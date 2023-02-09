Mike Farrell's Final 2023 WR Rankings

Mike Farrell ranks the top 25 wide receivers for the class of 2023

After taking care of the quarterbacks and running backs , here's a look at my top 25 wide receivers for the prep class of 2023.

Mike Farrell's Top 25 wide receivers for the class of 2023 mikefarrellsports.com/Matt LaSerre

Top 5

1. Carnell Tate, Ohio State

— The best combination of ball skills and size out there.

2. Zachariah Branch, USC

— Elite speed after catch makes him a threat from anywhere.

3. Shelton Sampson Jr., LSU

— I like him better than most, he’s dynamic adjusting to the ball.

4. Brandon Inniss, Ohio State

— As smooth as they come and has been elite since 8th grade.

5. Hykeem Williams, Florida State

— Big receiver who can run past you or box you out.

2023 Florida State WR Hykeem Williams Miami Sun Sentinel

Numbers 6-10

6. Johntay Cook II, Texas

— Elevates with the best of them.

7. Jurrion Dickey, Oregon

— Massive and physical receiver who is just too big for most.

8. Jalen Hale, Alabama

— Good length and catch radius and a tremendous athlete.

9. Jaquaize Pettaway, Oklahoma

— Very quick and could impact in return game.

10. Makai Lemon, USC

— Could play defense as well and will be special teams impact guy.

2023 four-star Alabama WR signee Jalen Hale from Longview, TX (Longview) si.com

Rest of the Top 25

11. Eugene Wilson III, Florida

— A blur on film with great side to side ability.

12. Nathan Leacock, Tennessee

— 50/50 guy and serious red zone threat.

13. Aidan Mizell, Florida

— Touchdown machine with long end speed.

14. Noah Rogers, Ohio State

— Catches everything and is great in the red zone.

15. DeAndre Moore Jr., Texas

— Could be equally effective on offense or as a safety on defense.

Aug 26, 2022; Allen, TX, USA; St. John Bosco Braves wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) in action during the Prep Gridiron Tom Landry Classic between St. John Bosco Braves and the Allen Eagles at Eagle Stadium at Allen High School. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

16. Cordale Russell, TCU

— Big, physical receiver built like a power running back.

17. Braylon James, Notre Dame

— Long speed and great leaping ability.

18. Tyler Williams, Georgia

— Former QB who is just scratching surface at WR.

19. Ayden Williams, Ole Miss

— Great size and a 50/50 ball machine.

20. Raymond Cottrell, Georgia

— Big build and has played QB and RB as well.

Milton's Raymond Cottrell (No. 1) looks for room to run as the Gulf Breeze defense closes in on September 17, 2022 © Tony Giberson/tgiberson@pnj.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

21. Ryan Niblett, Texas

— Speed player who has limited experience but amazing upside.

22. Jaden Greathouse, Notre Dame

— Very productive receiver and one of the biggest in this class.

23. Jalen Brown, LSU

— Deep threat who can score from anywhere.

24. Omarion Miller, Colorado

— A big play waiting to happen at all times.

25. Joshua Manning, Missouri

— Well rounded athlete good at everything.