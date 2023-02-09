ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jimmy Johnson Embarrasses Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones by Shutting Down His Delusional Eagles Take

By Jack Dougherty
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago

Ahead of Super Bowl 57, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made headlines by claiming the Philadelphia Eagles sold their future away for a championship this year, while the Cowboys are building toward the future. Of course, as I pointed out earlier this week, Jones is dead wrong about that assessment.

It turns out I’m not the only one who disagrees with him.

Jimmy Johnson, who won two Super Bowl titles with Jones and remains good friends with the owner today, also called him out for the jealous man he is.

Jerry Jones’ ignorant Eagles take proves he has no idea what he’s talking about

The Eagles are off to their second Super Bowl appearance in five years and their third since 2004. Meanwhile the Cowboys haven’t even reached the NFC Championship since 1995, and Jones is starting to feel a bit jealous.

In a vain effort to spin Dallas’ drought as a long-term play, Jones claimed the Eagles are going all-in on one season while he’s building toward the future.

“Anybody who thinks I won’t take a chance has misread the tea leaves. But I do think longer term,” Jones said this week, per Pro Football Talk. “And I’m real hesitant to bet it all for a year. There’s a lot of things that can happen for that year. In essence, we’re seeing a couple of teams that have had some real success putting it all out there and paying for it later, in Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

“That’s pretty impressive to have two teams in the last two years empty the bucket and get to the Super Bowl,” he continued. “But if you miss, it is a long go.”

Riiiiight.

So, who’s going to tell Jones that the Eagles have more first-round draft picks in 2023, more cap space this offseason, and a younger, better quarterback (still on his rookie deal) than the Cowboys? Maybe we’ll just let him find that out for himself.

Jimmy Johnson shuts down Jerry Jones’ delusional take

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y6D7L_0kiAH6YL00
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and presenter Jimmie Johnson pose with Jones’ bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony | Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Jones won’t listen to me when I tell him his Eagles comments are ignorant and plainly false, but maybe he’ll listen to a close friend.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie reached out to Jimmy Johnson to ask what in the world Jones was talking about.

“I said, ‘I have no idea,’” Johnson said. “Philadelphia has a couple of first-round picks in the [2023] NFL draft. They’ve got extra picks down the road. They’ve got some very talented players. They’ve got some talented young players.

“I think the Philadelphia Eagles are gonna be good for a long time.”

You can deny it all you want, Jerry, but he’s right.

Comments / 57

Sara Oliver
4d ago

The only things wrong with America's team, the Dallas Cowboys, are Jerry Jones and his universe sized the ego, and you can add his ignorance and sociopathy to that. He ruined that football team, and I have always wondered when Dallas is going so good he steps in it and all of a sudden they lose. I wonder if he has made hundreds of millions betting against his own team.

Reply(14)
31
been.there.done.that
3d ago

Jones statements are hilarious! Must not be a good planner. It’s been 30 years since a Super Bowl appearance! Definitely a low performer when it comes to planning for his team! He’s made some very bad business decisions with some players!

Reply(1)
9
Tim Gillham
3d ago

another circus statement by the ring master Jones.Maybe if he puts a water park at ATT stadium also,that would distract the fans from his pitiful football organization.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral At The Super Bowl

Gracie Hunt is ready for the Super Bowl. The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner is trending on social media before kickoff at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, is trending on social media before the Chiefs vs. Eagles game on Sunday night. She's ready to go. Hunt will ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Sean Payton gets brutally honest about Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos franchise quarterback Russell Wilson will not get special treatment under new head coach Sean Payton. Payton previously stated that private position coaches would not be tolerated under his Broncos regime. Wilson famously works with private quarterback guru Jake Heaps. Heaps enjoyed almost unfettered access to the Broncos’ facility under former head coach Nathaniel Read more... The post Sean Payton gets brutally honest about Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Eagles owner get honest about firing Andy Reid

When the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, it will be quite a unique situation for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid as he will be facing a team he previously coached and led to a Super Bowl. And he heads into the game, Eagles team owner Jeffrey Read more... The post Eagles owner get honest about firing Andy Reid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Micah Parsons Reveals The 1 Player He Wants Cowboys To Sign

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the most talented defenses in the NFL. The team is littered with Pro Bowl caliber players on that side of the ball, including Trevon Diggs and Leighton Vander Esch. One of those Pro Bowlers, Micah Parsons, has revealed his choice to add to an already stacked team - ...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Sirianni has classy response to James Bradberry penalty call

Nick Sirianni had a classy response on Sunday night to the controversial penalty call on James Bradberry that helped decide the Super Bowl. Bradberry was called for a defensive holding infraction with under two minutes left in the Super Bowl on Sunday. The penalty gave the Kansas City Chiefs a first down and allowed them... The post Nick Sirianni has classy response to James Bradberry penalty call appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Ravens ready to change course on Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson’s uncertain future with the Baltimore Ravens has become even more uncertain. NFL.com reported Saturday that the Ravens are prepared to use the franchise tag on their star quarterback if the two sides can’t reach a new contract agreement. However, the report says team sources say they could be tempted to trade Jackson if Read more... The post Ravens ready to change course on Lamar Jackson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Roast Kelly Clarkson’s Preposterous Dallas Cowboys Dress at NFL Honors

Grammy Award-winning pop artist Kelly Clarkson stole the show with her fashion choice at the 2023 NFL Honors Thursday. Clarkson, the Fort Worth, Texas, native, came to the stage to deliver the opening monologue wearing a Dallas Cowboys-themed dress. The bodice portion of Clarkson’s dress is essentially a long-sleeve jersey of Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, while the skirt has the last names of every notable Cowboys player from quarterback Dak Prescott to guard Zack Martin.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident

Police in Mississippi arrested former Super Bowl Champion running back Stevan Ridley over the weekend. “Former New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley was arrested in Mississippi over the weekend,” TMZ Sports tweeted on Monday. They and The Natchez Democrat each reported on the incident. The Natchez Democrat reported that Ridley was booked on a misdemeanor charge after an incident Read more... The post Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Barry Sanders' Announcement

The football world reacted to a heartfelt message shared by legendary running back Barry Sanders on Friday. "To see fans from all the NFL teams chanting "BARRY" last night was an incredible feeling," the Hall of Famer tweeted. "The love and respect I get to share with all fans is by far my greatest ...
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Tom Brady news

This may be a time for celebration for legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady after he announced his retirement from the league earlier this month, but a recent report detailing some of his off-the-field business troubles have gotten him a little bit of negative attention. We knew Brady was interested in crypto and suffered massive financial Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tom Brady news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen's Decision

Gisele Bundchen made a surprising decision earlier this month. The ex-wife of former NFL quarterback Tom Brady reportedly helped her recently divorced husband make his retirement decision.  Bundchen is the one who pushed for the divorce from Brady back in the fall. Brady and his ex-wife ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Super Bowl Photos

Paige Spiranac is ready for the Super Bowl. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality is going viral on social media ahead of kickoff on Sunday evening. Spiranac, who played college golf at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, is picking the Eagles. "Slide to picture ...
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

229K+
Followers
34K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy