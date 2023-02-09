ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

3 Reasons Not to Buy a House in 2023

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Don't buy a home before reading this.
SmartAsset

How to Transfer Property into a Trust

If a trust is part of your estate plan, your assets will need to be transferred into it at some point. Most of the time, this is a fairly simple process that requires nothing more than listing the assets as … Continue reading → The post How to Transfer Property into a Trust appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
AOL Corp

6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Savings Accounts 2023. Discover: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay on Track. Read: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023

The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
Money

Average Credit Score to Buy a House

As a prospective homebuyer, your credit score can determine the most important aspects of a home purchase: your odds of loan approval, your interest rates and the amount you can borrow. However, while you want your score to be as high as it can be, it also doesn’t have to...
WISCONSIN STATE
Ty D.

You Can Claim Up to $2,000 in Tax Credits for Your Home Improvements!

Making home improvements can be costly, but did you know that you can get some of that money back through tax credits?. Energy Star has reported on several federal tax credits that are available for homeowners who make energy-efficient upgrades to their homes. In this article, we will be discussing the eligible items for tax credits, the maximum amount that can be claimed, and other tax credits to consider.
AOL Corp

Experts: What To Do If Your Rent Increases but Your Paycheck Doesn’t

Many renters across the United States are struggling with significant hikes in rent prices. While an annual increase is usually expected at a reasonable rate, all bets are off in the current housing market. Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered. Advice: 3 Ways Smart People Save Money When Filing...

