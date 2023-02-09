Read full article on original website
A 24-year-old homebuyer whose builder paid for a lower mortgage interest rate said it was what he needed to purchase his first home
Christian Ogata's home builder offered to pay 1% of his mortgage rate during the first year of his loan — it's a trend that is becoming more common in the real estate market.
3 Reasons Not to Buy a House in 2023
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Don't buy a home before reading this.
What your salary needs to be to afford a $1 million home
You would need to make between $195,000 and $210,000 annual salary
Today's Mortgage and Refinance Rates: February 13, 2023 | As Rates Fall, Interest in Homebuying Increases
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Rates have been dropping over the past...
Here’s the average Social Security check for 66 million beneficiaries in 2023
More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
How Much Money Is Too Much To Keep in Your Savings Account?
Can you have too much money in the bank? On the one hand, there's an obvious joke answer to this commonly asked question -- there's no such thing as "too much money." The reality, however, is...
4 Debts That Are Not Discharged in Bankruptcy
If you were to file for bankruptcy, you might experience an unwelcome shock in finding out this does not discharge all forms of debt. Those who carry certain debts are still held responsible for...
Here’s How Much Americans Have in Their Savings Accounts in 2023
How much do you currently have in your savings account? For nearly a third of average Americans, this number is $100 or less. See the List: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of 2023The Future of Finances:...
The Worst Assets To Inherit and How To Address Them Before It’s Too Late
The sudden and lengthy appearance of the coronavirus pandemic delivered many lessons -- among them, that life can be taken away from even the healthiest individuals in the blink of an eye. Planning...
How to Transfer Property into a Trust
If a trust is part of your estate plan, your assets will need to be transferred into it at some point. Most of the time, this is a fairly simple process that requires nothing more than listing the assets as … Continue reading → The post How to Transfer Property into a Trust appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Savings Accounts 2023. Discover: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay on Track. Read: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of...
Here’s How Long You Should Hold Onto Tax Filing Paperwork, According to an Expert
Do you ever wonder how long you should hang onto tax filing paperwork? This form of record keeping may lead taxpayers to ask how long they need to keep and store documentation or if they are meant to...
What is a Good Credit Score?
Having a good credit score can save you hundreds, even thousands of dollars on credit cards, mortgages, and other loans.
15 Best High-Interest CDs and Savings Accounts Today: Earn Up to 5.03% APY on a High-Yield Savings Account
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average interest rate paid by a...
Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023
The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
Average Credit Score to Buy a House
As a prospective homebuyer, your credit score can determine the most important aspects of a home purchase: your odds of loan approval, your interest rates and the amount you can borrow. However, while you want your score to be as high as it can be, it also doesn’t have to...
You Can Claim Up to $2,000 in Tax Credits for Your Home Improvements!
Making home improvements can be costly, but did you know that you can get some of that money back through tax credits?. Energy Star has reported on several federal tax credits that are available for homeowners who make energy-efficient upgrades to their homes. In this article, we will be discussing the eligible items for tax credits, the maximum amount that can be claimed, and other tax credits to consider.
First-Time Home Buyers Typically Put 6% Down. Here's Why That's a Problem
It's understandable, but it can be risky and expensive.
Experts: What To Do If Your Rent Increases but Your Paycheck Doesn’t
Many renters across the United States are struggling with significant hikes in rent prices. While an annual increase is usually expected at a reasonable rate, all bets are off in the current housing market. Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered. Advice: 3 Ways Smart People Save Money When Filing...
