florida
— Touchdown machine with long end speed.
14. Noah Rogers, Ohio State
— Catches everything and is great in the red zone.
15. DeAndre Moore Jr., Texas
— Could be equally effective on offense or as a safety on defense.
16. Cordale Russell, TCU
— Big, physical receiver built like a power running back.
17. Braylon James, Notre Dame
— Long speed and great leaping ability.
18. Tyler Williams, Georgia
— Former QB who is just scratching surface at WR.
19. Ayden Williams, Ole Miss
— Great size and a 50/50 ball machine.
20. Raymond Cottrell, Georgia
— Big build and has played QB and RB as well.
21. Ryan Niblett, Texas
— Speed player who has limited experience but amazing upside.
22. Jaden Greathouse, Notre Dame
— Very productive receiver and one of the biggest in this class.
23. Jalen Brown, LSU
— Deep threat who can score from anywhere.
24. Omarion Miller, Colorado
— A big play waiting to happen at all times.
25. Joshua Manning, Missouri
— Well rounded athlete good at everything.
